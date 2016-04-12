Mike Remmers | Tackle | #74

Sidelined

Appearing on PFT Live, Vikings GM Rick Spielman said there is no way to "put a timeline" on Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury.

Bridgewater suffered a catastrophic knee injury last August which included a torn ACL, dislocated knee, and "other structural damage." The fact the Vikings do not have a timetable six months later speaks to the severity. Last week, Spielman said he hopes Bridgewater will be able to resume his career.