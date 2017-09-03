Player Page

Ronald Leary | Guard | #65

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 320
College: Memphis
Contract: view contract details
Broncos agreed to terms with LG Ronald Leary, formerly of the Cowboys, on a four-year, $35-million contract.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the deal includes $20 million in guaranteed money and makes Leary the fourth-highest paid guard in the league, although Kevin Zeitler and perhaps T.J. Lang and Larry Warford will jump him in the coming hours. Leary is coming off a quality season in Dallas, but the Cowboys were never going to pay him at the top of the guard market with La'el Collins set to return from injury. Leary should be an immediate upgrade on 2016 LG Max Garcia, who the Broncos will likely try to move to the right side. Despite adding Leary, Denver has more work to do along the offensive line, specifically at tackle. Mar 9 - 12:32 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL130000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013DAL161010.00.0000000000000
2014DAL153030.00.0000000000000
2015DAL40000.00.0000000000000
2016DAL130000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Bernard Pierce
5Zac Brooks
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Mekale McKay
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
4Hunter Sharp
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Steven Scheu
LT1Ty Sambrailo
LG1Ronald Leary
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Michael Schofield
3Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 