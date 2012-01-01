Travaris Cadet | Running Back | #38 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (28) / 2/1/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 210 College: Appalachian State Contract: view contract details [x] 3/15/2017: Signed a one-year, $855,000 contract. The deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus. 2017: $775,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reports the Saints are exploring trade options for RB Travaris Cadet. The Saints re-signed Cadet to a one-year contract this March. Since then, the Saints signed Adrian Peterson and drafted Cadet's replacement in Alvin Kamara. Cadet set a career high in receptions (40) last season. He was reportedly "weighing offers" from the Bills and Jets during his free agency tour. Source: Aaron Wilson from Twitter

Saints re-signed RB Travaris Cadet to a one-year, $855,000 contract. The deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus. Cadet had interest from Buffalo and the Jets, but will stay in New Orleans after setting a career high in catches last season. His return is bad news for Tim Hightower's chances of re-signing. Cadet should open 2017 as the Saints' primary pass down back. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

The Houston Chronicle reports free agent RB Travaris Cadet is "weighing offers" from the Saints, Bills and Jets. Throwing out a lost 2015, Cadet has 78 combined receptions over his past two seasons. He's also a solid special teamer. He's long been a favorite of coach Sean Payton, and could stick in New Orleans. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter