Deshawn Shead | Defensive Back | #35

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 212
College: Portland State
Contract: view contract details
Speaking after Saturday's playoff loss, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted the team feared a torn left ACL for RCB Deshawn Shead.
Shead went down in non-contact fashion in the second half, and it had the looks of a significant injury from the get-go. Completing his first year as a full-time starter, the injury could not have come at a worse time for Shead, who is a restricted free agent. He's now a candidate for a low/original-round tender as a former UDFA. Going on 29, Shead isn't exactly a spring chicken, either. He was reasonably effective this season, but might not even be tendered a contract. Jan 14 - 8:25 PM
Source: Sheil Kapadia on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA155724810.00.01200011400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013SEA52020.00.0000000000000
2014SEA16122140.00.0000000200000
2015SEA164312551.055.01400002800000
2016SEA155724810.00.01200011400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA1340.00.0000000200000
2Sep 18@LAR5050.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25SF7070.00.0000001100000
4Oct 2@NYJ3140.00.0000000200000
6Oct 16ATL7180.00.0000000300000
7Oct 23@ARZ8190.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@NO6280.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7BUF4480.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NE3140.00.0120000100000
11Nov 20PHI0110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4CAR1230.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@GB4150.00.0000000200000
15Dec 15LAR3250.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24ARZ4590.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@SF1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
4Terrence Magee
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2J.D. McKissic
3Devin Hester
WR31Paul Richardson
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 