Player Results
Article Results
Tashaun Gipson | Defensive Back | #39
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 212
College:
Wyoming
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $35.5 million contract. The deal contains $36 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. Gipson is eligible for an annual $500,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. Another $100,000 is available through incentives. 2018: $5.75 million, 2019: $7.25 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaguars FS Tashaun Gipson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Patriots.
Gipson was back at practice Friday after sitting Wednesday and Thursday. He's going to give it his all to be out there for the biggest game of his career to date. Odds are Gipson will be out there come Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM ET.
Jan 19 - 12:21 PM
Jaguars FS Tashaun Gipson (foot) is not expected to practice Thursday.
It is his second missed practice in a row. Coach Doug Marrone said Gipson is trending in the right direction, but he likely needs to get in some work on Friday to play. Jarrod Wilson will fill in if Gipson is forced to sit.
Jan 18 - 10:47 AM
Source:
Mike Kaye on Twitter
Tashaun Gipson (foot) didn't practice on Wednesday.
He injured his right foot in the Divisional Round against Pittsburgh. Gipson expects to play, though his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. His absence would be an upgrade for Rob Gronkowski.
Jan 17 - 5:00 PM
Source:
Mike Kaye on Twitter
Tashaun Gipson exited the Divisional Round win over the Steelers with a foot injury.
Gipson suffered the injury in the second half and never returned. The safety was spotted with a boot on his right foot Monday, but he said he will suit up this week. Jarrod Wilson played well in his place -- he broke up a pass downfield late in the game -- but the Jaguars will need Gipson when they head to New England on Sunday.
Jan 15 - 10:04 AM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Tashaun Gipson (foot) questionable for AFCCG
Jan 19 - 12:21 PM
Jan 19 - 12:21 PM
Gipson (foot) will not practice Thursday
Jan 18 - 10:47 AM
Jan 18 - 10:47 AM
Tashaun Gipson (foot) absent on Wednesday
Jan 17 - 5:00 PM
Jan 17 - 5:00 PM
Tashaun Gipson suffered foot injury Sunday
Jan 15 - 10:04 AM
Jan 15 - 10:04 AM
More Tashaun Gipson Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
JAC
16
53
11
64
0.0
0
.0
4
83
0
1
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CLE
10
26
7
33
0.0
0
.0
1
23
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CLE
16
63
31
94
0.0
0
.0
5
143
1
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CLE
11
28
24
52
0.0
0
.0
6
158
1
0
0
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CLE
13
42
18
60
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
16
34
7
41
0.0
0
.0
1
30
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2017
JAC
16
53
11
64
0.0
0
.0
4
83
0
1
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@HOU
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
1
67
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
TEN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
BAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NYJ
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PIT
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
2
9
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
LAR
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@IND
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
CIN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
LAC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@CLE
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@ARZ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
IND
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
1
7
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
SEA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
HOU
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SF
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@TEN
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3
T.J. Yeldon
4
Corey Grant
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
WR1
1
Marqise Lee
2
Dede Westbrook
3
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
2
Keelan Cole
3
Jaydon Mickens
WR3
1
Dede Westbrook
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Ben Koyack
3
James O'Shaughnessy
LT
1
Cam Robinson
2
Josh Wells
LG
1
Patrick Omameh
2
Josh Walker
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Tyler Shatley
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Chris Reed
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
William Poehls
K
1
Josh Lambo
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 19
Jan 19
Raymond Summerlin checks in on Tom Brady and the biggest fantasy names on the Championship Game injury report.
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 19
AFCCG & NFCCG Matchups
Jan 19
Dose: Brady Banged Up
Jan 19
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Dose: Haley and Morton Out
Jan 18
Daily Dose: Making His Case
Jan 17
Dose: Mularkey Out
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 15
»
Brady listed questionable for AFC title game
»
Thielen questionable for NFC Championship
»
Robby Anderson arrested in Florida on Friday
»
Tashaun Gipson (foot) questionable for AFCCG
»
Brady (hand) back at Patriots practice Friday
»
Report: Haley interested in Cardinals' OC gig
»
FA Jeremy Hill not expected back with Bengals
»
'10 percent' chance Bengals re-sign Eifert?
»
David Johnson back to 100 percent health
»
Report: Miami open to first-round quarterback
»
Brady (hand) officially 'DNP' on Thursday
»
Steelers promote QBs coach Fichtner to OC
