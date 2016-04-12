Player Page

Mike Remmers | Tackle | #74

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/11/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 310
College: Oregon State
Contract: view contract details
Vikings signed RT Mike Remmers, formerly of the Panthers, to a five-year, $30 million contract.
Remmers was badly exposed on the left side last season, but he is a decent option at right tackle. That is likely where he will play in Minnesota with fellow free-agent signing Riley Reiff taking over on the left side. It is a solid start to Minnesota's complete rebuild along the offensive line. Mar 10 - 4:12 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013MIN10000.00.0000000000000
2014CAR50000.00.0000000000000
2015CAR161010.00.0000000000000
2016CAR161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3Bishop Sankey
GLB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Cayleb Jones
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Zac Kerin
2Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
4Marquis Lucas
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 