Jacquies Smith | Defensive Lineman | #56

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 260
College: Missouri
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Bucs activated DE Jacquies Smith (knee) from the active/PUP list.
Smith has been sidelined since a mid-July setback to his surgically-repaired knee. The Bucs are confident enough in his health that they expect him to return before Week 7. Smith is trending in the right direction, but his status for the start of the season remains up in the air. Sep 2 - 3:22 PM
Source: Pewter Report
More Jacquies Smith Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014TB 15134176.5253.8000101200000
2015TB 12157227.0537.6000313100000
2016TB 10000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3Peyton Barber
4Doug Martin
GLB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
WR11Mike Evans
2Chris Godwin
3Freddie Martino
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Bernard Reedy
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1Cameron Brate
2O.J. Howard
3Luke Stocker
4Alan Cross
5Antony Auclair
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
2Evan Smith
3Marquis Lucas
C1Ali Marpet
2Joe Hawley
RG1J.R. Sweezy
2Caleb Benenoch
RT1Demar Dotson
K1Nick Folk
 

 