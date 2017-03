Lance Dunbar | Running Back | #25

Latest News Recent News

Rams signed RB Lance Dunbar, formerly of the Cowboys, to a one-year contract. Dunbar, 27, will slide in as the current No. 2 back in L.A., replacing free agent Benny Cunningham behind Todd Gurley. In Washington, new coach Sean McVay hammered Rob Kelley on early downs and gave Chris Thompson the third-down work. A similar situation could unfold with the Rams and Todd Gurley and Dunbar. Gurley has shown next to nothing as a pass catcher at the pro level and struggles in pass pro. Dunbar has 68 catches across 54 games. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Free agent RB Lance Dunbar is visiting the Rams on Wednesday. Dunbar tore his ACL in 2015 and saw his snaps cut dramatically last season after the Cowboys drafted three-down back Ezekiel Elliott. Dunbar ended up playing just 143 snaps, rushing nine times for 31 yards and one score while catching 16 passes for 122 yards. The Rams need a No. 2 back. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Lance Dunbar rushed three times for 20 yards and caught 3-of-6 targets for 19 yards Week 17 against the Eagles. Dunbar saw plenty of snaps on passing downs, and he dominated work late in the game. He will return to a sparsely used third-down role in the playoffs.