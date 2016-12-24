Case Keenum | Quarterback | #17

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
Rendon (leg) might not be ready for opener
Tigers place OF J.D. Martinez (foot) on DL
Addison Russell homers in return from injury
Ricky Nolasco to start Opening Day for Angels
Athletics could open with closer by committee
Cardinals lock up Molina with 3-year pact
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Orioles to send down Alvarez and Giavotella
Cardinals place Rosenthal (lat) on 10-day DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ex-Ram Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Guard Chris Chester retiring after 11 seasons
Report: 'Skins haven't made new Cousins offer
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Pederson thinks Jeffery will help other WRs
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram goes through partial practice
Ivica Zubac (ankle sprain) out for season
Paul Millsap (left knee) practices on Friday
Michael Beasley (knee) available to play
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) a GTD on Friday
Malcolm Brogdon (back) will not play Friday
Marc Gasol (foot) will not play Friday night
Derrick Rose (knee) a GTD on Friday night
Carmelo Anthony (back) a GTD on Friday
James Harden has season-low four assists
Damian Lillard double-doubles in huge win
Nurk Alert: Jusuf Nurkic keying Blazers run
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Coyotes will get Shane Doan (LBI) back Friday
Panthers will start Reto Berra on Saturday
Jake Guentzel (concussion) is probable Friday
Rangers won't have Ryan McDonagh on Friday
Flyers land NCAA prospect Michael Vecchione
Tyson Jost poised for first NHL game Friday
Patrik Elias decides to hang up his skates
Connor McDavid extends points streak to nine
Corey Perry scores twice in OTL to Jets
Filip Forsberg scores 30th goal of 2016-17
Auston Matthews' point streak hits 7 games
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell leads Martinsville Truck Practice 1
Hamlin fastest in Martinsville practice 1
One last 2017 ride for Joe Nemechek
Daniel Suarez destroys Martinsville primary
John H. Nemechek: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Bobby Measmer Jr.: Spring Explosion 125 notes
Harvick has the 5th-most segment points
Corey LaJoie has 4 accidents in 5 races
Timmy Hill has two previous M'ville starts
Two steps forward, one back for Paul Menard
Chris Buescher is a hidden Martinsville gem
DiBenedetto had two strong short track runs
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kang posts 16-under w/ course-record-tying 63
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mahomes turns in mostly positive pro day work
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Conte says Hazard will start vs. Stoke City
Schneiderlin, McCarthy out for Everton
Kone cleared for Sunderland return
Costa, Courtois and Moses late calls for GW30
Morgan to miss GW30 and possibly GW31
Mendy in jeopardy of missing two more matches
Friend, Chambers to miss GW30
Mourinho: Smalling has a long term injury
Jones ruled out with “long-term” toe issue
Nacer Chadi questionable for Old Trafford
Matt Phillips injury continues to linger
Rooney, Valencia, and Rojo available for GW30
Roster
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Case Keenum
(QB)
David Morgan
(TE)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Nick Truesdell
(TE)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Mitch Mathews
(WR)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Shaun Hill
(QB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Case Keenum | Quarterback | #17
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/17/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
College:
Houston
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/31/2017: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Vikings signed QB Case Keenum, formerly of the Rams, to a one-year, $2 million contract.
The former Houston Cougar made nine starts last year before falling behind Jared Goff on the Rams' quarterback depth chart. He'll compete with Taylor Heinicke for No. 3 duties behind Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, who is still recovering from ACL surgery.
Mar 31 - 4:40 PM
Source:
Fox 26 Houston
Rams declared QB Case Keenum, S Maurice Alexander, CB Lamarcus Joyner, DE Matt Longacre, OT Greg Robinson, WR Mike Thomas and OL Cody Wichmann inactive for Week 16 against the 49ers.
Keenum and Robinson are both healthy scratches. Sean Mannion will back up Jared Goff at quarterback with Rodger Saffold replacing Robinson at left tackle. Bradley Marquez (knee) is active.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 03:07:00 PM
Case Keenum has been benched.
A gunslinger stuck in Kellen Moore's body, Keenum did the best he could with limited talent around him on offense, but the wheels predictably fell off after a decent start. Like a poor man's Brian Hoyer, Keenum has never had success beyond an initial 2-3 games. The problem for the Rams is that Jared Goff may be even less ready to lead them to victory, but it was time for the forever 7-9 Fightin' Fishers to stop messing around. They made their Goff bed. It's time to lay in it.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Rams coach Jeff Fisher said the team is sticking with Case Keenum for Week 11 against the Dolphins.
Fisher actually said Jared Goff remains the No. 2 quarterback, but the implication is the same. Considering the Rams have failed to score a touchdown three times this season and have been held to 10 points or fewer in their last three games, it is unclear how much worse Keenum will need to play for Goff to get his chance. We might find out this week against Miami.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 09:13:00 AM
Source:
Lindsay Jones on Twitter
Ex-Ram Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Mar 31 - 4:40 PM
Case Keenum a healthy scratch for Week 16
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 03:07:00 PM
Rams bench Case Keenum
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Rams sticking with Case Keenum for Week 11
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 09:13:00 AM
More Case Keenum Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
LAR
10
196
322
60.9
2201
220.1
6.8
1
9
11
20
51
5.1
2.6
1
0
1
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2013
HOU
8
137
253
54.2
1760
220.0
7.0
1
9
6
14
72
9.0
5.1
1
0
2
2014
HOU
2
45
77
58.4
435
217.5
5.6
0
2
2
10
35
17.5
3.5
0
0
1
2015
LAR
6
76
125
60.8
828
138.0
6.6
0
4
1
12
5
.8
.4
0
0
2
2016
LAR
10
196
322
60.9
2201
220.1
6.8
1
9
11
20
51
5.1
2.6
1
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 12
@SF
17
35
48.6
130
3.7
0
2
3
10
3.3
0
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
18
30
60.0
239
8.0
0
0
3
5
1.7
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
14
26
53.8
190
7.3
2
1
2
1
.5
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ARZ
18
30
60.0
266
8.9
2
0
3
14
4.7
0
1
5
Oct 9
BUF
21
31
67.7
271
8.7
0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@DET
27
32
84.4
321
10.0
3
1
3
7
2.3
1
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
32
53
60.4
291
5.5
1
4
1
3
3.0
0
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
27
46
58.7
296
6.4
1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
17
30
56.7
165
5.5
0
0
5
11
2.2
0
0
15
Dec 15
@SEA
5
9
55.6
32
3.6
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said there is still no timeline for Teddy Bridgewater (knee).
Bridgewater has started running in the pool, but he is still limited to non-weight bearing exercises. The quarterback tore his ACL, dislocated his knee, and suffered "other structural damage" last August. It will be a surprise if he is ready for Week 1, and it is not a given he will be able to get back on the field at all.
Mar 27
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Latavius Murray
Sidelined
Latavius Murray underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday.
Murray dealt with ankle issues in the second half of last season, but didn't miss any time. The Vikings were aware he needed surgery before signing him to a three-year deal. It sounds like this is a minor clean-up to remove bone chips. Murray will likely miss all of OTAs, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
Mar 22
2
Jerick McKinnon
3
Bishop Sankey
4
C.J. Ham
GLB
1
Latavius Murray
2
Jerick McKinnon
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Latavius Murray
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Isaac Fruechte
4
Moritz Bohringer
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Cayleb Jones
4
Mitch Mathews
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Kyle Carter
4
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Willie Beavers
C
1
Joe Berger
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Zac Kerin
2
Austin Shepherd
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Reid Fragel
4
Marquis Lucas
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
