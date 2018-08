Griff Whalen | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (28) / 3/1/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 190 College: Stanford Contract: view contract details [x] 12/8/2016: Signed an undisclosed contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Raiders WR Griff Whalen suffered turf toe in the third preseason game. We didn't anticipate Whalen even being blurb worthy this season, but he quickly became a favorite of Jon Gruden and rose up the depth chart once Ryan Switzer was dealt. This appears to be a multi-week injury, however, and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken reports Whalen isn't expected to be ready for Week 1. Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter

Ravens released WR Griff Whalen. Whalen's latest Ravens tenure lasted 12 days. He caught four passes in Week 7. He could be back later this season.

Ravens re-signed WR Griff Whalen. OG Tony Bergstrom was released in a corresponding move. Whalen was expected to be signed with the Ravens dealing with several injuries at receiver, but it is highly unlikely he returns any fantasy value. Whalen spent training camp with the Ravens.