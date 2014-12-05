Johnny Hekker | Punter | #6 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (27) / 2/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 241 College: Oregon State Contract: view contract details [x] 12/5/2014: Signed a seven-year, $18.57 million contract. The deal contains $9 million guaranteed. 2017: $2,222,222, 2018: $1,111,111 (+ $1,452,541 roster bonus), 2019: $2,999,992, 2020: $4,500,054, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rams signed P Johnny Hekker to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022. The Rams already had Hekker under contract for the next four years. This new deal guarantees him $10 million guaranteed and gets him under control for six years after Hekker initially signed a six-year, $18 million extension in December of 2014. The rare face of the franchise as a punter, Hekker is often tweeted about by the Rams' Twitter account. Hekker is also very good at what he does, earning three All-Pro berths over the past five seasons.

Rams signed P Johnny Hekker to a six-year, $18 million extension through 2020. There was really no reason for this high-dollar extension with Hekker slated for restricted free agency in 2015. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the $9 million guarantee is the most in league history for a punter or kicker. Hekker is an excellent punter, but this is a Raidersian move. The Rams are 5-7. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter