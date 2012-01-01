Player Page

Mike Daniels | Defensive Lineman | #76

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 310
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (132) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Packers DT Mike Daniels (hip) is listed as doubtful for Week 3.
It's a significant loss because Daniels is a game wrecker in the middle, and the Bengals' overmatched offensive line needs all the help it can get. Cincinnati's offense has some bounce-back potential in Sunday's trip to Lambeau Field. Sep 22 - 3:42 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB 25271.5128.0000001000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012GB 14120122.0115.5000210100000
2013GB 16176236.5436.6000000000000
2014GB 162912415.5458.2000000000000
2015GB 162722494.0215.3160001200000
2016GB 16258334.04110.3000100100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10SEA5271.5128.0000001000000
2Sep 17@ATL0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24CINGame scheduled for 9/24 4:25 PM ET
4Sep 28CHIGame scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5Oct 8@DALGame scheduled for 10/8 4:25 PM ET
6Oct 15@MINGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22NOGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 6DETGame scheduled for 11/6 8:30 PM ET
10Nov 12@CHIGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19BALGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@PITGame scheduled for 11/26 8:30 PM ET
13Dec 3TBGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@CLEGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17@CARGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 23MINGame scheduled for 12/23 8:30 PM ET
17Dec 31@DETGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3Aaron Jones
4Devante Mays
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Lance Kendricks
3Richard Rodgers
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Adam Pankey
C1Corey Linsley
RG1Jahri Evans
2Don Barclay
3Justin McCray
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 