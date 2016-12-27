Player Page

Cole Beasley | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/26/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 180
College: Southern Methodist
Contract: view contract details
Cole Beasley has missed spring practices with hamstring tendinitis.
Beasley revealed the injury has bothered him since last Week 10. He played through it, of course, and said he could play in a game today if need be. Still, the long-term nature of the injury is concerning and perhaps explains why the Cowboys drafted slot prospect Ryan Switzer in the fourth round. "(Doctors) say they've had guys with an injury like this before and it's nagged them for a long time and it just went away," said Beasley. "So it's kind of like a waiting game. If it doesn't go away, I can play through it." Jun 14 - 5:51 PM
Source: Dallas Morning News
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012DAL101512812.88.50000.0.00000000
2013DAL143936826.39.40200.0.0000110680
2014DAL163742026.311.40400.0.00020000
2015DAL165253633.510.31500.0.000200690
2016DAL167583352.111.10517.47.00000030
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG8658.1000.0000000
2Sep 18@WAS57515.0000.0000000
3Sep 25CHI77310.4000.0000000
4Oct 2@SF36622.00177.0000000
5Oct 9CIN45313.3100.0000000
6Oct 16@GB6589.7200.0000000
8Oct 30PHI45313.3000.0000000
9Nov 6@CLE6569.3100.0000000
10Nov 13@PIT5336.6000.0000000
11Nov 20BAL55911.8100.0000000
12Nov 24WAS55611.2000.0000000
13Dec 1@MIN22311.5000.0000000
14Dec 11@NYG44110.3000.0000030
15Dec 18TB44812.0000.0000000
16Dec 26DET4256.3000.0000000
17Jan 1@PHI34916.3000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
3Cooper Rush
4Zac Dysert
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Andy Jones
5Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Lucky Whitehead
4Quincy McDuffie
5Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Clay DeBord
LG1Chaz Green
2Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
3Ruben Carter
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1La'El Collins
2Emmett Cleary
3Byron Bell
K1Dan Bailey
 

 