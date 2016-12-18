Austin Davis | Quarterback | #4

Sidelined

Eddie Lacy is doing the P90X 30-day challenge in his latest effort to drop weight.

Lacy recently weighed 253. His goal is to get to 245 by Week 1. "The 30-day challenge, it’s pretty much something else that I can do to help me reach my goal, reach what I have to do to stay in condition and be in better condition," Lacy said. Lacy earns $55,000 in incentives if he weighs 250 in July and August, and $55,000 each time he weighs in below 245 during the season.