Jeremy Lane | Defensive Back | #20 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (27) / 7/14/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190 College: Northwestern State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (172) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $23 million contract. The deal contains $11 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. 2017: $4 million, 2018-2019: $6 million, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks are gauging the trade value of CB Jeremy Lane. The Seahawks are doing the same with RB Alex Collins and WR Jermaine Kearse. Expected to start opposite Richard Sherman, Lane is a much more surprising name, however. If this report is accurate, Seattle's willingness to move him suggests they are comfortable with third-round rookie Shaquill Griffin starting. Lane has three years left on his deal, but he can be cut with few cap ramifications after this year. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia considers Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane the clear favorite to start opposite Richard Sherman. Lane was expected to face stiff competition from third-rounder Shaq Griffin, but has evidently seized control of the job. Per Kapadia, Lane has been "arguably the team's most impressive player through the first three practices." Lane wasn't great in the slot last year, but it's likely he'll kick inside in nickel situations. Source: ESPN.com

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times believes CB Jeremy Lane has a "sizeable edge" in the battle to start opposite Richard Sherman. Lane was not particularly good as a slot corner last season, but he earned praise from coach Pete Carroll for his work this offseason. He will need to beat out third-round CB Shaq Griffin and Neiko Thorpe for the job. Regardless of if he wins the "starting" job, Lane will be the primary slot corner in sub packages. Source: Seattle Times