Tahir Whitehead | Linebacker | #59

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Trout triples and homers in win over Rockies
O'Hearn swats two homers in rout of Dodgers
Votto has two hits in 10-6 win over Indians
Jharel Cotton diagnosed with strained UCL
Zack Greinke likely out for Opening Day
Daniels says Rangers won't pursue Holland
Hill gets one out, gives up six runs vs. KC
Archer named Opening Day starter for Rays
Trumbo out 3-4 wks with Grade 2 quad strain
Javier Baez (hamstring) due back Saturday
Clevinger scratched from start due to illness
Braves have 'checked in' on RP Greg Holland
Raiders 'in discussions' with Rashaan Melvin
Raiders address LB need with Tahir Whitehead
Tavon stays with Rams on massive pay cut
Jets re-sign Mo Claiborne to 1-year, $7M deal
KyleShan: I got 'lost' watching McKinnon tape
Raiders take flier on FS Marcus Gilchrist
Believe in miracles? Rams to keep Austin
Report: Ndamukong Suh will visit Titans
Jeremy Hill visiting the Patriots on Friday
Jets do one-year deal with K Cairo Santos
Bears sign Aaron Lynch to one-year contract
Ryan Grant's deal voided, headed back to FA
Marquese Chriss ejected on Thursday night
John Collins ties season high w/ 21 points
DeMar DeRozan scores 24 in 10th straight win
Nicolas Batum triple-doubles w/ 16 assists
Dwight Howard drops 33 &12 w/ full line
Kris Dunn (toe) won't return Thursday
Myles Turner has a high ankle sprain
Darren Collison scores 22 points off bench
What year is it? Al Jefferson drops 20 and 12
Update: Ante Zizic will come off the bench
Hill, Korver, Hood, LBJ, Green starting Thurs
Jeff Green starting at C, not Ante Zizic
James Reimer earns 46-save SO over Bruins
Evgeni Malkin reaches the 40-goal milestone
Cam Atkinson earns a hat trick versus Flyers
Torey Krug set to play Thursday
Jets take Jacob Trouba (LBI) off IR list
Tristan Jarry will start Thursday vs. MTL
Wings will go with Jared Coreau against Kings
Carey Price back at practice Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk (UBI) will not return Friday
Jarnkrok (UBI) out for rest of regular season
Anton Khudobin will start Thursday vs. FLA
Auston Matthews won't be back Thursday
Kevin Harvick on Pole for Bakersfield 175
Cole Rouse tops K&N PS-West final practice
Derek Kraus leads K&N PS-West Practice 1
Jimmie Johnson will lose sponsor for 2019
Chase Elliott fined heavily for ISM penalty
Ty Dillon is consistent on two-milers
Kyle Busch swept top 10 on 2-milers
Back-to-back top-10s possible for Suarez
David Ragan may stumble at Auto Club
Austin Cindric: NXS 300 advance
Jimmie Johnson will have new sponsor in 2019
Chase Elliott is perfect on 2-milers
Gooch puts on a ball-striking clinic in R1
Aaron Wise sits one off the pace at the API
Fowler first to sign a clean card at the API
Stenson sets the R1 pace at Arnie's Invite
Walk-off eagle yields early lead for Walker
Tiger Woods fires one-blemish 68 in R1 of API
Harkins (2 eagles) heats up early at the API
Past champ Jason Day eyes marquee grouping
Kaymer sets Houston Open as a target return
Vaughn Taylor WDs ahead of the API
Morikawa a young star to watch at Bay Hill
Leishman looks to go back-to-back at Bay Hill
Utah State hires DeAndre Smith as RB coach
Dontavius Russell dislocates thumb in wreck
Mayfield adds visits to DEN & ARI to schedule
Gil Brandt: Mayfield made money on pro day
Orlando Brown shores up numbers on pro day
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) to be limited
Baylor QB Brewer (shoulder) to be limited
Bill Polian: Browns should take Barkely No. 1
Bears WR Chris Platt (knee) to sit for spring
Four CFB players nominated for Sullivan Award
Fresno State promotes LB coach Watts to DC
QB coaches near and far show up for Lauletta
Toby may return for FA Cup clash this weekend
Hughes appointed as Southampton boss
Striker caught in a club-versus-country row
Arsenal trio back in contention
Chelsea knocked out of Champions League
Sigurdsson should be fit for the World Cup
Kachunga back to help Terriers survival push
Man United bow out of Champions League
Silva drives City to easy win over Potters
Mourinho unsure if Pogba will face Sevilla
David Silva shines for Man City once again
Loftus-Cheek eyeing weekend return
Roster
Pharaoh Brown
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Keon Hatcher
(WR)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Isaac Whitney
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Giorgio Tavecchio
(K)
Tahir Whitehead | Linebacker | #59
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/2/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 241
College:
Temple
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 5 (138) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders signed LB Tahir Whitehead, formerly of the Lions.
Off-ball linebacker has been a persistent problem on GM Reggie McKenzie's watch, as the Raiders have been average or worst against the run and gotten hurt badly by tight ends over the past four seasons. 28-year-old Whitehead's strength is run defense, but he has experience playing in sub-packages and offers sneaky blitz potential. Whitehead was primarily an edge rusher at Temple.
Mar 15 - 10:08 PM
Free agent LB Tahir Whitehead is visiting the Raiders.
The longtime Lion is coming off a 16-start, 110-tackle season. He was a solid player in 2017 and would be a snap hog for new Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
Mar 15 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Lions OLB Tahir Whitehead left Friday's preseason game with a knee injury.
Whitehead missed most of the first half before being ruled. His loss would create an opening in the starting lineup. Rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin is Whitehead's backup.
Fri, Aug 25, 2017 08:49:00 PM
Lions LB Tahir Whitehead is expected to play on the weak side this season.
Paul Worrilow manned the weak side with Whitehead absent from OTAs last week. Whitehead spent last year in the middle, but he finished 59th among 59 qualifiers in PFF's inside linebacker ratings and has been replaced by first-round pick Jarrad Davis. Whitehead's primary competition on the outside will likely come from Worrilow, Brandon Copeland and Antwione Williams.
Sun, May 28, 2017 09:45:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Raiders address LB need with Tahir Whitehead
Mar 15 - 10:08 PM
Tahir Whitehead visiting the Lions
Mar 15 - 1:19 PM
Tahir Whitehead goes down with knee injury
Fri, Aug 25, 2017 08:49:00 PM
Tahir Whitehead moving to weak side backer
Sun, May 28, 2017 09:45:00 AM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
MIN
(4378)
2
R. Sherman
SF
(4210)
3
J. Nelson
OAK
(4168)
4
S. Watkins
KC
(3751)
5
A. Robinson
CHI
(3698)
6
J. Landry
CLE
(3559)
7
T. Taylor
CLE
(3400)
8
J. Graham
GB
(3382)
9
N. Suh
FA
(3286)
10
C. Keenum
DEN
(3199)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DET
16
78
32
110
1.0
2
2.0
1
18
0
4
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
DET
14
7
3
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DET
16
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DET
16
64
21
85
0.0
0
.0
2
2
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
40
11
51
2.0
10
5.0
1
26
0
1
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
15
98
30
128
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2017
DET
16
78
32
110
1.0
2
2.0
1
18
0
4
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
ARZ
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
1
18
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
ATL
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@MIN
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
CAR
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@NO
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
PIT
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
5
0
5
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
CLE
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@CHI
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
MIN
10
3
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@BAL
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@TB
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 16
CHI
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CIN
3
5
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
GB
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Mario Edwards
2
Eddie Vanderdoes
Sidelined
Raiders DT Eddie Vanderdoes suffered a torn ACL Week 17 against the Chargers.
It is a terrible break for a player who showed well down the stretch as a rookie. Now Vanderdoes faces a recovery which will likely stretch into next season. He is at best questionable for Week 1.
Dec 31
3
Treyvon Hester
4
Jihad Ward
5
Darius Latham
NT
1
Justin Ellis
2
Shakir Soto
ILB
1
Tahir Whitehead
2
Nicholas Morrow
3
Cory James
4
Marquel Lee
OLB
1
Khalil Mack
2
Bruce Irvin
3
Shilique Calhoun
4
James Cowser
5
Brady Sheldon
CB
1
Gareon Conley
Sidelined
Coach Jon Gruden expects second-year CB Gareon Conley (shin splints) to be ready for OTAs.
Last year's No. 24 overall pick, Conley played just 92 snaps across two games as a rookie. Nobody needs the reps more than him. The Raiders are counting on Conley to step up and be a starter in 2018 as they perform a makeover at the position. Oakland will reportedly go hard after free agent Trumaine Johnson in two weeks. The Raiders are expected to cut CB Sean Smith.
Feb 28
2
Dexter McDonald
3
Antonio Hamilton
4
Darius Hillary
5
Shaquille Richardson
FS
1
Karl Joseph
2
Marcus Gilchrist
3
Erik Harris
SS
1
Obi Melifonwu
Sidelined
Raiders placed S Obi Melifonwu (hip) on injured reserve, ending his season.
It's been a rough first season for Melifonwu, who underwent knee surgery in August and just had a second operation on his hip. Antonio Hamilton, who had been out with a knee injury, will be activated from I.R. in the corresponding move.
Dec 15
2
Shalom Luani
P
1
Marquette King
