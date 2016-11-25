Deshawn Shead | Defensive Back | #35 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (28) / 6/28/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 212 College: Portland State Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Speaking after Saturday's playoff loss, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted the team feared a torn left ACL for RCB Deshawn Shead. Shead went down in non-contact fashion in the second half, and it had the looks of a significant injury from the get-go. Completing his first year as a full-time starter, the injury could not have come at a worse time for Shead, who is a restricted free agent. He's now a candidate for a low/original-round tender as a former UDFA. Going on 29, Shead isn't exactly a spring chicken, either. He was reasonably effective this season, but might not even be tendered a contract. Source: Sheil Kapadia on Twitter

Seahawks RCB Deshawn Shead suffered a non-contact left knee injury in Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Falcons. The Seahawks' No. 2 corner, Shead went down in a heap trying to break up a pass. He tried to walk it off on the sideline before being carted to the locker room. UDFA DeAndre Elliott is now in the game behind Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane. Shead is a huge loss for the already banged up Seahawks.

Seahawks RCB Deshawn Shead (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Week 12. Shead did very little in practice this week, but coach Pete Carroll said that he had an "extraordinary" workout on Friday and Shead "looked explosive." One of the NFL's most underrated corners, Shead has been having a breakout season. Shead wins with length and physicality at 6-foot-1, 220. Source: John Boyle on Twitter