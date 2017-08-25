Player Page

Tahir Whitehead | Linebacker | #59

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 241
College: Temple
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (138) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Raiders signed LB Tahir Whitehead, formerly of the Lions.
Off-ball linebacker has been a persistent problem on GM Reggie McKenzie's watch, as the Raiders have been average or worst against the run and gotten hurt badly by tight ends over the past four seasons. 28-year-old Whitehead's strength is run defense, but he has experience playing in sub-packages and offers sneaky blitz potential. Whitehead was primarily an edge rusher at Temple. Mar 15 - 10:08 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017DET1678321101.022.01180400200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012DET1473100.00.0000001000000
2013DET167290.00.0000001000000
2014DET166421850.00.0220000500000
2015DET164011512.0105.01260100600000
2016DET1598301280.00.0000000500000
2017DET1678321101.022.01180400200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ARZ2350.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NYG5380.00.01180000100000
3Sep 24ATL7070.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@MIN5050.00.0000200000000
5Oct 8CAR5050.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@NO4260.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29PIT1230.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB5051.022.0000000000000
10Nov 12CLE7180.00.0000000100000
11Nov 19@CHI8190.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23MIN103130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@BAL2240.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@TB4480.00.0000100000000
15Dec 16CHI6390.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CIN3580.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31GB4370.00.0000100000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Mario Edwards
2Eddie Vanderdoes
3Treyvon Hester
4Jihad Ward
5Darius Latham
NT1Justin Ellis
2Shakir Soto
ILB1Tahir Whitehead
2Nicholas Morrow
3Cory James
4Marquel Lee
OLB1Khalil Mack
2Bruce Irvin
3Shilique Calhoun
4James Cowser
5Brady Sheldon
CB1Gareon Conley
2Dexter McDonald
3Antonio Hamilton
4Darius Hillary
5Shaquille Richardson
FS1Karl Joseph
2Marcus Gilchrist
3Erik Harris
SS1Obi Melifonwu
2Shalom Luani
P1Marquette King
 

 