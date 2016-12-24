Rishard Matthews | Wide Receiver | #18

Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Rishard Matthews posts career-high 945 yards
Matt McGloin exits Week 17 w/shoulder injury
Kenny Stills scores his 9th TD of the season
CPOY candidate Murray rushes for 1,287 yards
Edelman rips Fins, finishes with 98 catches
O'Brien coy on playoff starter at quarterback
Rudolph hangs 11-117-1 line in Week 17 finale
Jay Ajayi held to 79 yards, goes for X-rays
David Johnson carted off with gruesome injury
Kelvin Benjamin ends season on high note
Manny Sanders exits Week 17 with foot injury
T.Y. Hilton posts career-high 1,448 yards
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
Marcus Morris starting, Harris to the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out Sunday vs. Indiana
Whiteside, Dragic, Winslow out Sunday vs. DET
Monta Ellis (ankle) will play Sunday vs. ORL
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Monday
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
James Reimer almost perfect in win over Stars
Malkin takes points lead in win over Habs
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jace Amaro
(TE)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Quayvon Hicks
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Antonio Andrews
(RB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Marc Mariani
(WR)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Dorin Dickerson
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rishard Matthews | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/12/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 217
College:
Nevada
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 7 (227) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $15 million contract. The deal included a $2.5 million signing bonus. Another $2.55 million is available through incentives. 2016: $2.5 million, 2017-2018: $5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rishard Matthews caught 9-of-13 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans.
It was a fitting end to a career year for a 27-year-old wideout who emerged as the Titans' No. 1 receiver as the year wore on. In the first season of a three-year, $15 million deal, Matthews posted new career highs across the board (65/945/9), and put himself on the map as a WR2 for 2017. Matthews is a playmaker with a nose for the end zone, and is catching passes from one of the league's best young quarterbacks in Marcus Mariota.
Jan 1 - 6:01 PM
Rishard Matthews caught 3-of-9 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Jaguars.
Rishard Matthews opened the scoring for Tennessee in the second quarter with a three-yard touchdown from Marcus Mariota, his eighth touchdown of the year. Matthews was not able to do much else with his targets against a tough pass defense, however, before Mariota left with a season-ending injury. With Matt Cassel under center next week, Matthews will not be an exciting DFS option.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Rishard Matthews caught 4-of-10 targets for 105 yards in the Titans' Week 15 win over the Chiefs.
The 10 looks were easily a team-high over Delanie Walker's seven. Matthews had a pair of really long gains, but lost a fumble at the five-yard line and into the end zone on one of them. The Chiefs recovered and returned it to around midfield. His second big catch came on a flea-flicker trick play. Matthews was running a bunch of his routes at Chiefs top CB Marcus Peters. He'll have another tough matchup against the Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey in Week 16 but will be a fine WR3 play.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:19:00 PM
Rishard Matthews caught 1-of-3 targets for 26 yards in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Broncos.
Predictably, Matthews got very little going against the Broncos' top pass defense. Marcus Mariota completed just six passes on the day. The two had a short touchdown called back on a penalty by Delanie Walker for setting a pick at the goal line, allowing Matthews to get wide open. Matthews will look to bounce back next week on the road in Arrowhead against CB Marcus Peters.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 07:32:00 PM
Rishard Matthews posts career-high 945 yards
Jan 1 - 6:01 PM
Rishard Matthews goes 3-31-1 against Jags
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Rishard Matthews goes 4-105 on 10 targets
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:19:00 PM
Rishard Matthews catches one pass in win
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 07:32:00 PM
More Rishard Matthews Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TEN
15
56
831
55.4
14.8
2
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
MIA
8
11
151
18.9
13.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
16
41
448
28.0
10.9
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
14
12
135
9.6
11.3
0
2
1
3
.2
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
11
43
662
60.2
15.4
2
4
1
4
.4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIN
3
26
8.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DET
4
40
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
OAK
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@HOU
2
82
41.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIA
4
32
8.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CLE
3
70
23.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
IND
4
37
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
JAC
4
38
9.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@SD
6
63
10.5
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
GB
3
63
21.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@IND
9
122
13.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CHI
3
64
21.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
DEN
1
26
26.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@KC
4
105
26.3
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@JAC
3
31
10.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
HOU
9
114
12.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Cassel
2
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
Antonio Andrews
GLB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Marc Mariani
WR2
1
Tajae Sharpe
2
Kendall Wright
3
Harry Douglas
WR3
1
Kendall Wright
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Anthony Fasano
3
Phillip Supernaw
Sidelined
Titans signed TE Phillip Supernaw and waived DT Lucas Vincent.
Supernaw has played for the Texans, Chiefs and Ravens since breaking into the league as a UDFA in 2012 out of Ouachita Baptist. He's a poor bet to stick with Anthony Fasano and Taylor Thompson already behind Delanie Walker.
Jun 2
4
Jace Amaro
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Josh Kline
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Sebastian Tretola
RT
1
Jack Conklin
K
1
Ryan Succop
