Jarius Wright | Wide Receiver | #17

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Polanco Gets Popped
Mar 19
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 18
2018 Breakdowns: 2nd Basemen
Mar 16
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 16
ST Daily: The Grand Experiment
Mar 16
Podcast: March Moves
Mar 15
ST Daily: He's Braun Fire
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cespedes (wrist) feels good in return Monday
Bradley Zimmer sitting with mild groin strain
Rangers claim Tommy Joseph from Phillies
Teheran named Opening Day starter for ATL
Realmuto (back) expects to be ready for OD
Bumgarner spins six shutout innings vs. Rox
Gomes hits grand slam, Tribe hang 16 on M's
Garrett fires four scoreless against D'backs
Matt Joyce homers twice in rout of White Sox
Tropeano mows down Rangers in impressive win
Perez holds Angels to one run in spring debut
Soler scores three of Royals' 11 runs in win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 17
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Mar 14
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants take flier on ex-Broncos WR Latimer
Panthers sign ex-Vikes slot WR Jarius Wright
Skins sign O. Scandrick to fill slot CB void
Teddy Bridgewater has only $500K guaranteed
Sam Bradford's deal: $40 million over 2 years
Moncrief's one-year, $9.6M deal is fully-gtd
Terrelle Pryor scheduled to visit the Jets
Eric Ebron visiting the Colts on Monday
Bills GM 'not ready' to move up for a QB
Report: Ndamukong Suh will visit Rams
Redskins hosting LB Pernell McPhee on Monday
Patriots deal for KR/WR Cordarrelle Patterson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 23
Mar 19
Daily Dose: Is It Worth It?
Mar 19
Specialists: Waiver Wire Gems
Mar 19
Wired: Hot NBA Pickups Week 23
Mar 18
Waiver Wire Podcast on Mar. 18
Mar 18
Dose: King James Does It All
Mar 18
Friday Recap and Playoffs Pod
Mar 17
The Week Ahead: Week 23
Mar 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) out Monday
Evan Fournier, Ross 'not close' to a return
Dennis Smith Jr. to miss multiple games
John Wall could practice by end of the week
Cook, Pachulia, and Iguodala are available
Marc Gasol (illness) is questionable Monday
Patrick McCaw (wrist) to play 15-20 minutes
Jeremy Lamb to start for Batum on Monday
Cody Zeller (knee) ruled out Monday
Aaron Gordon clears concussion protocol
Kyle Korver (foot) is questionable for Monday
Larry Nance (hamstring) ruled out Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MacKinnon chasing the Hart
Mar 19
Waiver Wired: Reinhart's Reign
Mar 18
Daily Dose: Boston Strong
Mar 18
Anderson has Upside
Mar 17
Pod: Playoff Races Heating Up
Mar 17
Evander Kane Scores Four
Mar 17
Canucks cannot score
Mar 16
Flyers Are Crashing
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Joonas Korpisalo will face Boston Monday
Seth Jones (UBI) won't play Monday night
Henrik Lundqvist will be back in goal Tuesday
Mark Stone (leg) ruled out for Tuesday
Carey Price (concussion) back at 100 percent
Pens' Matt Murray might be ready for Tuesday
Auston Matthews will not be back Tuesday
B's Ryan Donato will make NHL debut Monday
P. Bergeron skates, out Monday and Wednesday
Tyson Barrie extends streak, hits 50 points
David Backes out for at least next two games
Oscar Klefbom out for the rest of the season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Power Ranking After: Auto Club
Mar 19
Wrap-up: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 18
Update: Auto Club
Mar 17
Start or Park: Auto Club 400
Mar 16
Auto Club 400 DFS Preview
Mar 16
Power Ranking After: Phoenix
Mar 15
Fantasy Live: Auto Club 400
Mar 15
Auto Club 400 Cheat Sheet
Mar 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
McKennedy completes Carolina sweep at Caraway
Top-10 for Matt Tifft in Roseanne 300
Calvin Carroll: Performance Plus 150 recap
Burton wins Rattler 250 at So. Alabama Spdway
Ryan Reed: Roseanne 300 recap
Craig Lutz 9th in Myrtle Beach NWMT opener
Jeffrey Earnhardt, StarCom Racing part ways
Kaz Grala: Roseanne 300 recap
Rob Summers: Performance Plus 150 recap
Sorenson will continue w/Premium Motorsports
Austin Dillon gets 2nd top-10 of 2018
Jimmie Johnson gets 1st top-10 in 11 races
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Corales Championship Preview
Mar 19
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 19
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
Casey steals Valspar by one
Mar 12
Arnie's Invite: Preview
Mar 12
DFS Dish: Valspar Championship
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Luiten (wrist) WDs ahead of WGC-Match Play
Justin Rose bogey-free 67; solo 3rd at API
DeChambeau R4 68 for solo 2nd at Bay Hill
McIlroy week-tying-low 64; heists API by 3
Woods closing 69 for T5 at API; eight adrift
DeChambeau R3 72; trails by one at the API
Tiger Woods Round 3 69; five back at Bay Hill
Stenson leads Palmer Invite by one w/ R3 71
McIlroy R3 67; moves target at the API to -10
Rose posts 9-under at Arnie's Invite w/ R3 67
Brandt Snedeker among notable MCs at Bay Hill
Hoffman day-tying-low, bogey-free 66 in R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Draft Order
Mar 17
Draft Prospect Comparisons: RB
Mar 14
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Darnold goes to Broncos in Rang's mock draft
Monson: SDSU RB Penny a first-round talent
Brother of five-star RB walks on at Florida
Zierlein compares Vander Esch to Dansby
Stanford S Reid to visit PIT, CAR & others
Miller schedules official visit with Cowboys
Report: N. Texas HC Littrell getting new deal
Jets trade up to No. 3 with an eye on QB
Pauline: James Washington pro day problematic
Mayock: Rosen a beautiful thrower on pro day
Utah State hires DeAndre Smith as RB coach
Dontavius Russell dislocates thumb in wreck
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kachunga back in action after injury spell
Conte provides positive update on Willian
Smith's season is hanging in the balance
Brighton duo should be back to face the Foxes
Everton without Siggy isn't a problem
Zaha picks up knock over weekend
Bournemouth win marred by injuries
Pedro heads Chelsea through to FA Cup Semis
Leicester City bow out of FA Cup
Hughes starts Saints tenure with FA Cup win
Lukaku on form as Utd through to FA Cup Semis
Salah rampant as Liverpool destroy Watford
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Alex Armah
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Kent Taylor
(TE)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jarius Wright | Wide Receiver | #17
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/25/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 191
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 4 (118) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/10/2015: Signed a five-year, $15.46 million contract. The deal contains $7 million guaranteed. Wright is eligible for an annual $100,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2018-2019: $3.6 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers will sign WR Jarius Wright, formerly of the Vikings.
Wright finished the playoffs as the Vikings' primary third receiver but was cut three days ago to save Minnesota $2.64 million under the cap. 28-year-old Wright has background with new Panthers OC Norv Turner and will be the favorite to overtake Russell Shepard as Carolina's new slot receiver.
Mar 19 - 2:38 PM
Source:
Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter
Vikings released WR Jarius Wright.
The move saves Minnesota $2.64 million. Wright wasn't worth keeping after a pair of non-descript seasons as the Vikings' primary slot receiver. His release opens up snaps for Laquon Treadwell.
Mar 16 - 6:31 PM
Source:
Ben Goessling on Twitter
Jarius Wright caught 3-of-6 targets for 51 yards in the Vikings' NFC title game loss to the Eagles.
Wright spent 2017 rotating with Laquon Treadwell and Michael Floyd in the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver role. The team committed to Wright as its full-time No. 3 in the playoffs, and he delivered stat lines of 3/56/0 and 3/51/0 in two postseason games. Wright has finished below 200 yards in consecutive years. The Vikings will now decide whether Wright is worthy of his $3.6 million salary for 2018.
Jan 21 - 10:16 PM
Jarius Wright grabbed three-of-six targets for 56 yards Sunday in the Vikings’ Divisional Round win over the Saints.
He had the Vikings' longest play from scrimmage—a 27-yard strike from Case Keenum in the fourth quarter—until Stefon Diggs broke loose for a game-ending 61-yard touchdown. Wright also came down with a 22-yard catch on the game's opening drive. Wright appears to have settled in as Minnesota's No. 3 receiver ahead of Michael Floyd and Laquon Treadwell. He'll face the Eagles on the road in next week's NFC Championship bout.
Jan 14 - 10:01 PM
Panthers sign ex-Vikes slot WR Jarius Wright
Mar 19 - 2:38 PM
Vikings cut slot WR Jarius Wright
Mar 16 - 6:31 PM
Jarius Wright goes 3/51/0 against Eagles
Jan 21 - 10:16 PM
Wright surprises with 56 yards versus Saints
Jan 14 - 10:01 PM
More Jarius Wright Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
OAK
(4967)
2
J. McKinnon
SF
(3852)
3
T. Bridgewater
NYJ
(3690)
4
R. Grant
FA
(3683)
5
T. Mathieu
HOU
(3650)
6
M. Crabtree
BAL
(3635)
7
N. Suh
FA
(3626)
8
K. Cousins
MIN
(3480)
9
A. Clayborn
NE
(3382)
10
C. Keenum
DEN
(3228)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
MIN
16
18
198
12.4
11.0
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
MIN
7
22
310
44.3
14.1
0
2
2
11
1.6
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIN
16
26
434
27.1
16.7
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
2014
MIN
16
42
588
36.8
14.0
2
2
5
71
4.4
14.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
16
34
442
27.6
13.0
0
0
1
29
1.8
29.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
8
11
67
8.4
6.1
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
MIN
16
18
198
12.4
11.0
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NO
1
21
21.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@PIT
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
TB
2
9
4.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
BAL
3
54
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@WAS
1
7
7.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
LAR
1
23
23.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
@DET
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@ATL
3
18
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CAR
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
CIN
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 23
@GB
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
3
Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Alex Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
2
Russell Shepard
3
Jarius Wright
4
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers tendered ERFAs WR Damiere Byrd, C Tyler Larsen, TE Chris Manhertz and P Michael Palardy.
The Panthers did not extend a tender to OG Dan France, who was also an exclusive rights free agent. Injuries and Kelvin Benjamin's surprise trade to Buffalo forced Byrd into a larger than expected role last season. He really hit his stride late in the season with a pair of touchdowns in Week 15 but finished the year on I.R. with a knee injury. Byrd turned 25 in January.
Mar 9
5
Fred Ross
6
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
Curtis Samuel
Sidelined
Panthers second-year WR Curtis Samuel (ankle) needed surgery to repair both a broken bone and ligament damage following his Week 10 injury.
Samuel caught 15 passes for a measly 115 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie. He was hurt far more often than he was healthy, as he also battled back and hamstring issues. Samuel was finally sent to I.R. in late November. He currently has no timetable for recovery and remains in a boot and rehab. The team is optimistic Samuel will be ready for training camp come July.
Feb 7
3
Mose Frazier
4
Austin Duke
5
Jamaal Jones
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
2
Curtis Samuel
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Chris Manhertz
3
Evan Baylis
4
Kent Taylor
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Blaine Clausell
LG
1
Greg Van Roten
2
Dorian Johnson
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Zach Banner
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
Headlines
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
Evan Silva unveils his post-free agency Quarterback Tiers for Best-Ball leagues.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 17
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Mar 14
»
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
NFL Headlines
»
Giants take flier on ex-Broncos WR Latimer
»
Panthers sign ex-Vikes slot WR Jarius Wright
»
Skins sign O. Scandrick to fill slot CB void
»
Teddy Bridgewater has only $500K guaranteed
»
Sam Bradford's deal: $40 million over 2 years
»
Moncrief's one-year, $9.6M deal is fully-gtd
»
Terrelle Pryor scheduled to visit the Jets
»
Eric Ebron visiting the Colts on Monday
»
Bills GM 'not ready' to move up for a QB
»
Report: Ndamukong Suh will visit Rams
»
Redskins hosting LB Pernell McPhee on Monday
»
Patriots deal for KR/WR Cordarrelle Patterson
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved