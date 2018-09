Randy Bullock | Place Kicker | #4 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (28) / 12/16/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 214 College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 5 (161) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 9/18/2018: Signed a three-year contract. 2018: $790,000, 2019-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Bengals signed K Randy Bullock to a two-year extension through 2020. It's a rare bit of good kicking news in what's been a dark week for the position. The Bengals' kicker since midway through 2016, Bullock has converted an elite 90 percent of his field goal attempts in the Queen City.

Bengals K Randy Bullock (back) is questionable for Week 9 against the Jaguars. Bullock beat out rookie Jake Elliott for the job in the preseason, and Elliott has since been plucked off the practice squad by the Eagles. Former K Mike Nugent is now in Dallas. The Bengals may need to sign one this afternoon.

Randy Bullock has won the Bengals' starting kicker job. He beat out fifth-round rookie Jake Elliott. Bullock, who joined Cincinnati last December after the team cut Mike Nugent, converted 5-of-6 field goals while drilling all six of his PATs during the preseason. He's been with five teams since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2012. Source: Paul Dehner on Twitter