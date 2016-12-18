Player Page

Weather | Roster

Alfred Morris | Running Back | #46

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 222
College: Florida Atlantic
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (173) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Cowboys are hoping to trade Alfred Morris.
Per reporter Clarence Hill, the Cowboys believe Morris is "not a good fit in spot duty behind Ezekiel Elliott." Indeed, as someone who is a zero in the passing game, he is not. Even at an affordable $1.2 million, Morris isn't going to generate trade interest. If the Cowboys want to move on, it will probably have to be via Morris' release. Mar 2 - 6:19 PM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
More Alfred Morris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL146924317.43.502311.83.700012000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012WAS163351610100.64.871311774.87.00030000
2013WAS16276127579.74.6379784.98.70040000
2014WAS16265107467.14.118171559.79.10000000
2015WAS1620275146.93.72110553.45.50000000
2016DAL146924317.43.502311.83.700012000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG7355.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@WAS571.4100.0000000
3Sep 25CHI5193.81122.0000000
4Oct 2@SF7344.9000.0000000
5Oct 9CIN6335.5000.0000000
6Oct 16@GB32.7000.0000000
8Oct 30PHI362.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@CLE17563.3000.0000000
10Nov 13@PIT4133.30166.0000000
11Nov 20BAL231.5000.0000000
12Nov 24WAS11212.0000.0000000
13Dec 1@MIN11111.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@NYG00.0000.00012000
17Jan 1@PHI8121.50133.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Andy Jones
3Shaq Evans
4Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Cole Beasley
2Lucky Whitehead
3Quincy McDuffie
WR31Lucky Whitehead
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
LG1La'El Collins
2Ryan Seymour
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1Doug Free
2Emmett Cleary
3Clay DeBord
K1Dan Bailey
 

 