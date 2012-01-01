Mike Daniels | Defensive Lineman | #76

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Report: Tigers won't bring back Brad Ausmus
Brett Gardner (shoulder) sitting out Friday
GM indicates Harvey will be tendered contract
Syndergaard (lat) to pitch one inning Sat.
Billy Hamilton (thumb) in Reds' lineup Friday
Reds sign C Barnhart to four-year extension
Bryant homer in extras completes comeback win
Mauer keeps hitting, Twins hang 12 on Tigers
Fowler, Cards notch 14 hits in win over Reds
Cole Hamels dominates in win over Mariners
Clayton Richard outstanding in win Thursday
Dickey keeps Nats off balance for 10th win
Packers top DL Mike Daniels listed doubtful
Melvin Gordon (knee) listed as questionable
Jordy Nelson questionable; expected to play
Packers list Randall Cobb doubtful for Week 3
Giants take TE Evan Engram off injury report
Colts list Vontae Davis as doubtful vs Browns
Amari Cooper no longer on Raiders inj. report
Henry to get 'significant workload' Sunday
Bears take Howard (shoulder) off inj. report
Gronkowski (groin) 'good to go' for Week 3
Jordan Reed to be a game-time decision
Kelvin Benjamin removed from injury report
Gerald Green agrees to deal with the Bucks
Markieff Morris (hernia) to miss 6-8 weeks
Kris Humphries planning to sign with 76ers
Lillard would like to see Swanigan win ROY
Noah Vonleh likely to miss start of season
Westbrook (knee) to miss first days of camp
Wiggins expected to sign max deal soon
Alex Len to sign qualifying offer with Suns
Markieff Morris will have surgery on Friday
Ben Simmons (foot) won't have restrictions?
Joel Embiid still not cleared for 5-on-5 work
Dante Cunningham agrees to re-up w/ Pelicans
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
Larry Robinson joins St. Louis' front office
Torey Krug (jaw) will miss season opener
Trocheck's UBI isn't expected to be serious
Matthew Tkachuk (hip) will sit Wednesday
Blues' Steen (hand) out for at least 3 weeks
Torey Krug hurt in preseason action
Flyers experiment with Claude Giroux at LW
Brian Boyle diagnosed with CML
Predators name Roman Josi as captain
Zach Sanford (shoulder) will miss 5-6 months
Jay Bouwmeester has a fractured ankle
MDM 1-2 in ARCA practice at Kentucky
Bell has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Noah Gragson leads Loudon Truck Practice 1
Kyle Larson fastest in NHMS Friday practice
Chase Elliott follows Johnson into NH wall
Jimmie Johnson into a backup at NHMS
Ryan Newman leads Loudon Modified practice
Alex Tagliani: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Decker gets big surprise from sponsor N29
Anthony Simone: Pinty's Fall Brawl 200 stats
Brendan Gaughan: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Third time's the charm for Purdy, MMM at KY
Bertasio has twin 65s; leads by 1 in Portugal
Warren charges into share of lead at Portugal
Bjerregaard sets new 36h target in Portugal
Coetzee shares top spot at Portugal Masters
Koepka's clean card vaults him up the board
Closing eagle launches Berger into the mix
Stanley sets the early target at East Lake
Coetzee ties for lead after 64 in Portugal R1
Luiten claims an early Portugal Masters lead
1-seed Spieth odds favorite at season finale
Course horse Sullivan heads back to Portugal
Rahm controls his own destiny at East Lake
Amon-Ra St. Brown wants Ohio State official
UNC WR Jackson (knee) done for the year
Rd. 1 prospect Adams leaning toward declaring
Flowers runs for two scores in 43-7 route
Whaley will play against Aggies on Saturday
Guice (knee) will play against Syracuse
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) out vs. Rutgers
Moore (leg/foot) questionable for Saturday
Purdue WR Phillips predicts win over Michigan
Richt: Richards (hamstring) has 'severe pull'
Clemson K Greg Huegel out with a torn ACL
Whaley reportedly gets in fight w/ teammate
Kompany set to boost City backline
Albion's Chris Brunt uncertain for Week 6
Geoff Cameron out for Potters in Week 6
Kurt Zouma can't play against parent club
Kiko Femenia passed fit for Week 6
Mings sidelined after medical recommendation
Wimmer injury adds to Hughes' defensive woe
Terriers face attacking dilemma for Week 6
Coleman, Bolasie due back in November
Gundogan injury not considered serious
Obiang ruled out for Spurs clash
Diego Costa headed back to Atletico Madrid
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
|
Full Depth Charts
Mike Daniels | Defensive Lineman | #76
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/5/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 310
College:
Iowa
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 4 (132) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
12/14/2015: Signed a five-year, $41.66 million contract. The deal included a $12 million signing bonus. Another $1.5 million is available through escalators. 2017: $2.1 million (+ $5.5 million roster bonus + $400,000 workout bonus), 2018: $6.6 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus + $400,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Packers DT Mike Daniels (hip) is listed as doubtful for Week 3.
It's a significant loss because Daniels is a game wrecker in the middle, and the Bengals' overmatched offensive line needs all the help it can get. Cincinnati's offense has some bounce-back potential in Sunday's trip to Lambeau Field.
Sep 22 - 3:42 PM
ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky called DT Mike Daniels (hip) the team's "biggest concern" among injured players.
The Packers listed a whopping 13 players on their Wednesday injury report, including LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring), who didn't even play last week, but apparently is in better health than Daniels. One of the NFL's most dominant defensive linemen, Daniels' loss would be an upgrade to the Bengals' offensive outlook.
Sep 20 - 8:25 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Packers DT Mike Daniels (hamstring) is considered day to day.
His MRI came back clean Monday. Daniels is one of the most underrated interior forces in the league, so this is great news for the Packers. Consider him questionable for now to face the Bengals in Week 3.
Sep 18 - 6:11 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Packers DT Mike Daniels left Week 2 against the Falcons with a hamstring injury.
He's done for the night. Daniels also dealt with a hip issue this week, but this is a more serious injury. He could be looking at missing multiple games.
Sep 17 - 9:09 PM
Source:
Rob Demovsky on Twitter
Packers top DL Mike Daniels listed doubtful
Sep 22 - 3:42 PM
Mike Daniels a concern for Week 3?
Sep 20 - 8:25 PM
Mike Daniels' hamstring injury not serious
Sep 18 - 6:11 PM
Packers DT Daniels suffers hamstring injury
Sep 17 - 9:09 PM
More Mike Daniels Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
GB
2
5
2
7
1.5
12
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
GB
14
12
0
12
2.0
11
5.5
0
0
0
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
16
17
6
23
6.5
43
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
16
29
12
41
5.5
45
8.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
16
27
22
49
4.0
21
5.3
1
6
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
16
25
8
33
4.0
41
10.3
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
SEA
5
2
7
1.5
12
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
CIN
Game scheduled for 9/24 4:25 PM ET
4
Sep 28
CHI
Game scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@DAL
Game scheduled for 10/8 4:25 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@MIN
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
NO
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 6
DET
Game scheduled for 11/6 8:30 PM ET
10
Nov 12
@CHI
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
BAL
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@PIT
Game scheduled for 11/26 8:30 PM ET
13
Dec 3
TB
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@CLE
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@CAR
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 23
MIN
Game scheduled for 12/23 8:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@DET
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Jamaal Williams
3
Aaron Jones
4
Devante Mays
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Jamaal Williams
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Jamaal Williams
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
Questionable
Jordy Nelson (quad) is officially listed as questionable for Week 3.
Despite the Q tag, Nelson is fully expected to play against the Bengals after missing almost all of Week 2 with what he deemed a "charley horse." With to-date Packers target leader Randall Cobb (shoulder) listed as doubtful, Nelson should be locked and loaded into fantasy lineups as a WR1.
Sep 22
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
Doubtful
Randall Cobb (chest) is listed as doubtful for Week 3 against the Bengals.
This should move Jordy Nelson into the slot with Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams as the Packers' outside receivers versus Cincinnati. Nelson missed essentially all of the last game, but he practiced all week and called his Week 2 knee/quad injury a "charley horse." We're listing Cobb as "week to week."
Sep 22
3
Trevor Davis
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Lance Kendricks
3
Richard Rodgers
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
Doubtful
Packers LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) is doubtful for Week 3 against the Bengals.
Barring a miraculous recovery in the next 48 hours, Bakhtiari will be absent for the second week in a row. 2016 sixth-rounder Kyle Murphy will fill in at left tackle.
Sep 22
2
Jason Spriggs
I.L.
Packers placed OT Jason Spriggs on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
The 2016 second-rounder is the Packers' swing tackle. It's a big blow, as the Pack have already dealt with injury to both starters. Spriggs should be a candidate for return.
Sep 21
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Adam Pankey
C
1
Corey Linsley
Sidelined
Packers C Corey Linsley said he will "follow the plan" for his ankle surgery this year.
Linsley did not follow the plan while recovering from a torn hamstring last year, and it cost him half the season. "I was trying to get ahead of it, and I ended up behind," he said. "Now it’s a matter of knowing I’ll be OK as long as I follow this plan." Coach Mike McCarthy expects Linsley to be ready for camp. With J.C. Tretter now in Cleveland, Linsley is the locked-in starter at center.
Jun 27
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Don Barclay
I.L.
Packers placed OG Don Barclay on injured reserve/designated to return.
That opens up a roster spot for Ahmad Brooks. Barclay went down with a foot injury in Green Bay's first preseason game. He'll be spelled at right guard by Jahri Evans.
Sep 3
3
Justin McCray
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
Questionable
Packers RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.
Bulaga was held out last week after coming down with flu-like symptoms. The return to practice puts him on track to make his season debut Sunday. Packers LT David Bakhtiari remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Sep 20
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
Roundtable: Thin Ice
Sep 22
Jordan Howard and DeMarco Murray are skating on thin ice. Can they turn it around? The guys discuss in this week's Roundtable.
