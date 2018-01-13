Player Page

Tashaun Gipson | Defensive Back | #39

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 212
College: Wyoming
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars FS Tashaun Gipson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Patriots.
Gipson was back at practice Friday after sitting Wednesday and Thursday. He's going to give it his all to be out there for the biggest game of his career to date. Odds are Gipson will be out there come Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM ET. Jan 19 - 12:21 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017JAC165311640.00.04830100700000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012CLE10267330.00.01230000100000
2013CLE166331940.00.0514310001200000
2014CLE112824520.00.061581001800000
2015CLE134218600.00.0200000200000
2016JAC16347410.00.01300000200000
2017JAC165311640.00.04830100700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@HOU4260.00.01670000200000
2Sep 17TEN1120.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24BAL3030.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@NYJ7070.00.0000000100000
5Oct 8@PIT5160.00.0290000200000
6Oct 15LAR2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@IND3140.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5CIN3030.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12LAC5050.00.0000100000000
11Nov 19@CLE3140.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@ARZ2020.00.0000000100000
13Dec 3IND2240.00.0170000100000
14Dec 10SEA2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17HOU3030.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@SF4150.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@TEN4150.00.0000000000000
 

 