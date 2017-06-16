Player Page

Jeremy Lane | Defensive Back | #20

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/14/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: Northwestern State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (172) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks are gauging the trade value of CB Jeremy Lane.
The Seahawks are doing the same with RB Alex Collins and WR Jermaine Kearse. Expected to start opposite Richard Sherman, Lane is a much more surprising name, however. If this report is accurate, Seattle's willingness to move him suggests they are comfortable with third-round rookie Shaquill Griffin starting. Lane has three years left on his deal, but he can be cut with few cap ramifications after this year. Aug 31 - 10:55 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012SEA1397160.00.0000000000000
2013SEA15187250.00.00000004047000
2014SEA794130.00.0000001300000
2015SEA6112130.00.02600000600000
2016SEA163613490.00.0000000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA2130.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18@LAR1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25SF3140.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NYJ3140.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16ATL1120.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@ARZ6170.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@NO3030.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7BUF2130.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NE1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20PHI5160.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@TB2130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4CAR0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@GB1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 15LAR2240.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ARZ1120.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@SF3030.00.0000000100000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Jermaine Kearse
3Kasen Williams
4Tanner McEvoy
5David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Rodney Smith
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Tyrone Swoopes
LT1Rees Odhiambo
2Darrell Brown
3Tyrus Thompson
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Matt Tobin
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Mark Glowinski
2Oday Aboushi
3Will Pericak
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 