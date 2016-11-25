Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Steven Hauschka
(K)
Anthony McCoy
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Devin Hester
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Bryce Brown
(RB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
George Farmer
(RB)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Deshawn Shead | Defensive Back | #35
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/28/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 212
College:
Portland State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Speaking after Saturday's playoff loss, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted the team feared a torn left ACL for RCB Deshawn Shead.
Shead went down in non-contact fashion in the second half, and it had the looks of a significant injury from the get-go. Completing his first year as a full-time starter, the injury could not have come at a worse time for Shead, who is a restricted free agent. He's now a candidate for a low/original-round tender as a former UDFA. Going on 29, Shead isn't exactly a spring chicken, either. He was reasonably effective this season, but might not even be tendered a contract.
Jan 14 - 8:25 PM
Source:
Sheil Kapadia on Twitter
Seahawks RCB Deshawn Shead suffered a non-contact left knee injury in Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Falcons.
The Seahawks' No. 2 corner, Shead went down in a heap trying to break up a pass. He tried to walk it off on the sideline before being carted to the locker room. UDFA DeAndre Elliott is now in the game behind Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane. Shead is a huge loss for the already banged up Seahawks.
Jan 14 - 6:15 PM
Seahawks RCB Deshawn Shead (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Week 12.
Shead did very little in practice this week, but coach Pete Carroll said that he had an "extraordinary" workout on Friday and Shead "looked explosive." One of the NFL's most underrated corners, Shead has been having a breakout season. Shead wins with length and physicality at 6-foot-1, 220.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 06:23:00 PM
Source:
John Boyle on Twitter
Seahawks RCB Deshawn Shead left Sunday's Week 11 game with a hamstring injury.
After the game, coach Pete Carroll said Shead's hamstring began acting up on Saturday. The Seahawks pulled him out on Sunday when the hamstring was aggravated. It sounds like an injury that might cost Shead a game or two. Although Richard Sherman deservedly garners most of the headlines, Shead is having a great year. FS Earl Thomas also pulled his hamstring against the Eagles.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 08:56:00 PM
Source:
Greg Bell on Twitter
Seahawks fear torn ACL for Deshawn Shead
Jan 14 - 8:25 PM
Deshawn Shead suffers non-contact knee injury
Jan 14 - 6:15 PM
Deshawn to be game-time decision
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 06:23:00 PM
Deshawn Shead leaves with hamstring injury
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 08:56:00 PM
More Deshawn Shead Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SEA
15
57
24
81
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
SEA
5
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
16
12
2
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
16
43
12
55
1.0
5
5.0
1
40
0
0
0
2
8
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
15
57
24
81
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIA
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAR
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SF
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NYJ
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
ATL
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ARZ
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@NO
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
BUF
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NE
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PHI
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
CAR
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
LAR
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ARZ
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
C.J. Prosise (shoulder) is inactive for Saturday's Divisional Round game.
It confirms earlier reports. Prosise is expected to be ready for the NFC Championship if the Seahawks advance. The rest of Seattle's inactives are RB Terrence Magee, WR Kasen Williams, TE Nick Vannett, OT Bradley Sowell, DT John Jenkins, and LB Ronald Powell.
Jan 14
3
Alex Collins
4
Terrence Magee
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Thomas Rawls
FB
1
Marcel Reece
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
J.D. McKissic
3
Devin Hester
WR3
1
Paul Richardson
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed rookie TE Nick Vannett (ankle) will not play this week.
Vannett is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. "We won’t play him this week," Carroll said. "But after that, next week he’s got a chance." Vannett could have started with Jimmy Graham (knee) doubtful, but the honor will now fall to Luke Willson.
Sep 6
4
Brandon Williams
LT
1
Bradley Sowell
2
George Fant
Sidelined
Seahawks LT George Fant exited Week 11 against the Eagles with a shoulder injury.
He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter and is officially questionable to return. Bradley Sowell, who opened the season as the left tackle, was a healthy scratch, leaving rookie Rees Odhiambo to fill in for Fant.
Nov 20
LG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Rees Odhiambo
C
1
Justin Britt
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll said C Justin Britt (ankle) is expected to return for Week 13.
The Seahawks would have been better off fielding five turnstiles on their offensive line Week 12 against the Bucs. Russell Wilson was running for his life just about every play in the loss. Britt is PFF's No. 9 center.
Nov 28
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed RG Germain Ifedi (ankle) will play Sunday.
Ifedi was taken off the injury report after returning to practice this week. He'll make his debut against the Jets. Ifedi is a huge upgrade on the interior over J'Marcus Webb.
Sep 30
RT
1
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Steven Hauschka
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
