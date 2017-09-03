Ronald Leary | Guard | #65 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (27) / 4/29/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 320 College: Memphis Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2017: Signed a four-year, $35 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed. 2017-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Broncos agreed to terms with LG Ronald Leary, formerly of the Cowboys, on a four-year, $35-million contract. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the deal includes $20 million in guaranteed money and makes Leary the fourth-highest paid guard in the league, although Kevin Zeitler and perhaps T.J. Lang and Larry Warford will jump him in the coming hours. Leary is coming off a quality season in Dallas, but the Cowboys were never going to pay him at the top of the guard market with La'el Collins set to return from injury. Leary should be an immediate upgrade on 2016 LG Max Garcia, who the Broncos will likely try to move to the right side. Despite adding Leary, Denver has more work to do along the offensive line, specifically at tackle. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune believes the Saints "have to take a look" at impending free agent LG Ronald Leary. The Saints may need to address right guard with Jahri Evans headed for free agency. With Dallas committed to La'El Collins at left guard, Leary will likely be looking for a new team. Leary played well for the Cowboys last year and won't cost as much as T.J. Lang or Kevin Zeitler. Leary turns 28 in April. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune

Free agent LG Ronald Leary is expected to command $8 million annually. The Cowboys aren't going to re-sign Leary, but he's one of the top interior linemen available. Leary had solid pass protection ratings at PFF and is a road-grader in the run game. He should draw heavy interest from teams in zone schemes. The Cowboys are moving forward with La’El Collins at left guard. Source: ESPN Dallas