J.R. Sweezy | Guard | #73

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 298
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 7 (225) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Buccaneers released OG J.R. Sweezy.
Sweezy only lasted two seasons in Tampa after joining the Bucs on a five-year, $32.5 million deal in 2016. A back injury sidelined Sweezy for all of 2016 while a leg injury sidelined the 29-year-old for the final two games of 2017. Sweezy sat out the offseason program due to his leg injury but has been cleared for training camp. The NC State alum didn’t show much last year, earning PFF’s No. 64 grade out of 80 qualifiers at guard. With Sweezy out of the picture, Caleb Benenoch and third-round rookie Alex Cappa will likely battle it out for the starting job at right guard. Evan Smith might also be in the mix. Jun 29 - 3:30 PM
Source: buccaneers.com
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012SEA130000.00.0000000000000
2013SEA150110.00.0000000000000
2014SEA161010.00.0000000000000
2015SEA150000.00.0000000000000
2017TB 140000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

