Justin Bethel | Defensive Back | #28 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (27) / 6/17/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200 College: Presbyterian Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (177) / ARZ

Falcons signed CB Justin Bethel, formerly of the Cardinals. Bethel struggled mightily on defense last season but was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro on special teams during his six-year run with the Cardinals. He'll serve as depth behind starters Desmond Truant and Robert Alford. Source: Kelsey Conway on Twitter

Free agent CB Justin Bethel visited the Falcons on Tuesday. It's Bethel's first known visit. The 27-year-old earned three Pro Bowl nods as a special teamer during his six-year run in Arizona but struggled on defense last season, earning PFF's No. 111 cornerback grade out of 120 qualifiers. He'd give the Falcons depth behind starters Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford. Source: atlantafalcons.com

The Cardinals are considering benching CB Justin Bethel for Tramon Williams. It's that time of year in the desert. Just as he did last season, Bethel has struggled mightily opposite Patrick Peterson. 34-year-old Williams' best football is behind him, but it's probably time for the Cardinals to try something else at Bethel's spot. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter