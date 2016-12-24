Rishard Matthews | Wide Receiver | #18 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (27) / 10/12/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 217 College: Nevada Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 7 (227) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $15 million contract. The deal included a $2.5 million signing bonus. Another $2.55 million is available through incentives. 2016: $2.5 million, 2017-2018: $5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rishard Matthews caught 9-of-13 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans. It was a fitting end to a career year for a 27-year-old wideout who emerged as the Titans' No. 1 receiver as the year wore on. In the first season of a three-year, $15 million deal, Matthews posted new career highs across the board (65/945/9), and put himself on the map as a WR2 for 2017. Matthews is a playmaker with a nose for the end zone, and is catching passes from one of the league's best young quarterbacks in Marcus Mariota.

Rishard Matthews caught 3-of-9 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Jaguars. Rishard Matthews opened the scoring for Tennessee in the second quarter with a three-yard touchdown from Marcus Mariota, his eighth touchdown of the year. Matthews was not able to do much else with his targets against a tough pass defense, however, before Mariota left with a season-ending injury. With Matt Cassel under center next week, Matthews will not be an exciting DFS option.

Rishard Matthews caught 4-of-10 targets for 105 yards in the Titans' Week 15 win over the Chiefs. The 10 looks were easily a team-high over Delanie Walker's seven. Matthews had a pair of really long gains, but lost a fumble at the five-yard line and into the end zone on one of them. The Chiefs recovered and returned it to around midfield. His second big catch came on a flea-flicker trick play. Matthews was running a bunch of his routes at Chiefs top CB Marcus Peters. He'll have another tough matchup against the Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey in Week 16 but will be a fine WR3 play.