Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rodney McLeod | Defensive Back | #23
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/23/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 195
College:
Virginia
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $37 million contract. The deal includes $17 million guaranteed. 2017: $4 million, 2018: $6 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $8.5 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles declared FS Rodney McLeod, CB Ronald Darby, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB Jaylen Watkins, DE Steven Means, WR Shelton Gibson, and CB Corey Graham inactive for Week 3 against the Giants.
In McLeod and Darby, the Eagles are missing two starters in the secondary. Watkins had been filling in for Darby before suffering a hamstring strain last week. We're still not optimistic about the Giants' passing game capitalizing.
Sep 24 - 11:33 AM
Eagles FS Rodney McLeod (questionable, hamstring) isn't expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Giants.
It's another blow to a secondary that's already without Ronald Darby, Jaylen Watkins, and Corey Graham. Special teamer Chris Maragos is the only healthy safety behind McLeod, though the Eagles figure to use corner-heavy sub-packages. The matchups for Evan Engram and Odell Beckham should be upgraded if McLeod sits.
Sep 24 - 8:35 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Eagles FS Rodney McLeod (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 3.
This is an injury worth tracking with Corey Graham and Jaylen Watkins sidelined. McLeod looks like a game-time decision after getting in a limited practice Friday. The Eagles have a depleted secondary, leaving special teamer Chris Maragos the only other healthy safety on the roster.
Sep 22 - 7:01 PM
Source:
Zach Berman on Twitter
Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski reports Eagles FS Rodney McLeod has a Grade 1 hamstring strain.
It is the lowest grade strain. Kempski reports McLeod is questionable for this week's matchup with the Giants, but the injury is not a long-term concern. Corey Graham would likely step into the starting lineup if McLeod is forced to miss a game.
Sep 18 - 10:20 AM
Source:
Jimmy Kempski on Twitter
Eagles without 2 starters in secondary vs NYG
Sep 24 - 11:33 AM
Eagles FS Rodney McLeod unlikely to play
Sep 24 - 8:35 AM
McLeod questionable, Graham and Watkins out
Sep 22 - 7:01 PM
Rodney McLeod has Grade 1 hamstring strain
Sep 18 - 10:20 AM
More Rodney McLeod Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
PHI
2
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
LAR
16
10
3
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
LAR
16
63
16
79
0.0
0
.0
2
2
0
2
0
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAR
16
62
10
72
0.0
0
.0
2
1
0
2
0
2
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAR
16
59
22
81
0.0
0
.0
1
4
0
1
1
3
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
16
72
11
83
1.0
7
7.0
3
5
0
0
0
1
7
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@WAS
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@KC
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NYG
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@LAC
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5
Oct 8
ARZ
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 12
@CAR
Game scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7
Oct 23
WAS
Game scheduled for 10/23 8:30 PM ET
8
Oct 29
SF
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
DEN
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@DAL
Game scheduled for 11/19 8:30 PM ET
12
Nov 26
CHI
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@SEA
Game scheduled for 12/3 8:30 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@LAR
Game scheduled for 12/10 4:25 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@NYG
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 25
OAK
Game scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
DAL
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
I.L.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed RB Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring, injured reserve) is done for the season.
There was some talk he would return late in the season, but he is out for the year with a torn hamstring. Pumphrey earned some praise in the offseason program, but he struggled once the pads came on. He will try to earn a role next spring.
Sep 18
5
Corey Clement
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Wendell Smallwood
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Mack Hollins
3
Shelton Gibson
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
Questionable
Torrey Smith (illness) will play Sunday against the Giants.
Smith showed up on the injury report as questionable after coming down with the flu on Friday, but he was never in danger of missing Week 3. The veteran deep threat has gotten off to a quiet start with his new team, managing just five catches for 96 yards through his first two outings.
Sep 24
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Nelson Agholor
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
Questionable
Eagles LT Jason Peters (groin) is "fine" and will practice Wednesday.
Peters played just 32-of-69 snaps in the Week 1 win over Washington after suffering a first-half groin injury. He remained on the sideline, suggesting it wasn't serious. Peters will be back out there this week against the Chiefs.
Sep 13
LG
1
Isaac Seumalo
2
Chance Warmack
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
I.L.
Eagles placed K Caleb Sturgis (quad) on injured reserve.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Sturgis will be a candidate for return, but he'll be out at least eight weeks. If Jake Elliott performs well in Sturgis' absence, the Eagles may not bother activating him. Sturgis was one of the league's better kickers in 2016, but the Eagles could end up with bigger I.R./return fish to fry.
Sep 12
