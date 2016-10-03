Player Page

Jermaine Kearse | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 209
College: Washington
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Seahawks are trying to trade Jermaine Kearse.
Kearse is an obvious candidate to be moved with Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett, and Kasen Williams in line for bigger roles. The Seahawks are hoping to sell high after Kearse's strong performance in the third preseason game. Kearse is unlikely to draw much interest with $7-plus million remaining on the final two years of his deal. Seattle can save $2.2 million from releasing him. Aug 30 - 6:26 PM
Source: Dianna Russini on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012SEA73314.410.30000.0.00000000
2013SEA162234621.615.70400.0.0001283000
2014SEA153853735.814.1012151.07.50000000
2015SEA164968542.814.01500.0.00000000
2016SEA164151031.912.40100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA55711.4000.0000000
2Sep 18@LAR2115.5000.0000000
3Sep 25SF2115.5000.0000000
4Oct 2@NYJ3237.7000.0000000
6Oct 16ATL33511.7000.0000000
7Oct 23@ARZ35117.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@NO45714.3000.0000000
9Nov 7BUF23618.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@NE22613.0000.0000000
11Nov 20PHI22914.5000.0000000
12Nov 27@TB11818.0000.0000000
13Dec 4CAR56813.6000.0000000
14Dec 11@GB177.0000.0000000
15Dec 15LAR00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24ARZ4379.3100.0000000
17Jan 1@SF24422.0000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Jermaine Kearse
3Kasen Williams
4Tanner McEvoy
5David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Rodney Smith
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Tyrone Swoopes
LT1Rees Odhiambo
2Darrell Brown
3Tyrus Thompson
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Matt Tobin
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Mark Glowinski
2Oday Aboushi
3Will Pericak
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 