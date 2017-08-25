Tahir Whitehead | Linebacker | #59 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (27) / 4/2/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 241 College: Temple Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (138) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Raiders signed LB Tahir Whitehead, formerly of the Lions. Off-ball linebacker has been a persistent problem on GM Reggie McKenzie's watch, as the Raiders have been average or worst against the run and gotten hurt badly by tight ends over the past four seasons. 28-year-old Whitehead's strength is run defense, but he has experience playing in sub-packages and offers sneaky blitz potential. Whitehead was primarily an edge rusher at Temple.

Free agent LB Tahir Whitehead is visiting the Raiders. The longtime Lion is coming off a 16-start, 110-tackle season. He was a solid player in 2017 and would be a snap hog for new Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Lions OLB Tahir Whitehead left Friday's preseason game with a knee injury. Whitehead missed most of the first half before being ruled. His loss would create an opening in the starting lineup. Rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin is Whitehead's backup.