Blair Walsh | Place Kicker | #3 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (27) / 1/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 170 College: Georgia Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (175) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2/9/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks signed K Blair Walsh. Steven Hauschka is a free agent, so Walsh could have the inside track to Seattle's 2017 starting job. It won't be assured after he bombed out of Minnesota in 2016, but Walsh has usually been one of the league's better kickers since arriving in the NFL in 2012. He has had two years of hiccups, with 2014 accompanying 2016. Walsh has a huge leg. He'd be an asset if he can get right. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Vikings released K Blair Walsh. Walsh exploded onto the scene by earning All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2012. Since then, it's been all downhill. Walsh missed a chip shot that would have won the game against Seattle in the playoffs last year and has already shanked four field goals this season. His missed extra point against the Redskins in Week 10 was the final nail in his coffin. The Vikings put Walsh on notice by working out several kickers last week, so the news hardly comes as a surprise. Look for the Vikes to sign a kicker within the next 24 hours. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Blair Walsh will remain the Vikings' kicker for Week 10. The Vikings worked out Randy Bullock, Kai Forbath, Zach Hocker and Travis Coons, among others, but will stick with their struggling kicker. Walsh, who cost the Vikings a playoff game last season, is just 12-of-16 on field goal attempts, and has shown signs of cracking under the media glare. It's far from assured he'll finish the year in Minnesota. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter