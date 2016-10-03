Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Stevie Donatell
(TE)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
David Moore
(WR)
Darreus Rogers
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Jermaine Kearse | Wide Receiver | #15
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 2/6/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 209
College:
Washington
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2016: Signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract. The deal contains $6.5 million guaranteed, including a $5.5 million signing bonus. Another $1.4 million is available through incentives. 2017: $2.2 million, 2018: $5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Seahawks are trying to trade Jermaine Kearse.
Kearse is an obvious candidate to be moved with Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett, and Kasen Williams in line for bigger roles. The Seahawks are hoping to sell high after Kearse's strong performance in the third preseason game. Kearse is unlikely to draw much interest with $7-plus million remaining on the final two years of his deal. Seattle can save $2.2 million from releasing him.
Aug 30 - 6:26 PM
Source:
Dianna Russini on Twitter
Jermaine Kearse caught three passes for 59 yards in the Seahawks' third preseason game.
It was a good finish to the preseason for Kearse, but his fantasy situation remains unchanged. With Tyler Lockett returning soon and Paul Richardson earning snaps, Kearse is not worth a look in any format.
Aug 25 - 11:13 PM
The Seahawks can save $2.2 million from releasing Jermaine Kearse.
Kearse signed a three-year extension last March, but his roster spot isn’t a given coming off last season's regression. With Tyler Lockett on track for training camp and Paul Richardson on the rise, he may not have higher than a No. 4 role. Moving on from Kearse would allow Seattle to get out ahead of his $5M salary in 2018.
Jul 8 - 7:01 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Contracts
ESPN's Sheil Kapadia considers the chances "slim" that the Seahawks would cut WR Jermaine Kearse.
Kearse had a horrific 2016, catching just over 50 percent of his targets (41-of-80) for 511 yards and one touchdown. The yards were a three-year-low for Kearse, and he led the league in offensive pass interference penalties. He may have to settle into a No. 4 role behind Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, and Paul Richardson. Seattle also used a third-rounder on WR Amara Darboh.
May 10 - 11:39 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Report: Seahawks trying to trade WR Kearse
Aug 30 - 6:26 PM
Jermaine Kearse goes for 59 yards Friday
Aug 25 - 11:13 PM
Seahawks can save $2.2M from Kearse release
Jul 8 - 7:01 PM
Chances 'slim' that Kearse doesn't make team
May 10 - 11:39 AM
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
SEA
7
3
31
4.4
10.3
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
16
22
346
21.6
15.7
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
283
0
0
0
2014
SEA
15
38
537
35.8
14.1
0
1
2
15
1.0
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
16
49
685
42.8
14.0
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
16
41
510
31.9
12.4
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIA
5
57
11.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAR
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SF
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NYJ
3
23
7.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
ATL
3
35
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ARZ
3
51
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@NO
4
57
14.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
BUF
2
36
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NE
2
26
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PHI
2
29
14.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@TB
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
CAR
5
68
13.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ARZ
4
37
9.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
2
44
22.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll considers both Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy starters.
"You start with those two, but then C.J. Prosise brings some stuff and Chris Carson is really exciting," Carroll said. "If a guy takes over and it’s obvious, I got no problem with that either. We are pretty wide open." This falls in line with what's been expected. The Seahawks plan to split early-down work between Rawls and Lacy after neither stood out this preseason. Rawls and Prosise have been dealing with injuries, but could play in Thursday's finale.
Aug 30
2
Eddie Lacy
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Chris Carson
5
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Marcel Reece
2
Tre Madden
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Jermaine Kearse
3
Kasen Williams
4
Tanner McEvoy
Sidelined
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots.
Jun 15
5
David Moore
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
3
Amara Darboh
4
Kenny Lawler
5
Rodney Smith
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
Rees Odhiambo
2
Darrell Brown
3
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Matt Tobin
3
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Oday Aboushi
3
Will Pericak
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Ethan Pocic
K
1
Blair Walsh
