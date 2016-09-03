Rodney McLeod | Defensive Back | #23 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (27) / 6/23/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 195 College: Virginia Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $37 million contract. The deal includes $17 million guaranteed. 2017: $4 million, 2018: $6 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $8.5 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Eagles declared FS Rodney McLeod, CB Ronald Darby, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB Jaylen Watkins, DE Steven Means, WR Shelton Gibson, and CB Corey Graham inactive for Week 3 against the Giants. In McLeod and Darby, the Eagles are missing two starters in the secondary. Watkins had been filling in for Darby before suffering a hamstring strain last week. We're still not optimistic about the Giants' passing game capitalizing.

Eagles FS Rodney McLeod (questionable, hamstring) isn't expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Giants. It's another blow to a secondary that's already without Ronald Darby, Jaylen Watkins, and Corey Graham. Special teamer Chris Maragos is the only healthy safety behind McLeod, though the Eagles figure to use corner-heavy sub-packages. The matchups for Evan Engram and Odell Beckham should be upgraded if McLeod sits. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Eagles FS Rodney McLeod (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 3. This is an injury worth tracking with Corey Graham and Jaylen Watkins sidelined. McLeod looks like a game-time decision after getting in a limited practice Friday. The Eagles have a depleted secondary, leaving special teamer Chris Maragos the only other healthy safety on the roster. Source: Zach Berman on Twitter