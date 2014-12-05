Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Justin Davis
(RB)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Gerald Everett
(TE)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Josh Reynolds
(WR)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Johnny Hekker | Punter | #6
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 2/8/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 241
College:
Oregon State
Contract:
view contract details
12/5/2014: Signed a seven-year, $18.57 million contract. The deal contains $9 million guaranteed. 2017: $2,222,222, 2018: $1,111,111 (+ $1,452,541 roster bonus), 2019: $2,999,992, 2020: $4,500,054, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Rams signed P Johnny Hekker to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022.
The Rams already had Hekker under contract for the next four years. This new deal guarantees him $10 million guaranteed and gets him under control for six years after Hekker initially signed a six-year, $18 million extension in December of 2014. The rare face of the franchise as a punter, Hekker is often tweeted about by the Rams' Twitter account. Hekker is also very good at what he does, earning three All-Pro berths over the past five seasons.
Sep 11 - 5:43 PM
Rams signed P Johnny Hekker to a six-year, $18 million extension through 2020.
There was really no reason for this high-dollar extension with Hekker slated for restricted free agency in 2015. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the $9 million guarantee is the most in league history for a punter or kicker. Hekker is an excellent punter, but this is a Raidersian move. The Rams are 5-7.
Fri, Dec 5, 2014 02:24:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
The Rams gave undrafted rookie P Johnny Hekker a $10,000 signing bonus -- tied for the most among St. Louis' UDFA signings.
Hekker is a big, long punter at 6-foot-5, 223, and the Rams believe he can solidify the position for the long term. "His really good balls are pretty close to (Shane) Lechler's good balls," special teams coach John Fassel said. Hekker is the favorite over Tom Malone to open the season as the Rams' punter.
Sun, May 13, 2012 03:23:00 PM
Source:
St Louis Post-Dispatch
Rams extend face of franchise Johnny Hekker
Sep 11 - 5:43 PM
5-7 Rams pay top dollar to extend punter
Fri, Dec 5, 2014 02:24:00 PM
Rams high on Johnny Hekker
Sun, May 13, 2012 03:23:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Punts
Field Goals
Pat.
Year
Team
G
Punts
Yards
TBs
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
2017
LAR
1
5
218
0
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
Career Stats
Year
Punts
Field Goals
Pat.
Year
Team
G
Punts
Yards
TBs
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
2012
LAR
16
82
3354
4
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2013
LAR
16
78
3530
4
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2014
LAR
16
80
3529
5
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2015
LAR
16
96
4312
7
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2016
LAR
16
98
4528
1
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
Game Log
Year
Punts
Field Goals
Pat.
Year
Team
G
Punts
Yards
TBs
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3
Justin Davis
4
Lance Dunbar
PUP
Rams RB Lance Dunbar (knee) will open the season on reserve/PUP.
He will miss the first six games and has uncertain availability thereafter. Dunbar tore his patellar tendon in 2015, and it's fair to wonder if he's now dealing with a setback. Todd Gurley should begin the year as an every-down back.
Aug 24
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
2
Tavon Austin
3
Josh Reynolds
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Cooper Kupp
3
Pharoh Cooper
4
Mike Thomas
Suspended
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez left WR Mike Thomas off his 53-man roster projection for the Rams.
Gonzalez said he originally had Thomas making the team but after being hit with a four-game PED suspension, Gonzalez now sees him on the outside looking in. Thomas played sparingly last year (102 offensive snaps) and now faces competition from rookie wideouts Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. Gonzalez expects seven receivers to crack the Rams' roster including Kupp, Reynolds, Tavon Austin, Robert Woods, Pharoh Cooper, Bradley Marquez and Nelson Spruce.
Jul 21
WR3
1
Cooper Kupp
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Gerald Everett
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Jamon Brown
2
J.J. Dielman
RT
1
Rob Havenstein
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
