Greg Zuerlein | Place Kicker | #4 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (29) / 12/27/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 196 College: Missouri Western State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (171) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 3/14/2017: Signed a three-year, $6.75 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rams re-signed K Greg Zuerlein to a three-year, $6.75 million contract through 2019. Initially known for his big leg, Zuerlein has been known more for his inaccuracy in recent years, though he did rebound to an 86.4 field goal percentage in 2016. It was on just 22 kicks, however. Zuerlein was one of the worst kickers in the league in 2015. If his deal has any guaranteed money, it's almost certainly not beyond 2017.

Rams re-signed K Greg Zuerlein to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. Zuerlein was one of the worst kickers in the league last year, converting 66.7% percent of his field goals. He has the range to hit 50-plus yarders, but struggles with accuracy. Zuerlein will need to hold off competition to keep his job.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher expects competition at kicker if free agent Greg Zuerlein is re-signed for 2016. Zuerlein was woeful in 2015, making just 20-of-30 field goals. For his career, he's now a 78.6 percent kicker, which is below the generally-accepted "acceptable" threshold of 80. Zuerlein has one of the league's biggest legs, but it's gotten progressively shakier throughout his four-year career. Source: ESPN.com