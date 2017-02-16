Player Page

Charley Hughlett | Center | #47

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/16/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 248
College: UCF
Contract: view contract details
Browns signed LS Charley Hughlett to a six-year contract through 2022.
This is our first ever blurb on Hughlett, whom ESPN's Adam Caplan reports the Browns are making the league's highest-paid long snapper. Were we to conduct film review on Hughlett, we suspect it would find that he is indeed good at snapping the ball longer than it is usually snapped. Feb 16 - 4:39 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE163250.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015CLE163030.00.0000000000000
2016CLE163250.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Cody Kessler
3Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
5Glenn Winston
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5Josh Boyce
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Dennis Parks
5Rannell Hall
WR31Rashard Higgins
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
4J.P. Holtz
LT1Joe Thomas
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
C1Cameron Erving
2Gabe Ikard
3Austin Reiter
4Anthony Fabiano
RG1John Greco
2Alvin Bailey
RT1Shon Coleman
2Zach Sterup
K1Cody Parkey
 

 