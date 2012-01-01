Player Page

Travaris Cadet | Running Back | #38

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
College: Appalachian State
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reports the Saints are exploring trade options for RB Travaris Cadet.
The Saints re-signed Cadet to a one-year contract this March. Since then, the Saints signed Adrian Peterson and drafted Cadet's replacement in Alvin Kamara. Cadet set a career high in receptions (40) last season. He was reportedly "weighing offers" from the Bills and Jets during his free agency tour. Jun 10 - 11:42 AM
Source: Aaron Wilson from Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012NO1315.45.0005443.48.8001690020
2013NO1300.0.00025.42.5010239000
2014NO1510322.13.2003829619.77.8012383000
2015NO711284.02.5001721430.612.601194010
2016NO154191.34.8004028118.77.0040144000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK111.003144.7100000
2Sep 18@NYG00.002178.50024000
3Sep 26ATL00.006325.3000000
4Oct 2@LAC00.0000.00049000
6Oct 16CAR133.004276.80013000
7Oct 23@KC00.00273.5000000
8Oct 30SEA00.00177.0000000
9Nov 6@SF00.00144.00058000
10Nov 13DEN00.0022613.0000000
12Nov 27LAR00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4DET00.0055310.6000000
14Dec 11@TB1-1-1.004307.5000000
15Dec 18@ARZ11616.005306.0100000
16Dec 24TB00.002168.0100000
17Jan 1@ATL00.003186.0100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3Alvin Kamara
4Travaris Cadet
5Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
5Travin Dural
WR21Willie Snead
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Ted Ginn
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4John Phillips
5Clay Harbor
LT1Terron Armstead
2Ryan Ramczyk
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
3Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Senio Kelemete
3Khalif Barnes
RT1Zach Strief
2Bryce Harris
3John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 