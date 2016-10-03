Jermaine Kearse | Wide Receiver | #15 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (27) / 2/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 209 College: Washington Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2016: Signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract. The deal contains $6.5 million guaranteed, including a $5.5 million signing bonus. Another $1.4 million is available through incentives. 2017: $2.2 million, 2018: $5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the Seahawks are trying to trade Jermaine Kearse. Kearse is an obvious candidate to be moved with Paul Richardson, Tyler Lockett, and Kasen Williams in line for bigger roles. The Seahawks are hoping to sell high after Kearse's strong performance in the third preseason game. Kearse is unlikely to draw much interest with $7-plus million remaining on the final two years of his deal. Seattle can save $2.2 million from releasing him. Source: Dianna Russini on Twitter

Jermaine Kearse caught three passes for 59 yards in the Seahawks' third preseason game. It was a good finish to the preseason for Kearse, but his fantasy situation remains unchanged. With Tyler Lockett returning soon and Paul Richardson earning snaps, Kearse is not worth a look in any format.

The Seahawks can save $2.2 million from releasing Jermaine Kearse. Kearse signed a three-year extension last March, but his roster spot isn’t a given coming off last season's regression. With Tyler Lockett on track for training camp and Paul Richardson on the rise, he may not have higher than a No. 4 role. Moving on from Kearse would allow Seattle to get out ahead of his $5M salary in 2018. Source: Rotoworld Contracts