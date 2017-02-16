Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
J.P. Holtz
(TE)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Gary Barnidge
(TE)
Robert Griffin III
(QB)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Rajion Neal
(RB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Josh Boyce
(WR)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Andrew Hawkins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Dennis Parks
(WR)
Glenn Winston
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charley Hughlett | Center | #47
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/16/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 248
College:
UCF
Contract:
view contract details
2/16/2017: Signed a six-year contract.
Latest News
Recent News
Browns signed LS Charley Hughlett to a six-year contract through 2022.
This is our first ever blurb on Hughlett, whom ESPN's Adam Caplan reports the Browns are making the league's highest-paid long snapper. Were we to conduct film review on Hughlett, we suspect it would find that he is indeed good at snapping the ball longer than it is usually snapped.
Feb 16 - 4:39 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Browns make Charley Hughlett highest-paid LS
Feb 16 - 4:39 PM
More Charley Hughlett Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CLE
16
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CLE
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CLE
16
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Robert Griffin III
2
Cody Kessler
3
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
5
Glenn Winston
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
Josh Boyce
WR2
1
Andrew Hawkins
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Dennis Parks
5
Rannell Hall
WR3
1
Rashard Higgins
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
3
Seth DeValve
4
J.P. Holtz
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns LG Joel Bitonio (injured reserve) underwent surgery Monday to repair a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.
Bitonio was already on injured reserve, but this officially rules him out for the rest of the season. He is expected to be ready for the start of 2017. Alvin Bailey replaced Bitonio against the Titans, but newly-signed Jonathan Cooper could see snaps soon.
Oct 18
2
Spencer Drango
C
1
Cameron Erving
2
Gabe Ikard
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
4
Anthony Fabiano
RG
1
John Greco
Sidelined
Browns RG John Greco (Lisfranc surgery) expects to be ready for training camp.
It is an aggressive goal after Greco underwent Lisfranc surgery in mid-December. He is more likely to open camp on the PUP list, but he could be ready for Week 1. LG Joel Bitonio is also recovering from Lisfranc surgery.
Jan 2
2
Alvin Bailey
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Zach Sterup
K
1
Cody Parkey
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Eric Breeze reviews some of last year’s notable pass rushers and what to expect for their future.
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
