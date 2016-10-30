Player Page

Josh Norman | Defensive Back | #24

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
College: Coastal Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (143) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
New Redskins DC Greg Manusky confirmed Josh Norman will shadow No. 1 wide receivers this season.
The Redskins were hesitant to use Norman in shadow coverage early last season, but they finally gave in during the second half of the year. This means Alshon Jeffery, Dez Bryant, and Odell Beckham can be expected to draw Norman twice per year on most of the snaps. We'll likely see Bashaud Breeland on Torrey Smith, Terrance Williams, and Brandon Marshall. Jun 4 - 2:11 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012CAR165221730.00.0120000700000
2013CAR73140.00.0000000000000
2014CAR143612480.00.026000011100000
2015CAR16488560.00.0411022031800000
2016WAS165215670.00.033800021800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT3360.00.0000000200000
2Sep 18DAL4150.00.0000001300000
3Sep 25@NYG5160.00.0000000200000
4Oct 2CLE4260.00.0110000100000
5Oct 9@BAL1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16PHI0220.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@DET1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CIN6060.00.0000000300000
10Nov 13MIN2130.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20GB3030.00.0000001000000
12Nov 24@DAL4040.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@ARZ5050.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@PHI1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 19CAR5270.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24@CHI4150.00.02370000400000
17Jan 1NYG4150.00.0000000100000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Samaje Perine
4Matt Jones
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Samaje Perine
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Maurice Harris
4Robert Davis
5Kendal Thompson
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Brian Quick
3Ryan Grant
4Matt Hazel
5Reggie Diggs
WR31Josh Doctson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Jeremy Sprinkle
5Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3John Kling
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
3Ronald Patrick
C1Spencer Long
2Chase Roullier
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
3Kyle Kalis
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 