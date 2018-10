With Evan Engram (knee) already declared out, the Giants will now be forced to go with Garrett Dickerson and Scott Simonson at tight end. Also inactive for the Giants are WR Russell Shepard, QB Kyle Lauletta, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown and DT John Jenkins.

Ellison missed practice Monday but was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, a sign he'll be ready to go. Evan Engram (knee) remains out, so Ellison and Scott Simonson will again handle the bulk of the tight end duties.

Rhett Ellison nabbed all three of his targets for 20 yards Friday in the Giants’ preseason loss to the Steelers.

He and first-round rookie Evan Engram were on the field roughly the same amount, though Ellison showed a stronger rapport with quarterback Josh Johnson. All of his catches came on check-downs and screen passes as the Giants were unable to establish anything in the deep passing game. Ellison will catch a few passes here and there but ultimately he’ll be more of a blocking tight end for the G-Men.