Jarius Wright | Wide Receiver | #17 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (28) / 11/25/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 191 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (118) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 9/10/2015: Signed a five-year, $15.46 million contract. The deal contains $7 million guaranteed. Wright is eligible for an annual $100,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2018-2019: $3.6 million, 2020: Free Agent

Panthers will sign WR Jarius Wright, formerly of the Vikings. Wright finished the playoffs as the Vikings' primary third receiver but was cut three days ago to save Minnesota $2.64 million under the cap. 28-year-old Wright has background with new Panthers OC Norv Turner and will be the favorite to overtake Russell Shepard as Carolina's new slot receiver. Source: Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter

Vikings released WR Jarius Wright. The move saves Minnesota $2.64 million. Wright wasn't worth keeping after a pair of non-descript seasons as the Vikings' primary slot receiver. His release opens up snaps for Laquon Treadwell. Source: Ben Goessling on Twitter

Jarius Wright caught 3-of-6 targets for 51 yards in the Vikings' NFC title game loss to the Eagles. Wright spent 2017 rotating with Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd in the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver role. The team committed to Wright as its full-time No. 3 in the playoffs, and he delivered stat lines of 3/56/0 and 3/51/0 in two postseason games. Wright has finished below 200 yards in consecutive years. The Vikings will now decide whether Wright is worthy of his $3.6 million salary for 2018.