Danny Trevathan | Linebacker | #59 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (27) / 3/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 239 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (188) / DEN Contract: view contract details 3/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract. The deal contains $12 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. 2017: $2 million, 2018-2019: $5.8 million, 2020 Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

NFL suspended ILB Danny Trevathan two games for violating player safety rules. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Bears ILB Danny Trevathan (knee) avoided the PUP list and is on the field for the start of training camp. This is important for Trevathan, who wasn't expected to be ready at the start of camp. Recovering from a torn patellar tendon, Trevathan will likely take it slow. Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter

Bears DC Vic Fangio did not seem optimistic about ILB Danny Trevathan's (knee) chances of being ready for training camp. "I think that's in question whether he'll be ready at that point," Fangio said. Considering he ruptured his patellar tendon in November, it is possible we do not see Trevathan at all during camp or the early part of the season. GM Ryan Pace has said Trevathan is a candidate to open the season on the reserve/PUP list. Source: Zach Zaidman on Twitter