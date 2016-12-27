Cole Beasley | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (28) / 4/26/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 180 College: Southern Methodist Contract: view contract details [x] 3/3/2015: Signed a four-year, $13.6 million contract. The deal contains $7 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. Another $1.5 million is available through escalators. 2017: $3 million, 2018: $3.25 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cole Beasley has missed spring practices with hamstring tendinitis. Beasley revealed the injury has bothered him since last Week 10. He played through it, of course, and said he could play in a game today if need be. Still, the long-term nature of the injury is concerning and perhaps explains why the Cowboys drafted slot prospect Ryan Switzer in the fourth round. "(Doctors) say they've had guys with an injury like this before and it's nagged them for a long time and it just went away," said Beasley. "So it's kind of like a waiting game. If it doesn't go away, I can play through it." Source: Dallas Morning News

Cole Beasley contributed four catches for 45 yards on six targets Sunday in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the Packers. Beasley didn’t do anything out of the ordinary on Sunday and mostly took a backseat to Dez Bryant and Jason Witten. Notably, he was the targeted receiver on Dak Prescott’s only interception of the game. That came on a screen pass early in the third quarter. The 27-year-old had by far his best season in 2016, leading the Cowboys with a career-high 75 catches for 833 yards. With that said, Beasley’s production dipped dramatically in the second half and he won’t be worth drafting as anything more than a late-round flyer in fantasy next summer.

Cole Beasley caught 3-of-4 targets for 49 yards Week 17 against the Eagles. Beasley hauled in Mark Sanchez’s best pass of the game in the third quarter, but those 33 yards were his only real contribution. Beasley has failed to top 75 yards in any game this season and has been held under 60 in every game since Week 4. He will not be an exciting DFS option in the playoffs.