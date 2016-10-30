Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Banks
(WR)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
James Quick
(WR)
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Zach Pascal
(WR)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Levern Jacobs
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Josh Norman | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 12/15/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 200
College:
Coastal Carolina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 5 (143) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/22/2016: Signed a five-year, $75 million contract. The deal contains $36.5 million fully guaranteed including a $15 million signing bonus. Another $13.5 million is guaranteed for injury only. 2016: $5 million (fully guaranteed, + $15 million signing bonus), 2017: $16.5 million (fully guaranteed, + $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: $13.5 million (guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed March 2018, + $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2019: $11 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2020: $12 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
New Redskins DC Greg Manusky confirmed Josh Norman will shadow No. 1 wide receivers this season.
The Redskins were hesitant to use Norman in shadow coverage early last season, but they finally gave in during the second half of the year. This means Alshon Jeffery, Dez Bryant, and Odell Beckham can be expected to draw Norman twice per year on most of the snaps. We'll likely see Bashaud Breeland on Torrey Smith, Terrance Williams, and Brandon Marshall.
Jun 4 - 2:11 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Josh Norman (concussion, wrist) is active for Week 8 against the Bengals.
Norman was fully expected to play after traveling with the team to London. Norman is expected to shadow A.J. Green, putting a slight dent in Green's outlook. Green is still a solid WR1 play, however.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 08:05:00 AM
ESPN's Adam Schefter confirms Josh Norman (concussion) is expected to play in Week 8 against the Bengals.
It's likely that Norman will be assigned to A.J. Green for most of Sunday's game in London. Through seven weeks, Norman carries PFF's No. 15 coverage grade amongst well over 100 cornerbacks. Although Norman's activity is a downgrade to Green's matchup, Green remains a low-end WR1 in season-long leagues.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 01:49:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Josh Norman (concussion) is questionable for Week 8 against the Bengals.
He's fully expected to play after traveling to London and practicing again on Friday. Norman will very likely shadow A.J. Green on both sides of the field.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 11:07:00 AM
Redskins to let Josh Norman shadow No. 1 WRs
Jun 4 - 2:11 PM
Jun 4 - 2:11 PM
Josh Norman ready to go for London game
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 08:05:00 AM
Josh Norman on track to play against Bengals
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 01:49:00 AM
Josh Norman questionable, expects to play
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 11:07:00 AM
More Josh Norman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Maclin
FA
(2469)
2
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2198)
3
C. Coleman
CLE
(1891)
4
C. Meredith
CHI
(1589)
5
D. Pitta
BAL
(1546)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(1519)
7
M. Lynch
OAK
(1503)
8
T. Hill
KC
(1472)
9
C. Godwin
TB
(1460)
10
R. Jennings
FA
(1452)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CAR
16
52
21
73
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CAR
7
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
14
36
12
48
0.0
0
.0
2
60
0
0
0
1
11
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
16
48
8
56
0.0
0
.0
4
110
2
2
0
3
18
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
16
52
15
67
0.0
0
.0
3
38
0
0
0
2
18
0
0
0
0
0
Josh Norman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Josh Norman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Norman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Josh Norman's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@NYG
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@BAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PHI
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CIN
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ARZ
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
CAR
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CHI
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
2
37
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NYG
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
Rob Kelley said he has cut his body fat from 18 percent as a rookie to 13 percent.
"Fat Rob" plans to keep the moniker, but it is no longer applicable. Kelley thinks his new body has paid immediate dividends, saying he is "more explosive, faster, getting in and out of cuts a little better." Being in better shape can only help as Kelley tries to hold off fourth-round rookie Samaje Perine.
Jun 1
2
Chris Thompson
3
Samaje Perine
4
Matt Jones
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Samaje Perine
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Josh Doctson
3
Maurice Harris
4
Robert Davis
5
Kendal Thompson
WR2
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Brian Quick
3
Ryan Grant
4
Matt Hazel
5
Reggie Diggs
WR3
1
Josh Doctson
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Jeremy Sprinkle
5
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
John Kling
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Isaiah Williams
3
Ronald Patrick
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Chase Roullier
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
3
Kyle Kalis
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the league's quarterback situations, assessing all 32 teams.
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
»
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
»
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
»
Bust a Move
May 24
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
Shady McCoy 'recruiting' WR Maclin to Buffalo
»
Redskins to let Josh Norman shadow No. 1 WRs
»
Eddie Lacy takes on the P90X 30-day challenge
»
Report: Nick Fairley dealing with heart issue
»
Ravens the 'perfect landing spot' for Maclin?
»
Sounds like Maclin's release was cap related
»
Tyreek Hill positioned for WR1 role on Chiefs
»
Chiefs cut WR Maclin after career-worst year
»
Report: 49ers could cut ILB Navorro Bowman
»
Ravens fear career-ending injury for Pitta
»
Koetter, Winston talk up Chris Godwin at OTAs
»
Joe Mixon inks his rookie deal with Bengals
