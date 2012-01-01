Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Arnold
(WR)
Trey Edmunds
(TE)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Drew Brees
(QB)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
John Phillips
(TE)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Robinson-Woodgett
(RB)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Travaris Cadet | Running Back | #38
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/1/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 210
College:
Appalachian State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/15/2017: Signed a one-year, $855,000 contract. The deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus. 2017: $775,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reports the Saints are exploring trade options for RB Travaris Cadet.
The Saints re-signed Cadet to a one-year contract this March. Since then, the Saints signed Adrian Peterson and drafted Cadet's replacement in Alvin Kamara. Cadet set a career high in receptions (40) last season. He was reportedly "weighing offers" from the Bills and Jets during his free agency tour.
Jun 10 - 11:42 AM
Source:
Aaron Wilson from Twitter
Saints re-signed RB Travaris Cadet to a one-year, $855,000 contract.
The deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus. Cadet had interest from Buffalo and the Jets, but will stay in New Orleans after setting a career high in catches last season. His return is bad news for Tim Hightower's chances of re-signing. Cadet should open 2017 as the Saints' primary pass down back.
Mar 15 - 4:25 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
The Houston Chronicle reports free agent RB Travaris Cadet is "weighing offers" from the Saints, Bills and Jets.
Throwing out a lost 2015, Cadet has 78 combined receptions over his past two seasons. He's also a solid special teamer. He's long been a favorite of coach Sean Payton, and could stick in New Orleans.
Mar 14 - 6:16 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Free agent Travaris Cadet is visiting with the Jets.
It's Cadet's first known interest. Cadet had 40 receptions with the Saints despite playing behind Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower last year. He can return kicks and would give the Jets a solid pass game specialist.
Mar 11 - 4:25 PM
Saints exploring trade options with RB Cadet
Jun 10 - 11:42 AM
Travaris Cadet re-signs with Saints
Mar 15 - 4:25 PM
Travaris Cadet has offers from three teams
Mar 14 - 6:16 PM
Travaris Cadet visits the Jets
Mar 11 - 4:25 PM
More Travaris Cadet Player News
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
NO
13
1
5
.4
5.0
0
0
5
44
3.4
8.8
0
0
1
690
0
2
0
2013
NO
13
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
5
.4
2.5
0
1
0
239
0
0
0
2014
NO
15
10
32
2.1
3.2
0
0
38
296
19.7
7.8
0
1
2
383
0
0
0
2015
NO
7
11
28
4.0
2.5
0
0
17
214
30.6
12.6
0
1
1
94
0
1
0
2016
NO
15
4
19
1.3
4.8
0
0
40
281
18.7
7.0
0
4
0
144
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
OAK
1
1
1.0
0
3
14
4.7
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
2
17
8.5
0
0
24
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
ATL
0
0
.0
0
6
32
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
49
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CAR
1
3
3.0
0
4
27
6.8
0
0
13
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@KC
0
0
.0
0
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SEA
0
0
.0
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@SF
0
0
.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
58
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DEN
0
0
.0
0
2
26
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DET
0
0
.0
0
5
53
10.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TB
1
-1
-1.0
0
4
30
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ARZ
1
16
16.0
0
5
30
6.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
0
0
.0
0
2
16
8.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@ATL
0
0
.0
0
3
18
6.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Chase Daniel
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Alvin Kamara
4
Travaris Cadet
5
Daniel Lasco
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
5
Travin Dural
WR2
1
Willie Snead
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Ted Ginn
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill (leg) is expected to resume running soon.
Per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, Hill is "progressing well" in his recovery from a broken fibula. Hill probably won't be ready for OTAs but should be fine by training camp. Coby Fleener remains the lead tight end in New Orleans, though Hill was starting to cut into his workload before he got hurt last year.
Mar 24
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
John Phillips
5
Clay Harbor
LT
1
Terron Armstead
2
Ryan Ramczyk
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Max Unger
Sidelined
Saints coach Sean Payton expects C Max Unger (foot surgery) to return by Week 3 of the preseason.
Pro Football Talk reported as much earlier in the week. The timeline gives him a couple week cushion to be ready for the start of the season even if he suffers a minor setback in camp. Senio Kelemete is expected to get the first-team work at center while Unger is sidelined.
May 13
2
Jack Allen
3
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Senio Kelemete
3
Khalif Barnes
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
Bryce Harris
3
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
