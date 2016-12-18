Alfred Morris | Running Back | #46 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (28) / 12/12/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 222 College: Florida Atlantic Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (173) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 3/22/2016: Signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal included a $1 million signing bonus. Another $2 million can be earned via incentives. 2017: $1 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Cowboys are hoping to trade Alfred Morris. Per reporter Clarence Hill, the Cowboys believe Morris is "not a good fit in spot duty behind Ezekiel Elliott." Indeed, as someone who is a zero in the passing game, he is not. Even at an affordable $1.2 million, Morris isn't going to generate trade interest. If the Cowboys want to move on, it will probably have to be via Morris' release. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Alfred Morris rushed eight times for 12 yards and caught 1-of-2 targets for three yards Week 17 against the Eagles. Morris did not get the start, but he rotated fairly evenly with Darren McFadden. Neither player found much success. Ezekiel Elliott will get as much work as he can handle in the postseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Alfred Morris could be a healthy scratch Sunday in Week 15 against the Buccaneers. Even if Alf plays, he'll be third on the depth chart behind Ezekiel Elliott and Darren McFadden, who is set to return after missing 13 games with an elbow injury. Morris has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry while filling a change-of-pace role this season. McFadden is now the handcuff to own in Dallas. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter