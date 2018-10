Brandon Marshall | Linebacker | #54 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (29) / 9/10/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 250 College: Nevada Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (142) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 6/14/2016: Signed a five-year, $34.553 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2018: $5 million, 2019: $6.5 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2020: $7 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Appearing on NBC's Football Night in America, PFT's Mike Florio reports Broncos ILB Brandon Marshall could be traded by Tuesday's deadline. Marshall has big cap hits of $9 million and $9.5 million in 2019 and 2020, the final two years of his deal. But all of his guaranteed money is up after this season as he brings in a $5 million salary. Marshall was one of the league's best inside linebackers under ex-DC Wade Phillips, but his play has tailed off some at 29 years old, though Marshall has strong marks from PFF in coverage.

Broncos ILB Brandon Marshall (knee) is questionable for Monday night's Week 4 game with Kansas City. Marshall should see his normal snaps after playing through his knee injury last week. The Broncos will be without CB Tramaine Brock (doubtful, thigh) but should get back Adam Jones against the Chiefs.

Broncos ILB Brandon Marshall (knee) is active for Week 3 against the Ravens. Marshall was only able to get in a limited practice on Friday, but he showed enough during pre-game warmups to be active. Denver declared QB Kevin Hogan, LB Alexander Johnson, S Adam Jones, OL Sam Jones, S Dymonte Thomas, DE DeMarcus Walker, and T Elijah Wilkinson inactive for Week 3.