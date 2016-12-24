Player Page

Weather | Roster

Rishard Matthews | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 217
College: Nevada
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 7 (227) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rishard Matthews caught 9-of-13 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans.
It was a fitting end to a career year for a 27-year-old wideout who emerged as the Titans' No. 1 receiver as the year wore on. In the first season of a three-year, $15 million deal, Matthews posted new career highs across the board (65/945/9), and put himself on the map as a WR2 for 2017. Matthews is a playmaker with a nose for the end zone, and is catching passes from one of the league's best young quarterbacks in Marcus Mariota. Jan 1 - 6:01 PM
More Rishard Matthews Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN155683155.414.82800.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012MIA81115118.913.70000.0.00000000
2013MIA164144828.010.91200.0.00000000
2014MIA14121359.611.30213.23.00000000
2015MIA114366260.215.42414.44.00000090
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN3268.7000.0000000
2Sep 18@DET44010.0000.0000000
3Sep 25OAK33210.7000.0000000
4Oct 2@HOU28241.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@MIA4328.0100.0000000
6Oct 16CLE37023.3100.0000000
7Oct 23IND4379.3000.0000000
8Oct 27JAC4389.5100.0000000
9Nov 6@SD66310.5200.0000000
10Nov 13GB36321.0100.0000000
11Nov 20@IND912213.6000.0000000
12Nov 27@CHI36421.3100.0000000
14Dec 11DEN12626.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@KC410526.3000.0010000
16Dec 24@JAC33110.3100.0000000
17Jan 1HOU911412.7100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Cassel
2Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3Antonio Andrews
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Marc Mariani
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Kendall Wright
3Harry Douglas
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Delanie Walker
2Anthony Fasano
3Phillip Supernaw
4Jace Amaro
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Josh Kline
C1Ben Jones
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Sebastian Tretola
RT1Jack Conklin
K1Ryan Succop
 

 