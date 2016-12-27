Cole Beasley | Wide Receiver | #11

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Puig suspended one game for flipping bird
Renfroe homers, drives in three against Reds
Jason Kipnis scratched due to neck spasms
Matt Kemp forced out with apparent leg injury
Chris Davis (oblique) lands on the 10-day DL
Ben Zobrist (wrist) could be facing DL stint
Ozuna hits 17th HR, drives in three vs. OAK
Brewers cut Opening Day closer Neftali Feliz
HOU officially adds OF prospect Derek Fisher
Josh Reddick placed on 7-day concussion DL
Cespedes (heel) out of Mets lineup Wednesday
Bumgarner (shoulder) threw all pitches Wed.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cole Beasley shelved by hamstring tendinitis
ArDarius Stewart has thumb & groin surgeries
DEN columnist predicts Paxton Lynch to start
Colts RB Turbin will play bigger role in 2017
Jordan Howard's passing-game role to grow?
Vikings RB McKinnon adds 12 lbs from last yr
FA Eric Decker visiting Titans on Wednesday
Matt Jones asks for his release from Redskins
Eagles give LT Peters extension through 2019
Giants RB Darkwa gets 'extensive' 1st-tm work
Matt Forte expected to be safe in Jets' purge
Doug Martin looks 'quicker, bulkier' in 2017
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dwyane Wade still undecided on player option
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson undergoes foot surgery
Kevin Fiala is recovering ahead of schedule
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
Predators want pending UFA Fisher to return
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
T.J. Bell: Drivin' for Linemen advance
Gus Dean: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen advance
Vinnie Miller: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
Ryan Reed: Irish Hills 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
Eric Goodale: Thompson 125 advance
Bobby Santos: Thompson 125 advance
Woody Pitkat: Thompson 125 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man United signs Benfica defender Lindelof
Agent: Perez wants Arsenal exit
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Son suspected of suffering a broken arm
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Lance Lenoir
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Jahad Thomas
(RB)
Brian Brown
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/26/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 180
College:
Southern Methodist
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/3/2015: Signed a four-year, $13.6 million contract. The deal contains $7 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. Another $1.5 million is available through escalators. 2017: $3 million, 2018: $3.25 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cole Beasley has missed spring practices with hamstring tendinitis.
Beasley revealed the injury has bothered him since last Week 10. He played through it, of course, and said he could play in a game today if need be. Still, the long-term nature of the injury is concerning and perhaps explains why the Cowboys drafted slot prospect Ryan Switzer in the fourth round. "(Doctors) say they've had guys with an injury like this before and it's nagged them for a long time and it just went away," said Beasley. "So it's kind of like a waiting game. If it doesn't go away, I can play through it."
Jun 14 - 5:51 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Cole Beasley contributed four catches for 45 yards on six targets Sunday in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the Packers.
Beasley didn’t do anything out of the ordinary on Sunday and mostly took a backseat to Dez Bryant and Jason Witten. Notably, he was the targeted receiver on Dak Prescott’s only interception of the game. That came on a screen pass early in the third quarter. The 27-year-old had by far his best season in 2016, leading the Cowboys with a career-high 75 catches for 833 yards. With that said, Beasley’s production dipped dramatically in the second half and he won’t be worth drafting as anything more than a late-round flyer in fantasy next summer.
Jan 15 - 9:59 PM
Cole Beasley caught 3-of-4 targets for 49 yards Week 17 against the Eagles.
Beasley hauled in Mark Sanchez’s best pass of the game in the third quarter, but those 33 yards were his only real contribution. Beasley has failed to top 75 yards in any game this season and has been held under 60 in every game since Week 4. He will not be an exciting DFS option in the playoffs.
Jan 1 - 4:19 PM
Cole Beasley caught 4-of-5 targets for 25 yards in the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Lions.
Beasley hasn't scored since Week 11 and has failed to top 48 yards in each of his past four games. He's a reliable source of 4-5 catches per game, but the ceiling isn't very high with him. Beasley could be part of the offensive group that rests next week against the Eagles in a meaningless game.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:30:00 AM
Cole Beasley shelved by hamstring tendinitis
Jun 14 - 5:51 PM
Beasley goes 4-45-0 in season-ending loss
Jan 15 - 9:59 PM
Cole Beasley leads Dallas in receiving Wk 17
Jan 1 - 4:19 PM
Cole Beasley catches four balls in Week 16
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:30:00 AM
More Cole Beasley Player News
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
DAL
10
15
128
12.8
8.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DAL
14
39
368
26.3
9.4
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
11
0
68
0
2014
DAL
16
37
420
26.3
11.4
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
52
536
33.5
10.3
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
69
0
2016
DAL
16
75
833
52.1
11.1
0
5
1
7
.4
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
Cole Beasley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Cole Beasley's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Cole Beasley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Cole Beasley's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
8
65
8.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
5
75
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
7
73
10.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
3
66
22.0
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CIN
4
53
13.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
6
58
9.7
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
4
53
13.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
6
56
9.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
5
33
6.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
5
59
11.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
5
56
11.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
@MIN
2
23
11.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@NYG
4
41
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
3
0
15
Dec 18
TB
4
48
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
4
25
6.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
3
49
16.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
3
Cooper Rush
4
Zac Dysert
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
Sidelined
Cole Beasley has missed spring practices with hamstring tendinitis.
Beasley revealed the injury has bothered him since last Week 10. He played through it, of course, and said he could play in a game today if need be. Still, the long-term nature of the injury is concerning and perhaps explains why the Cowboys drafted slot prospect Ryan Switzer in the fourth round. "(Doctors) say they've had guys with an injury like this before and it's nagged them for a long time and it just went away," said Beasley. "So it's kind of like a waiting game. If it doesn't go away, I can play through it."
Jun 14
3
Ryan Switzer
4
Andy Jones
5
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
5
Noah Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Clay DeBord
LG
1
Chaz Green
Sidelined
The Cowboys have moved Chaz Green to left guard.
Green got some early OTA reps at tackle, but the Cowboys have since kicked him inside. The move means Dallas will shift La'El Collins back to right tackle. Injuries have limited Green to four games the last two seasons, but he’s being looked at as a Week 1 starter.
Jun 7
2
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
3
Ruben Carter
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
La'El Collins
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
