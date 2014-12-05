Player Page

Johnny Hekker | Punter | #6

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 241
College: Oregon State
Contract: view contract details
Rams signed P Johnny Hekker to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022.
The Rams already had Hekker under contract for the next four years. This new deal guarantees him $10 million guaranteed and gets him under control for six years after Hekker initially signed a six-year, $18 million extension in December of 2014. The rare face of the franchise as a punter, Hekker is often tweeted about by the Rams' Twitter account. Hekker is also very good at what he does, earning three All-Pro berths over the past five seasons. Sep 11 - 5:43 PM
Current Season Stats
2017LAR15218000.000.0
Career Stats
2012LAR16823354400.000.0
2013LAR16783530400.000.0
2014LAR16803529500.000.0
2015LAR16964312700.000.0
2016LAR16984528100.000.0
Game Log
Depth Charts

Skill Players
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
3Brandon Allen
RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3Justin Davis
4Lance Dunbar
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Tavon Austin
3Josh Reynolds
WR21Robert Woods
2Cooper Kupp
3Pharoh Cooper
4Mike Thomas
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Tyler Higbee
2Gerald Everett
3Derek Carrier
LT1Andrew Whitworth
LG1Rodger Saffold
C1John Sullivan
2Austin Blythe
RG1Jamon Brown
2J.J. Dielman
RT1Rob Havenstein
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 