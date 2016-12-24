Player Page

Case Keenum | Quarterback | #17

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/17/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
College: Houston
Contract: view contract details
Vikings signed QB Case Keenum, formerly of the Rams, to a one-year, $2 million contract.
The former Houston Cougar made nine starts last year before falling behind Jared Goff on the Rams' quarterback depth chart. He'll compete with Taylor Heinicke for No. 3 duties behind Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, who is still recovering from ACL surgery. Mar 31 - 4:40 PM
Source: Fox 26 Houston
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016LAR1019632260.92201220.16.8191120515.12.6101
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2013HOU813725354.21760220.07.019614729.05.1102
2014HOU2457758.4435217.55.6022103517.53.5001
2015LAR67612560.8828138.06.6041125.8.4002
2016LAR1019632260.92201220.16.8191120515.12.6101
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 12@SF173548.61303.7023103.300
2Sep 18SEA183060.02398.000351.700
3Sep 25@TB142653.81907.32121.500
4Oct 2@ARZ183060.02668.9203144.701
5Oct 9BUF213167.72718.70200.000
6Oct 16@DET273284.432110.031372.310
7Oct 23NYG325360.42915.514133.000
9Nov 6CAR274658.72966.41100.000
10Nov 13@NYJ173056.71655.5005112.200
15Dec 15@SEA5955.6323.60000.000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Latavius Murray
2Jerick McKinnon
3Bishop Sankey
4C.J. Ham
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jerick McKinnon
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Latavius Murray
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Cayleb Jones
4Mitch Mathews
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
4Nick Truesdell
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Zac Kerin
2Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
4Marquis Lucas
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 