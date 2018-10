Damon Harrison | Defensive Lineman | #98 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (29) / 11/29/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 355 College: William Penn Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $46.25 million contract. The deal contains $24 million guaranteed, including an $8 million signing bonus. 2018: $7.75 million, 2019: $6.75 million, 2020: $9 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Lions acquired NT Damon Harrison from the Giants in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The Lions' defense has been bulldozed for a league-high 5.3 YPC this season and were in the market for any help up the middle. Regarded as one of the league's best run-stoppers, "Snacks" should assist in the trenches immediately. Harrison has notably garnered Pro Football Focus' No. 4 grade among 169 qualifiers on the interior in run defense this season. He figures to play over Sylvester Williams in the old Alan Branch role in coach Matt Patricia's defense. Harrison is already the second domino to fall for the re-building Giants, following in the footsteps of recently-shipped CB Eli Apple. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Giants NT Damon Harrison (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Thursday. It's obviously a great sign to see Harrison back on the practice field just four days after being carted off with an ankle injury. Even with the rest of his team tanking, Harrison has remained one of the league's best run-stoppers. If Harrison suits up against the Chiefs, it would be a downgrade to Kareem Hunt's outlook. Source: Jordan Raanan on Twitter

Giants NT Damon Harrison was carted off with an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Harrison went down in the fourth quarter, and was quickly ruled out. It's awful news for one of the league's worst teams, as "Snacks" has continued to gobble up the run this season, and is one of the few G-Men playing up to his standards. Source: Art Stapleton on Twitter