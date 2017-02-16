Charley Hughlett | Center | #47

Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Robert Griffin III

2 Cody Kessler

3 Kevin Hogan

RB 1 Isaiah Crowell

2 Duke Johnson

3 George Atkinson III

4 Darius Jackson

5 Glenn Winston

GLB 1 Isaiah Crowell

2 Duke Johnson

3RB 1 Duke Johnson

2 Isaiah Crowell

FB 1 Dan Vitale

WR1 1 Corey Coleman

2 Ricardo Louis

3 Mario Alford

4 Jordan Leslie

5 Josh Boyce

WR2 1 Andrew Hawkins

2 Rashard Higgins

3 Jordan Payton

4 Dennis Parks

5 Rannell Hall

WR3 1 Rashard Higgins

TE 1 Gary Barnidge

2 Randall Telfer

3 Seth DeValve

LT 1 Joe Thomas

LG 1 Joel Bitonio Sidelined

Browns LG Joel Bitonio (injured reserve) underwent surgery Monday to repair a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Bitonio was already on injured reserve, but this officially rules him out for the rest of the season. He is expected to be ready for the start of 2017. Alvin Bailey replaced Bitonio against the Titans, but newly-signed Jonathan Cooper could see snaps soon.

2 Spencer Drango

C 1 Cameron Erving

2 Gabe Ikard

3 Austin Reiter Sidelined

Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season. A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.

4 Anthony Fabiano

RG 1 John Greco Sidelined

Browns RG John Greco (Lisfranc surgery) expects to be ready for training camp. It is an aggressive goal after Greco underwent Lisfranc surgery in mid-December. He is more likely to open camp on the PUP list, but he could be ready for Week 1. LG Joel Bitonio is also recovering from Lisfranc surgery.

2 Alvin Bailey

RT 1 Shon Coleman

2 Zach Sterup