Josh Norman | Defensive Back | #24 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (29) / 12/15/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200 College: Coastal Carolina Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (143) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 4/22/2016: Signed a five-year, $75 million contract. The deal contains $36.5 million fully guaranteed including a $15 million signing bonus. Another $13.5 million is guaranteed for injury only. 2016: $5 million (fully guaranteed, + $15 million signing bonus), 2017: $16.5 million (fully guaranteed, + $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: $13.5 million (guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed March 2018, + $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2019: $11 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2020: $12 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2021: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

New Redskins DC Greg Manusky confirmed Josh Norman will shadow No. 1 wide receivers this season. The Redskins were hesitant to use Norman in shadow coverage early last season, but they finally gave in during the second half of the year. This means Alshon Jeffery, Dez Bryant, and Odell Beckham can be expected to draw Norman twice per year on most of the snaps. We'll likely see Bashaud Breeland on Torrey Smith, Terrance Williams, and Brandon Marshall. Source: ESPN.com

Josh Norman (concussion, wrist) is active for Week 8 against the Bengals. Norman was fully expected to play after traveling with the team to London. Norman is expected to shadow A.J. Green, putting a slight dent in Green's outlook. Green is still a solid WR1 play, however.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirms Josh Norman (concussion) is expected to play in Week 8 against the Bengals. It's likely that Norman will be assigned to A.J. Green for most of Sunday's game in London. Through seven weeks, Norman carries PFF's No. 15 coverage grade amongst well over 100 cornerbacks. Although Norman's activity is a downgrade to Green's matchup, Green remains a low-end WR1 in season-long leagues. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter