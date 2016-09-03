Player Page

Danny Trevathan | Linebacker | #59

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 239
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (188) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
NFL suspended ILB Danny Trevathan two games for violating player safety rules.
Sep 30 - 4:32 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CHI41910290.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012DEN162211331.00.0000000300000
2013DEN1687411282.0189.032901031000000
2014DEN392110.00.0000000000000
2015DEN1574361100.00.02391000600000
2016CHI94917661.077.0000000400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ATL2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@TB3140.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24PIT82100.00.0000000000000
4Sep 28@GB67130.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9MINGame scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15@BALGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22CARGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@NOGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12GBGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19DETGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@PHIGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3SFGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@CINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16@DETGame scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16Dec 24CLEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@MINGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3Benny Cunningham
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3RB1Tarik Cohen
2Benny Cunningham
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kendall Wright
2Markus Wheaton
WR21Deonte Thompson
2Josh Bellamy
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 