Austin Davis | Quarterback | #4

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 221
College: Southern Miss
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks signed QB Austin Davis.
QB Jake Heaps was waived in a corresponding roster move. It officially closes the door on the Seahawks' pursuit of Colin Kaepernick, which coach Pete Carroll had already said was dead. The sides could still re-start talks at a later date. Davis isn't exactly a surefire fit, though he figures to instantly slide in as the No. 2 quarterback ahead of arrest-prone Trevone Boykin. Davis made zero 2016 appearances, but attempted 94 passes for the 2015 Browns. Jun 5 - 1:21 PM
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2014LAR1018028463.42001200.17.0212916363.62.3003
2015CLE3569459.6547182.35.801373311.04.7002
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3C.J. Prosise
4Alex Collins
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
4Tyler Slavin
5David Moore
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Ronnie Shields
5Joe Sommers
LT1George Fant
2Rees Odhiambo
3Justin Senior
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Will Pericak
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Ethan Pocic
2Robert Myers
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Oday Aboushi
K1Blair Walsh
 

 