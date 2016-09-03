Player Page

Weather | Roster

Rodney McLeod | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
College: Virginia
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eagles declared FS Rodney McLeod, CB Ronald Darby, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB Jaylen Watkins, DE Steven Means, WR Shelton Gibson, and CB Corey Graham inactive for Week 3 against the Giants.
In McLeod and Darby, the Eagles are missing two starters in the secondary. Watkins had been filling in for Darby before suffering a hamstring strain last week. We're still not optimistic about the Giants' passing game capitalizing. Sep 24 - 11:33 AM
More Rodney McLeod Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017PHI24260.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012LAR16103130.00.0000000000000
2013LAR166316790.00.0220202700000
2014LAR166210720.00.0210202600000
2015LAR165922810.00.0140113500000
2016PHI167211831.077.0350001700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@WAS3140.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@KC1120.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24NYGGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1@LACGame scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5Oct 8ARZGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 12@CARGame scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7Oct 23WASGame scheduled for 10/23 8:30 PM ET
8Oct 29SFGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5DENGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19@DALGame scheduled for 11/19 8:30 PM ET
12Nov 26CHIGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@SEAGame scheduled for 12/3 8:30 PM ET
14Dec 10@LARGame scheduled for 12/10 4:25 PM ET
15Dec 17@NYGGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 25OAKGame scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17Dec 31DALGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
5Corey Clement
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Wendell Smallwood
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Shelton Gibson
WR21Torrey Smith
2Nelson Agholor
3Marcus Johnson
WR31Nelson Agholor
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
LG1Isaac Seumalo
2Chance Warmack
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 