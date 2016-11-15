Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Malcolm Johnson
(TE)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
George Farmer
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Steven Hauschka
(K)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Kelvin Taylor
(RB)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Blair Walsh | Place Kicker | #3
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 170
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 6 (175) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/9/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks signed K Blair Walsh.
Steven Hauschka is a free agent, so Walsh could have the inside track to Seattle's 2017 starting job. It won't be assured after he bombed out of Minnesota in 2016, but Walsh has usually been one of the league's better kickers since arriving in the NFL in 2012. He has had two years of hiccups, with 2014 accompanying 2016. Walsh has a huge leg. He'd be an asset if he can get right.
Feb 9 - 4:31 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Vikings released K Blair Walsh.
Walsh exploded onto the scene by earning All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2012. Since then, it's been all downhill. Walsh missed a chip shot that would have won the game against Seattle in the playoffs last year and has already shanked four field goals this season. His missed extra point against the Redskins in Week 10 was the final nail in his coffin. The Vikings put Walsh on notice by working out several kickers last week, so the news hardly comes as a surprise. Look for the Vikes to sign a kicker within the next 24 hours.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 11:53:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Blair Walsh will remain the Vikings' kicker for Week 10.
The Vikings worked out Randy Bullock, Kai Forbath, Zach Hocker and Travis Coons, among others, but will stick with their struggling kicker. Walsh, who cost the Vikings a playoff game last season, is just 12-of-16 on field goal attempts, and has shown signs of cracking under the media glare. It's far from assured he'll finish the year in Minnesota.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Vikings are working out kickers this week.
Blair Walsh missed his third extra point of the season against the Lions and had a field goal blocked in the fourth quarter. Walsh will likely keep his job, but the Vikings are certainly putting him on notice.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:37:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
With Hauschka a FA, Seahawks ink Blair Walsh
Feb 9 - 4:31 PM
Slumping Vikes finally give up on Blair Walsh
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 11:53:00 AM
Vikes sticking with struggling Blair Walsh
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Vikings working out kickers this week
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:37:00 PM
More Blair Walsh Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2016
FA
9
2 - 2
5 - 6
4 - 6
1 - 2
12
16
75.0
15
19
78.9
19
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2012
MIN
16
10 - 10
8 - 9
7 - 9
10 - 10
35
38
92.1
36
36
100.0
53
2013
MIN
16
7 - 7
12 - 12
5 - 6
2 - 5
26
30
86.7
43
44
97.7
43
2014
MIN
16
6 - 7
8 - 10
7 - 9
5 - 9
26
35
74.3
29
29
100.0
48
2015
MIN
16
9 - 9
13 - 15
6 - 7
6 - 8
34
39
87.2
33
37
89.2
47
2016
FA
9
2 - 2
5 - 6
4 - 6
1 - 2
12
16
75.0
15
19
78.9
19
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 11
@TEN
0 - 0
2 - 3
1 - 1
1 - 2
4
6
66.7
1
2
50.0
2
2
Sep 18
GB
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
2
2
100.0
3
3
Sep 25
@CAR
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
0
1
.0
3
4
Oct 3
NYG
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 2
0 - 0
1
2
50.0
3
3
100.0
2
5
Oct 9
HOU
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
4
4
100.0
3
7
Oct 23
@PHI
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
1
1
100.0
1
8
Oct 31
@CHI
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
1
1
100.0
2
9
Nov 6
DET
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 1
0 - 0
1
2
50.0
1
2
50.0
2
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
Coach Pete Carroll admitted there are concerns about C.J. Prosise's durability.
"I can’t tell you that I'm not concerned about C.J.," Carroll said. "He had trouble through the offseason. He was unavailable to us throughout, and there was a groin and a hammy and a wrist and the scapula thing he had. He has to show it." Durability concerns are probably the one thing that could hold Prosise back from being an every-down player, limiting him to 12-15 touches.
Jan 23
3
Alex Collins
4
Troymaine Pope
5
J.D. McKissic
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Thomas Rawls
FB
1
Brandon Cottom
2
Tre Madden
3
Malcolm Johnson
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
4
Tyler Slavin
5
Rodney Smith
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
Tyler Lockett
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett (fibula/tibia) should be ready for Week 1 of the 2017 season.
Lockett's broken fibula and tibia ended his season and may have played role in Seattle's inability to hang offensively with Atlanta in Saturday's Divisional Round loss. For the second straight year, Lockett's offensive role began slowly before taking off down the stretch, prior to his injury. Lockett remains an intriguing Dynasty stash, although Paul Richardson made a big case for extended 2017 snaps. The Seahawks should consider moving on from Jermaine Kearse.
Jan 16
3
Kenny Lawler
4
Jamel Johnson
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Nick Vannett
3
Ronnie Shields
4
Joe Sommers
5
Marcus Lucas
LT
1
George Fant
2
Rees Odhiambo
LG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Will Pericak
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
3
Ross Burbank
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Robert Myers
RT
1
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Blair Walsh
Headlines
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the season's 10 most valuable fantasy players.
More NFL Columns
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 8
»
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
»
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
»
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
NFL Headlines
»
49ers add ex-Lions GM Mayhew to front office
»
With Hauschka a FA, Seahawks ink Blair Walsh
»
All sides deny Manziel/CFL workout report
»
Carson Palmer confirms he's returning for '17
»
Chiefs: We've had 'positive' talks with Berry
»
Colts cut D'Qwell Jackson, get $5.5M in space
»
Chiefs GM Dorsey on Jamaal Charles: We'll see
»
Chiefs once again endorse Alex Smith as QB
»
Shane Vereen expected to return if healthy
»
Report: Jets 'won't be suitors' for Cutler
»
Bengals not expected to re-sign RG Zeitler
»
Adrian Peterson: I want to retire as a Viking
