Player Page

Weather | Roster

Giorgio Tavecchio | Place Kicker | #2

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/16/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 180
College: California
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Raiders waived K Giorgio Tavecchio.
Jon Gruden has cleaned out Rich Bisaccia's special teams room, parting ways with last year's starting placekicker, punter (Marquette King), and top returner (Cordarrelle Patterson). Mike Nugent was signed as veteran competition, but the Raiders appear likely to roll with UDFA Eddy Pineiro out of Florida. Aug 4 - 12:05 AM
More Giorgio Tavecchio Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2017OAK165 - 55 - 73 - 53 - 4162176.2333497.148
Giorgio Tavecchio's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Giorgio Tavecchio's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Giorgio Tavecchio's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Giorgio Tavecchio's player profile.
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 10@TEN1 - 10 - 01 - 12 - 244100.022100.05
2Sep 17NYJ1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.066100.06
3Sep 24@WAS1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.011100.03
4Oct 1@DEN0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.011100.02
5Oct 8BAL0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.022100.04
6Oct 15LAC0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.01250.02
7Oct 19KC1 - 10 - 00 - 10 - 11333.344100.03
8Oct 29@BUF0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.03
9Nov 5@MIA0 - 01 - 10 - 01 - 122100.033100.03
11Nov 19NE0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.000.01
12Nov 26DEN0 - 00 - 10 - 00 - 001.033100.03
13Dec 3NYG0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.033100.03
14Dec 10@KC0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.011100.01
15Dec 17DAL0 - 01 - 20 - 00 - 01250.022100.03
16Dec 25@PHI1 - 10 - 00 - 10 - 01250.011100.03
17Dec 31@LAC0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.011100.03

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Luke McCown
5Ryan Lindley
6Trevone Boykin
7G.J. Kinne
8Jerrod Johnson
9Charlie Whitehurst
10Aaron Murray
11Dylan Thompson
12Johnny Manziel
13Bryan Bennett
14Thad Lewis
15Matt Simms
16Tim Tebow
17Ryan Williams
18Brad Sorensen
19Seth Lobato
20Dan Orlovsky
21Austin Trainor
22Pat Devlin
23Matt Blanchard
24Dan LeFevour
25McLeod Bethel-Thompson
26Ryan Nassib
27Trevor Knight
28Jerry Lovelocke
29Chandler Harnish
30Chase Rettig
31Keith Wenning
32Josh Johnson
33Zach Mettenberger
34Dane Evans
35Cody Fajardo
36Shane Carden
37Sefo Liufau
38Tyler Ferguson
39Bart Houston
40David Olson
41R.J. Archer
42Sean Renfree
43Christian Hackenberg
44Griffin Neal
45Brandon Doughty
46Marquise Williams
47Max Wittek
48Joe Licata
49Dalyn Williams
50Eli Jenkins
51Alek Torgersen
52Wes Lunt
53Jake Waters
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Adrian Peterson
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
5Chris Johnson
6Danny Woodhead
7Joseph Randle
8De'Veon Smith
9Toby Gerhart
10Khiry Robinson
11Kenneth Farrow
12Joique Bell
13Tim Hightower
14Dominique Williams
15Joe Banyard
16Alonzo Harris
17LaMichael James
18Karlos Williams
19Brandon Burks
20Terrell Newby
21Khalfani Muhammad
22John Crockett
23Darren McFadden
24Jordan Johnson
25Ronnie Hillman
26Bobby Rainey
27Brandon Ross
28Cedric O'Neal
29Terron Ward
30Bishop Sankey
31Storm Johnson
32Darrin Reaves
33Josh Harris
34Anthony Dixon
35Zac Stacy
36B.J. Daniels
37Dalton Crossan
38Lenard Tillery
39DuJuan Harris
40Matt Asiata
41Isaiah Pead
42Dan Herron
43Jeremy Langford
44Jahwan Edwards
45Ross Scheuerman
46Jerome Smith
47Kenneth Harper
48Jawon Chisholm
49Bronson Hill
50Kelvin Taylor
51Zac Brooks
52Brandon Brown-Dukes
53Glenn Winston
54LaVance Taylor
55Keshawn Hill
56Terrell Watson
57William Stanback
58Shaun Draughn
59Michael Dyer
60Jeremy Stewart
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Rashad Jennings
3Adrian Peterson
4Tim Hightower
5Chris Johnson
6Toby Gerhart
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2DeMarco Murray
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
5Joseph Randle
FB1James Casey
2Darrel Young
3Erik Lorig
4Will Johnson
5Emil Igwenagu
6Jorvorskie Lane
7Lorenzo Taliaferro
8Julian Howsare
9Brandon Cottom
10Sam Rogers
11Paul Lasike
12Henry Hynoski
13Ryan Mueller
14Joe Don Duncan
15Andrew Bonnet
16Cory Harkey
17Darrin Laufasa
18Glenn Gronkowski
19Juwan Thompson
20Will Ratelle
21Soma Vainuku
22Patrick Skov
23Jordan Campbell
24Kyle Coleman
25Brad Smelley
26Chris Swain
27Sam Bergen
28Trey Millard
29Nikita Whitlock
30Tyler Renew
31Blake Renaud
32Freddie Stevenson
33Tyler McCloskey
34Joe Bacci
35Devon Johnson
36Quayvon Hicks
37Alstevis Squirewell
38Kiero Small
39J.C. Copeland
40Joey Iosefa
41Zach Boren
42John Conner
43Sione Houma
44John Robinson-Woodgett
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Jeremy Maclin
3Dez Bryant
4Greg Jennings
5Marques Colston
6Keith Mumphery
7Jerome Simpson
8Marcus Easley
9Stevie Johnson
10Douglas McNeil
11Arrelious Benn
12Eddie Royal
13Tyler Davis
14Jacoby Ford
15Josh Morgan
16Hakeem Nicks
17Corey Fuller
18Jared Abbrederis
19Dwayne Bowe
20James Jones
21Preston Parker
22Kris Durham
23Kyle Prater
24DeAndre Reaves
25Kain Colter
26Miles Austin
27Greg Salas
28Jordan Williams
29Ed Eagan
30Armon Binns
31Carlton Mitchell
32Reggie Dunn
33Ben Edwards
34Nick Harwell
35Joshua Stangby
36Jaxon Shipley
37Andrew Turzilli
38Isaac Fruechte
39Zach D'Orazio
40Kenzel Doe
41Keyarris Garrett
42Mitch Mathews
43Jared Dangerfield
44Damaris Johnson
45Damian Williams
46Nate Washington
47Shaq Evans
48Robert Herron
49Josh Lenz
50Uzoma Nwachukwu
51Eric Rogers
52Dezmin Lewis
53Ricky Collins
54Solomon Patton
55Jonathan Krause
56Jaelen Strong
57Tevin Reese
58Canaan Severin
59Kenny Bell
60Michael Rector
61Kenny Cook
62Issac Blakeney
63Ryan Spadola
64L'Damian Washington
65Duke Williams
66Corey Washington
67David Porter
68Travis Labhart
69Josh Harper
70Donatella Luckett
71Josh Stewart
72Devin Street
73Matt Hazel
74Marlon Moore
75Jarrett Boykin
76Lance Lewis
77Joseph Anderson
78Dennis Parks
79Quinshad Davis
80Rashaun Simonise
81Reece Horn
82Ishmael Zamora
83Robert Wheelwright
84Shaq Hill
85Tyler Murphy
86Marquez Clark
87Chandler Worthy
88Ezell Ruffin
89Jeff Beathard
90DaVaris Daniels
91Tyler McDonald
92Javontee Herndon
93Aaron Dobson
WR21Roddy White
2Brandon LaFell
3Brian Hartline
4Ace Sanders
5Riley Cooper
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9Austin Pettis
10Chris Matthews
11Ryan Broyles
12Ryan Whalen
13Joe Morgan
14Jacoby Jones
15Chris Harper
16Victor Cruz
17Donteea Dye
18Cobi Hamilton
19Nathan Palmer
20Onterio McCalebb
21A.J. Jenkins
22Kevin Norwood
23Kevin Smith
24Dorial Green-Beckham
25R.J. Harris
26Kenbrell Thompkins
27Emory Blake
28Jordan Payton
29Wendall Williams
30Darius Powe
31Eric Weems
32Da'Ron Brown
33Shakim Phillips
34Tandon Doss
35Andre Debose
36Mike Brown
37Jimmie Hunt
38Devon Wylie
39Devante Davis
40Mike Williams
41Jay Lee
42Marcus Leak
43Frankie Hammond
44K.J. Maye
45Keshawn Martin
46Chris Brown
47Myles White
48Isiah Ferguson
49Daniel Rodriguez
50A.J. Cruz
51James Butler
52Kenny Lawler
53Anthony Dable
54Rannell Hall
55Titus Davis
56Kadron Boone
57Isaiah Burse
58Ryan Lankford
59T.J. Graham
60Noel Thomas
61Deante' Gray
62Jerome Lane
63Cody Hollister
64Marquess Wilson
65Amir Carlisle
66Reggie Bell
67Valdez Showers
68Michael Preston
69Phil Bates
70Milton Williams III
71Jeremy Ross
72Marcus Harris
73Clyde Gates
74Juron Criner
75Stephen Hill
76Tom Nelson
77Leonard Hankerson
78James Quick
79Rodney Smith
80Devin Smith
81Trindon Holliday
82Chris King
83Keeon Johnson
84Josh Magee
85Mitchell Paige
86Lamar Atkins
87Saalim Hakim
88Kashif Moore
89Josh Boyce
90Andre Davis
91Demetrius Wilson
92Josh Reese
93DiAndre Campbell
94Trevor Harman
95Larry Pinkard
96Michael Bennett
97Paul Browning
98Austin Willis
99Durron Neal
100David Glidden
101Kieran Duncan
102Jarvis Turner
103T.J. Thorpe
104Jalin Marshall
105Dom Williams
106Reggie Diggs
107Levi Norwood
108Ed Williams
109Danny Anthrop
110Marken Michel
111Christion Jones
WR31Marques Colston
2Chris Givens
3Riley Cooper
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Tony Moeaki
6Ladarius Green
7Brent Celek
8Ifeanyi Momah
9Brandon Bostick
10Zach Sudfeld
11Dante Rosario
12Blake Annen
13Matt Spaeth
14Andrew Quarless
15Kyle Miller
16Coby Fleener
17Bruce Miller
18Mickey Shuler
19Beau Gardner
20Michael Cooper
21Martellus Bennett
22Dominique Jones
23Nic Jacobs
24Chase Ford
25Nick Kasa
26Richard Gordon
27Chase Dixon
28Aaron Peck
29J.P. Holtz
30Beau Sandland
31Eric Wallace
32Anthony Denham
33Casey Pierce
34Mike McFarland
35D.J. Williams
36Chase Coffman
37David Johnson
38Mychal Rivera
39Troy Niklas
40Rob Blanchflower
41Jacob Maxwell
42Cooper Helfet
43Randall Telfer
44Cameron Clear
45Steve Maneri
46Justice Cunningham
47Rashaun Allen
48Larry Donnell
49David Paulson
50Brandon Barden
51Jake Stoneburner
52Chris Gragg
53Gerell Robinson
54Nick Truesdell
55Kevin Greene
56Asante Cleveland
57Chris Pantale
58Adrien Robinson
59Ryan Taylor
60Konrad Reuland
61Brett Brackett
62Michael Egnew
63John Peters
64Tevin Westbrook
65Jake Murphy
66Rory Anderson
67Gannon Sinclair
68Clayton Echard
69Taylor McNamara
70Jay Rome
71Kivon Cartwright
72Braxton Deaver
73M.J. McFarland
74Kent Taylor
75Dan Light
76Arthur Lynch
77Jordan Thompson
78Rob Housler
79Jack Tabb
LT1Jarron Jones
2Terry Poole
3Jordan Rigsbee
4Landon Lechler
5Chris Bordelon
6Steven Moore
7King Dunlap
8Eugene Monroe
9Charles Brown
10Cameron Bradfield
11Reid Fragel
12Michael Bowie
13Carter Bykowski
14Kevin Graf
15Rob Crisp
16Fahn Cooper
17Justin Senior
18Michael Oher
19Takoby Cofield
20Jason Fox
21Kyle Roberts
22Darrell Brown
23Micah Hatchie
24Laurence Gibson
25Tyson Chandler
26Robert Myers
27Garry Williams
28David Hedelin
29John Weidenaar
30Taylor Fallin
31Vince Kowalski
32Wil Freeman
33Jared Machorro
34Jah Reid
35Jessamen Dunker
36Collin Buchanan
37Jonathan McLaughlin
38Cody Booth
39Justin Renfrow
40David Foucault
41Andrew McDonald
42Lars Hanson
43Chauncey Briggs
44Tyrus Thompson
45Arturo Uzdavinis
46Donald Hawkins
47Jordan Swindle
48Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2David Yankey
3Anthony Steen
4Ben Heenan
5Antoine Everett
6Vadal Alexander
7Sebastian Tretola
8Orlando Franklin
9David Arkin
10Edawn Coughman
11Ryan Seymour
12Dallas Thomas
13Tim Lelito
14Cyril Richardson
15Jake Simonich
16Jarell Broxton
17Mackenzy Bernadeau
18Sam Brenner
19Jake Bernstein
20Vi Teofilo
21Darren Keyton
22Collin Rahrig
23Zach Voytek
24Kitt O'Brien
25Tanner Hawkinson
26Adrian Bellard
27Alex Kozan
28Alex Cooper
29Nate Theaker
30Brian Folkerts
31Matthew Masifilo
32Avery Young
33Lene Maiava
34Jamison Lalk
35Marquis Lucas
36Zach Banner
37Austin Shepherd
38Kaleb Eulls
39Kaleb Johnson
40Al Bond
41Brandon Thomas
42Ronald Patrick
43Jeff Adams
44Pearce Slater
45Richard Levy
46Freddie Tagaloa
47Garrick Mayweather
48Nila Kasitati
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Erik Austell
3Max Tuerk
4Manuel Ramirez
5Mitchell Bell
6Gino Gradkowski
7Julian Vandervelde
8Khaled Holmes
9Jacob Flores
10Fernando Velasco
11Jacques McClendon
12Drew Nowak
13Garth Gerhart
14Barrett Jones
15Dalton Freeman
16Patrick Lewis
17Karim Barton
18Marcus Henry
19Ben Clarke
20Ross Burbank
21Brian De La Puente
22Travis Averill
23Quinton Schooley
24Mark Spelman
25Braxston Cave
26Robert Kugler
27Taylor Boggs
28Lucas Crowley
29Alex Balducci
30Reese Dismukes
31Dillon Farrell
32Ben Gottschalk
33Tyler Orlosky
RG1Zane Beadles
2Todd Herremans
3Louis Vasquez
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Cyril Lemon
7Darrion Weems
8Craig Watts
9Robert Myers
10Kraig Urbik
11Paul Fanaika
12Hugh Thornton
13Jared Smith
14Tre' Jackson
15Josue Matias
16Leon Brown
17Clay DeBord
18Emmett Cleary
19Chase Farris
20Alvin Bailey
21Adam Replogle
22Gabe Ikard
23Jarrod Pughsley
24Tony Hills
25Ryker Mathews
26Boston Stiverson
27Oni Omoile
28Terran Vaughn
29Donovan Williams
30Jeff Allen
31Antoine McClain
32Kareem Are
33Shahbaz Ahmed
34Trip Thurman
35Ruben Carter
36Tyler Johnstone
37Mitchell Kirsch
38Matt Rotheram
39Jarvis Harrison
40Chris Muller
41Thomas Evans
42Mike McQueen
RT1Tayo Fabuluje
2Erik Pears
3Adrian Bellard
4Mitchell Van Dyk
5Andrew Jelks
6Sebastian Vollmer
7Nick Ritcher
8Patrick Miller
9Isiah Cage
10Robert Leff
11Darryl Baldwin
12Lamar Holmes
13Michael Williams
14Luke Marquardt
15Martin Wallace
16Colin Kelly
17Pierce Burton
18Dan France
19Kona Schwenke
20Zeth Ramsay
21Ryan Mack
22Torian White
23Keavon Milton
24Jonah Pirsig
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Younghoe Koo
5Nick Folk
6Brandon Bogotay
7Jordan Gay
8Zach Hocker
9Kyle Brindza
10Brad Craddock
11Devon Bell
12Shayne Graham
13Shaun Suisham
14Andy Phillips
15Mike Meyer
16Patrick Murray
17Corey Acosta
18Justin Manton
19Andrew Furney
20Marshall Morgan
21Nick Rose
22Carey Spear
23Billy Cundiff
24Jaden Oberkrom
25John Lunsford
26Tom Obarski
27Ty Long
 

 