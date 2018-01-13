Tashaun Gipson | Defensive Back | #39 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (27) / 8/7/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 212 College: Wyoming Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $35.5 million contract. The deal contains $36 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. Gipson is eligible for an annual $500,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. Another $100,000 is available through incentives. 2018: $5.75 million, 2019: $7.25 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jaguars FS Tashaun Gipson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Patriots. Gipson was back at practice Friday after sitting Wednesday and Thursday. He's going to give it his all to be out there for the biggest game of his career to date. Odds are Gipson will be out there come Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM ET.

Jaguars FS Tashaun Gipson (foot) is not expected to practice Thursday. It is his second missed practice in a row. Coach Doug Marrone said Gipson is trending in the right direction, but he likely needs to get in some work on Friday to play. Jarrod Wilson will fill in if Gipson is forced to sit. Source: Mike Kaye on Twitter

Tashaun Gipson (foot) didn't practice on Wednesday. He injured his right foot in the Divisional Round against Pittsburgh. Gipson expects to play, though his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. His absence would be an upgrade for Rob Gronkowski. Source: Mike Kaye on Twitter