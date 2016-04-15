Player Page

Weather | Roster

Greg Zuerlein | Place Kicker | #4

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/27/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196
College: Missouri Western State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (171) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rams re-signed K Greg Zuerlein to a three-year, $6.75 million contract through 2019.
Initially known for his big leg, Zuerlein has been known more for his inaccuracy in recent years, though he did rebound to an 86.4 field goal percentage in 2016. It was on just 22 kicks, however. Zuerlein was one of the worst kickers in the league in 2015. If his deal has any guaranteed money, it's almost certainly not beyond 2017. Mar 14 - 2:32 PM
More Greg Zuerlein Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2016LAR165 - 59 - 93 - 42 - 4192286.42323100.036
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2012LAR165 - 54 - 67 - 77 - 13233174.22626100.037
2013LAR167 - 710 - 108 - 91 - 2262892.93434100.052
2014LAR167 - 810 - 122 - 35 - 7243080.0343597.138
2015LAR143 - 39 - 105 - 83 - 9203066.7262892.938
2016LAR165 - 59 - 93 - 42 - 4192286.42323100.036
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 12@SF0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.000.01
2Sep 18SEA1 - 11 - 11 - 10 - 033100.000.03
3Sep 25@TB0 - 00 - 00 - 01 - 111100.044100.07
4Oct 2@ARZ1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.022100.02
5Oct 9BUF1 - 12 - 20 - 01 - 144100.011100.02
6Oct 16@DET0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.044100.03
7Oct 23NYG0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.011100.03
9Nov 6CAR1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 21333.311100.01
10Nov 13@NYJ1 - 12 - 20 - 00 - 033100.000.01
11Nov 20MIA0 - 00 - 01 - 20 - 01250.011100.02
12Nov 27@NO0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.033100.03
13Dec 4@NE0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.011100.01
14Dec 11ATL0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.02
15Dec 15@SEA0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.000.00
16Dec 24SF0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.033100.02
17Jan 1ARZ0 - 02 - 20 - 00 - 022100.000.03
 

 