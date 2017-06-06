Player Page

Derrick Shelby | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 280
College: Utah
Contract: view contract details
Falcons released DE Derrick Shelby.
It's a cost-cutting move that will save Atlanta $5.75 million against the cap. He made it just two seasons into a four-year, $18 million deal, tearing his Achilles in 2016 before logging 30 tackles and one sack over 397 defensive snaps this past season. Shelby remained productive in 2017, particularly against the run, and shouldn't take long to resurface. The six-year vet turns 29 on Sunday. Mar 2 - 3:57 PM
Source: atlantafalcons.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017ATL161614301.099.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012MIA167180.00.0000000000000
2013MIA162311342.5124.8000002000000
2014MIA15225274.0225.5120100100000
2015MIA162513383.53710.61221002400000
2016ATL66280.00.0000000100000
2017ATL161614301.099.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CHI0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17GB1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@DET1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1BUF1121.099.0000000000000
6Oct 15MIA1340.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@NE1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@NYJ1340.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@CAR1230.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12DAL1120.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SEA1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26TB3140.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3MIN0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 7NO1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@TB2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NO0000.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31CAR1010.00.0000000000000

