Jarius Wright | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/25/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 191
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (118) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Panthers will sign WR Jarius Wright, formerly of the Vikings.
Wright finished the playoffs as the Vikings' primary third receiver but was cut three days ago to save Minnesota $2.64 million under the cap. 28-year-old Wright has background with new Panthers OC Norv Turner and will be the favorite to overtake Russell Shepard as Carolina's new slot receiver. Mar 19 - 2:38 PM
Source: Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017MIN161819812.411.00200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012MIN72231044.314.1022111.65.50000000
2013MIN162643427.116.70300.0.00009000
2014MIN164258836.814.0225714.414.20000000
2015MIN163444227.613.0001291.829.00010000
2016MIN811678.46.10100.0.00000000
2017MIN161819812.411.00200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NO12121.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@PIT199.0000.0000000
3Sep 24TB294.5100.0000000
4Oct 1DET00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@CHI00.0000.0000000
6Oct 15GB00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22BAL35418.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@CLE00.0000.0000000
10Nov 12@WAS177.0100.0000000
11Nov 19LAR12323.0000.0000000
12Nov 23@DET22512.5000.0000000
13Dec 3@ATL3186.0000.0000000
14Dec 10@CAR2136.5000.0000000
15Dec 17CIN11111.0000.0000000
16Dec 23@GB188.0000.0000000
17Dec 31CHI00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
3Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Christian McCaffrey
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Alex Armah
WR11Devin Funchess
2Russell Shepard
3Jarius Wright
4Damiere Byrd
5Fred Ross
6Rasheed Bailey
WR21Torrey Smith
2Curtis Samuel
3Mose Frazier
4Austin Duke
5Jamaal Jones
WR31Jarius Wright
2Curtis Samuel
TE1Greg Olsen
2Chris Manhertz
3Evan Baylis
4Kent Taylor
LT1Matt Kalil
2Blaine Clausell
LG1Greg Van Roten
2Dorian Johnson
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Zach Banner
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
 

 