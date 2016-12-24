Case Keenum | Quarterback | #17

The former Houston Cougar made nine starts last year before falling behind Jared Goff on the Rams' quarterback depth chart. He'll compete with Taylor Heinicke for No. 3 duties behind Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, who is still recovering from ACL surgery.

Keenum and Robinson are both healthy scratches. Sean Mannion will back up Jared Goff at quarterback with Rodger Saffold replacing Robinson at left tackle. Bradley Marquez (knee) is active.

A gunslinger stuck in Kellen Moore's body, Keenum did the best he could with limited talent around him on offense, but the wheels predictably fell off after a decent start. Like a poor man's Brian Hoyer, Keenum has never had success beyond an initial 2-3 games. The problem for the Rams is that Jared Goff may be even less ready to lead them to victory, but it was time for the forever 7-9 Fightin' Fishers to stop messing around. They made their Goff bed. It's time to lay in it.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher said the team is sticking with Case Keenum for Week 11 against the Dolphins.

Fisher actually said Jared Goff remains the No. 2 quarterback, but the implication is the same. Considering the Rams have failed to score a touchdown three times this season and have been held to 10 points or fewer in their last three games, it is unclear how much worse Keenum will need to play for Goff to get his chance. We might find out this week against Miami.