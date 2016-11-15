Player Page

Blair Walsh | Place Kicker | #3

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 170
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (175) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks signed K Blair Walsh.
Steven Hauschka is a free agent, so Walsh could have the inside track to Seattle's 2017 starting job. It won't be assured after he bombed out of Minnesota in 2016, but Walsh has usually been one of the league's better kickers since arriving in the NFL in 2012. He has had two years of hiccups, with 2014 accompanying 2016. Walsh has a huge leg. He'd be an asset if he can get right. Feb 9 - 4:31 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2016FA92 - 25 - 64 - 61 - 2121675.0151978.919
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2012MIN1610 - 108 - 97 - 910 - 10353892.13636100.053
2013MIN167 - 712 - 125 - 62 - 5263086.7434497.743
2014MIN166 - 78 - 107 - 95 - 9263574.32929100.048
2015MIN169 - 913 - 156 - 76 - 8343987.2333789.247
2016FA92 - 25 - 64 - 61 - 2121675.0151978.919
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 11@TEN0 - 02 - 31 - 11 - 24666.71250.02
2Sep 18GB0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.022100.03
3Sep 25@CAR1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 022100.001.03
4Oct 3NYG0 - 00 - 01 - 20 - 01250.033100.02
5Oct 9HOU1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.044100.03
7Oct 23@PHI0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.011100.01
8Oct 31@CHI0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.011100.02
9Nov 6DET0 - 01 - 10 - 10 - 01250.01250.02

