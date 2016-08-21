Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brandon Bolden | Running Back | #38

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/26/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 220
College: Mississippi
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patriots released RB Brandon Bolden.
Even with his special teams value, Bolden got frozen out of the Patriots' crowded backfield. 27-year-old Bolden is a sub-replacement level runner. Molded to the Patriots' system, Bolden's phone isn't going to be ringing off the hook on the open market. Sep 2 - 6:44 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
More Brandon Bolden Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012NE105627427.44.9122111.15.50000000
2013NE125527122.64.9032115212.77.20000000
2014NE1628895.63.20128.54.00000000
2015NE156320713.83.3001918012.09.50200000
2016NE1414.34.0002151.17.50000000
Brandon Bolden's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Brandon Bolden's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brandon Bolden's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Brandon Bolden's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ144.0000.0000000
2Sep 18MIA00.0000.0000000
3Sep 22HOU00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2BUF00.002157.5000000
7Oct 23@PIT00.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@BUF00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13SEA00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@SF00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@NYJ00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4LAR00.0000.0000000
14Dec 12BAL00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@DEN00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24NYJ00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@MIA00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Kellen Clemens
4Matt Barkley
5Ryan Lindley
6Luke McCown
7Phillip Sims
8Josh Freeman
9Thad Lewis
10Seth Lobato
11Joe Webb
12Josh Johnson
13Brandon Weeden
14Nick Mullens
15Garrett Grayson
16Matt Simms
17Nate Sudfeld
18Bryan Bennett
19Charlie Whitehurst
20Aaron Murray
21Matt McGloin
22Johnny Manziel
23G.J. Kinne
24Dylan Thompson
25Taylor Heinicke
26Brandon Doughty
27Josh Woodrum
28Joe Callahan
29Brad Kaaya
30Jerrod Johnson
31Kyle Sloter
32Dan Orlovsky
33Brad Sorensen
34Tim Tebow
35Ryan Williams
36Matt Blanchard
37Dan LeFevour
38Austin Trainor
39McLeod Bethel-Thompson
40Mike Bercovici
41Dane Evans
42Joe Licata
43Marquise Williams
44Max Wittek
45Griffin Neal
46Cody Fajardo
47Shane Carden
48Sefo Liufau
49Phillip Walker
50Taysom Hill
51Tyler Ferguson
52Bart Houston
53David Olson
54Sean Renfree
55David Fales
56Zach Mettenberger
57Garrett Gilbert
58R.J. Archer
59Ryan Nassib
60Keith Wenning
61Pat Devlin
62Jerry Lovelocke
63Chandler Harnish
64Chase Rettig
65Alek Torgersen
66Trevor Knight
67Jake Waters
68Dalyn Williams
69Eli Jenkins
70Wes Lunt
RB1James Starks
2Joseph Randle
3Chris Johnson
4Rashad Jennings
5Joique Bell
6Dominique Williams
7Tim Hightower
8Toby Gerhart
9Khiry Robinson
10Fitzgerald Toussaint
11Aaron Green
12Karlos Williams
13LaMichael James
14Alonzo Harris
15C.J. Spiller
16Andre Williams
17Travaris Cadet
18Terrell Newby
19Jahad Thomas
20Khalfani Muhammad
21Brandon Burks
22Brandon Ross
23Cedric O'Neal
24Troymaine Pope
25Jeremy McNichols
26Devine Redding
27Josh Harris
28Matt Jones
29Darrin Reaves
30Bronson Hill
31Storm Johnson
32Zac Stacy
33Anthony Dixon
34Jordan Johnson
35Bobby Rainey
36Ronnie Hillman
37Terrence Magee
38Taquan Mizzell
39Akeem Judd
40Stevan Ridley
41Brandon Wilds
42Glenn Winston
43Keshawn Hill
44LaVance Taylor
45DuJuan Harris
46Matt Asiata
47Isaiah Pead
48Dan Herron
49B.J. Daniels
50George Atkinson III
51Zac Brooks
52Jerome Smith
53Jahwan Edwards
54Ross Scheuerman
55Kenneth Harper
56Jawon Chisholm
57Brandon Brown-Dukes
58Jalen Simmons
59Jeremy Stewart
60Michael Dyer
61Alex Collins
62Brandon Bolden
63Shaun Draughn
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Chris Johnson
4Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Austin Johnson
3Cory Harkey
4Joe Don Duncan
5Ryan Mueller
6Andrew Bonnet
7James Casey
8Darrel Young
9Erik Lorig
10Will Johnson
11Emil Igwenagu
12Jorvorskie Lane
13Brandon Cottom
14Paul Lasike
15Lorenzo Taliaferro
16Ricky Ortiz
17Tyler McCloskey
18Anthony Firkser
19Joe Bacci
20Kiero Small
21J.C. Copeland
22Joey Iosefa
23Blake Renaud
24Devon Johnson
25Quayvon Hicks
26Joe Kerridge
27Alstevis Squirewell
28Sam Rogers
29Marquez Williams
30Freddie Stevenson
31Zach Boren
32Zach Line
33John Conner
34Soma Vainuku
35Will Ratelle
36Patrick Skov
37Jordan Campbell
38Juwan Thompson
39Glenn Gronkowski
40Darrin Laufasa
41Tyler Renew
42Sam Bergen
43Chris Swain
44Nikita Whitlock
45Trey Millard
46Brad Smelley
47Kyle Coleman
48Sione Houma
49Tim Cook
50Malcolm Johnson
51Zach Laskey
52John Robinson-Woodgett
53Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Jerome Simpson
7Marcus Easley
8Jace Billingsley
9Bryce Treggs
10Freddie Martino
11Miles Austin
12Kain Colter
13DeAndre Reaves
14Greg Salas
15Maurice Harris
16Josh Huff
17Dres Anderson
18Douglas McNeil
19Stevie Johnson
20Eddie Royal
21Josh Morgan
22Tyler Davis
23Hakeem Nicks
24Jacoby Ford
25Tanner Gentry
26Mario Alford
27Kyle Prater
28Keenan Reynolds
29Chris Thompson
30Greg Ward Jr.
31Preston Parker
32Greg Little
33Kris Durham
34Chris Matthews
35Corey Fuller
36Dwayne Bowe
37James Jones
38Nate Washington
39Marquess Wilson
40Josh Lenz
41Uzoma Nwachukwu
42Eric Rogers
43Damian Williams
44Robert Herron
45Damaris Johnson
46Fred Brown
47Tevaun Smith
48Malcolm Lewis
49Mitch Mathews
50Nelson Spruce
51Jared Dangerfield
52Isaac Fruechte
53Zach D'Orazio
54Kenzel Doe
55Keyarris Garrett
56Marcus Tucker
57Robert Davis
58DeAngelo Yancey
59Travin Dural
60Artavis Scott
61Joshua Stangby
62Ricky Collins
63Jaxon Shipley
64Dezmin Lewis
65Shaq Evans
66Kevin Norwood
67Solomon Patton
68Jonathan Krause
69David Moore
70Tevin Jones
71Cobi Hamilton
72Jaydon Mickens
73Tevin Reese
74Michael Rector
75Kenny Cook
76Issac Blakeney
77Jordan Leslie
78Marlon Brown
79Ben Edwards
80Carlton Mitchell
81Nick Harwell
82Marvin Hall
83Shane Wynn
84Quincy Adeboyejo
85Armon Binns
86Reggie Dunn
87Tyler McDonald
88Ezell Ruffin
89DaVaris Daniels
90Jeff Beathard
91Javontee Herndon
92Zach Pascal
93Aaron Dobson
94Ryan Spadola
95Corey Washington
96David Porter
97L'Damian Washington
98Duke Williams
99Brandon Shippen
100Travis Labhart
101Donatella Luckett
102Tyler Murphy
103Marquez Clark
104Josh Harper
105Rasheed Bailey
106Chandler Worthy
107Darius Jennings
108Travis Rudolph
109JoJo Natson Jr.
110Max McCaffrey
111Rashaun Simonise
112Reece Horn
113Ishmael Zamora
114Alonzo Russell
115Cody Hollister
116Dennis Parks
117Quinshad Davis
118Robert Wheelwright
119Shaq Hill
120Jarrett Boykin
121Lance Lewis
122Joseph Anderson
123Devin Street
124Marlon Moore
125Josh Stewart
126Louis Murphy
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Rod Streater
9Kenbrell Thompkins
10Emory Blake
11Austin Pettis
12Ryan Broyles
13A.J. Jenkins
14Ryan Whalen
15Joe Morgan
16Jacoby Jones
17Bobo Wilson
18Kevin Smith
19Dorial Green-Beckham
20DeAndre Smelter
21R.J. Harris
22Jordan Payton
23Wendall Williams
24K.J. Brent
25Onterio McCalebb
26Nathan Palmer
27Donteea Dye
28Chris Harper
29Victor Cruz
30Eric Weems
31Shakim Phillips
32Andre Debose
33DeVier Posey
34Da'Ron Brown
35Austin Carr
36Mike Brown
37Tandon Doss
38Devante Davis
39Devon Wylie
40Jimmie Hunt
41Jake Lampman
42K.J. Maye
43Mike Williams
44Jay Lee
45Keshawn Martin
46Rashad Ross
47Tre McBride
48Marcus Leak
49Keon Hatcher
50Frankie Hammond
51Brandon Reilly
52Drew Morgan
53Seantavius Jones
54Deante Burton
55Justin Hardee
56Andy Jones
57Valdez Showers
58Reggie Bell
59Amir Carlisle
60Paul Turner
61Jake Kumerow
62Milton Williams III
63Michael Preston
64Phil Bates
65Malachi Dupre
66Amba Etta-Tawo
67Jerome Lane
68Andre Patton
69Mose Frazier
70Chris Brown
71Darius Powe
72James Butler
73Anthony Dable
74Isiah Ferguson
75Daniel Rodriguez
76A.J. Cruz
77Rannell Hall
78Noel Thomas
79Cayleb Jones
80Jeremy Ross
81Marcus Harris
82Clyde Gates
83T.J. Graham
84Myles White
85Matt Hazel
86Kadron Boone
87Ryan Lankford
88Josh Boyce
89Juron Criner
90Saalim Hakim
91Griff Whalen
92Kashif Moore
93Stephen Hill
94Tom Nelson
95Leonard Hankerson
96Mitchell Paige
97Lance Lenoir
98Andre Davis
99Demetrius Wilson
100Josh Reese
101DiAndre Campbell
102Trevor Harman
103Michael Bennett
104Paul Browning
105Austin Willis
106DeMarcus Ayers
107David Glidden
108Paul McRoberts
109Durron Neal
110Kalif Raymond
111Josh Magee
112Bug Howard
113Kieran Duncan
114Jarvis Turner
115T.J. Thorpe
116Trindon Holliday
117Chris King
118James Quick
119DeAndre Carter
120Isaac Whitney
121Tim Patrick
122Moritz Bohringer
123Michael Clark
124Marcus Kemp
125Reggie Diggs
126Levi Norwood
127Ed Williams
128Danny Anthrop
129Marken Michel
130Christion Jones
131Trey Griffey
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Jeremy Kerley
4Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Ladarius Green
6Tony Moeaki
7Zach Sudfeld
8Brandon Bostick
9Dante Rosario
10Kyle Miller
11Matt Spaeth
12Andrew Quarless
13Blake Annen
14Will Tye
15Scott Simonson
16James O'Shaughnessy
17Mickey Shuler
18Jace Amaro
19Wes Saxton
20Beau Gardner
21Michael Cooper
22Josh Perkins
23Cole Wick
24Nic Jacobs
25Dominique Jones
26Chase Ford
27Gavin Escobar
28Bruce Miller
29Evan Baylis
30Marcus Lucas
31John Phillips
32Billy Brown
33Nick Kasa
34Chase Dixon
35Richard Gordon
36J.P. Holtz
37Eric Wallace
38Aaron Peck
39Matt Lengel
40Chase Coffman
41David Johnson
42Casey Pierce
43Mike McFarland
44Gabe Holmes
45Thomas Duarte
46Beau Sandland
47Rob Blanchflower
48Jacob Maxwell
49Asante Cleveland
50Anthony Denham
51D.J. Williams
52Ryan Malleck
53Blake Bell
54Jeff Cumberland
55Kyle Carter
56Mason Schreck
57Cameron Clear
58Cooper Helfet
59Mo Alie-Cox
60Larry Donnell
61Rashaun Allen
62Justice Cunningham
63Steve Maneri
64David Paulson
65Brandon Barden
66Gerell Robinson
67Kevin Greene
68Chris Gragg
69Jake Stoneburner
70Robert Tonyan Jr.
71Nick Truesdell
72Ryan Taylor
73Konrad Reuland
74Brett Brackett
75Michael Egnew
76Jake Murphy
77Jerome Cunningham
78Rory Anderson
79Jake McGee
80Jay Rome
81Kivon Cartwright
82John Peters
83Tevin Westbrook
84Adrien Robinson
85Chris Pantale
86Gannon Sinclair
87Travis Wilson
88Clayton Echard
89Taylor McNamara
90Jason Croom
91Braxton Deaver
92M.J. McFarland
93Jack Tabb
94Arthur Lynch
95Keith Towbridge
96Rob Housler
97Dan Light
98Jordan Thompson
99Cole Hikutini
100Adam Zaruba
101Orson Charles
102Austin Traylor
LT1Tyson Chandler
2Jordan Rigsbee
3Terry Poole
4Cyrus Kouandjio
5Emmett Cleary
6Robert Myers
7Landon Lechler
8Chris Bordelon
9Elijah Wilkinson
10King Dunlap
11Eugene Monroe
12Charles Brown
13Cameron Bradfield
14Blaine Clausell
15Rob Crisp
16Fahn Cooper
17Avery Young
18Joseph Cheek
19Dillon Gordon
20Pace Murphy
21Justin Senior
22Reid Fragel
23Michael Bowie
24Carter Bykowski
25Kevin Graf
26Javarius Leamon
27Tyreek Burwell
28Jason Fox
29Micah Hatchie
30Kyle Roberts
31Michael Oher
32Takoby Cofield
33Khalif Barnes
34John Weidenaar
35Victor Salako
36Wil Freeman
37Vince Kowalski
38David Hedelin
39Taylor Fallin
40Jake Rodgers
41Cody Booth
42Justin Renfrow
43David Foucault
44Andrew Wylie
45Dieugot Joseph
46Collin Buchanan
47Andrew McDonald
48Michael Dunn
49Larson Graham
50Steven Moore
51Kadeem Edwards
52John Kling
53Tyrus Thompson
54Roubbens Joseph
55Lars Hanson
56Garry Williams
57Jordan Swindle
58Arturo Uzdavinis
59Donald Hawkins
60Tyler Catalina
61Jerry Ugokwe
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Alex Boone
3Cyril Richardson
4Jake Simonich
5Jordan Simmons
6Jamil Douglas
7Mackenzy Bernadeau
8Jarell Broxton
9Sam Brenner
10Cameron Jefferson
11Chad Slade
12Zac Kerin
13Dallas Thomas
14Maurquice Shakir
15Antoine Everett
16Sebastian Tretola
17Oni Omoile
18Isaiah Williams
19Jake Eldrenkamp
20Orlando Franklin
21David Arkin
22Edawn Coughman
23Ryan Seymour
24John Fullington
25Ben Heenan
26Brett Boyko
27Al Bond
28Austin Shepherd
29Josh Allen
30Ronald Patrick
31Mike Person
32Brian Folkerts
33Matthew Masifilo
34Dustin Stanton
35Lene Maiava
36Jamison Lalk
37Marquis Lucas
38Adam Pankey
39Nate Theaker
40Cameron Hunt
41Aaron Neary
42Alex Cooper
43Anthony Fabiano
44Alex Kozan
45Jeff Adams
46Tanner Hawkinson
47Adrian Bellard
48Darren Keyton
49Jake Bernstein
50Collin Rahrig
51Vi Teofilo
52Kitt O'Brien
53Ben Braden
54Zach Voytek
55Cameron Lee
56Geoff Gray
57Pearce Slater
58Garrick Mayweather
59Michael Liedtke
60Nila Kasitati
61Freddie Tagaloa
62Richard Levy
63Greg Pyke
C1Matt Skura
2Jeremy Zuttah
3Nick Mangold
4Khaled Holmes
5Manuel Ramirez
6Julian Vandervelde
7Gino Gradkowski
8Joey Hunt
9Mitchell Bell
10Jack Allen
11Kofi Amichia
12Kyle Friend
13JP Flynn
14Leo Koloamatangi
15Jacob Flores
16Cornelius Edison
17Marcus Henry
18Fernando Velasco
19Jacques McClendon
20Tim Barnes
21Drew Nowak
22Garth Gerhart
23Cameron Tom
24Travis Averill
25Barrett Jones
26Dalton Freeman
27Patrick Lewis
28Demetrius Rhaney
29Josh Andrews
30Karim Barton
31Gabe Ikard
32Brian De La Puente
33Ben Clarke
34Ross Burbank
35Taylor Boggs
36James Stone
37Lucas Crowley
38Dillon Day
39Reese Dismukes
40Dillon Farrell
41Ben Gottschalk
42Mark Spelman
43Braxston Cave
44Robert Kugler
45Quinton Schooley
46J.J. Dielman
47Erik Austell
48Tyler Orlosky
RG1Louis Vasquez
2Todd Herremans
3Garrett Gilkey
4Alex Balducci
5Darrion Weems
6Darrell Williams, Jr.
7John Greco
8Kraig Urbik
9Paul Fanaika
10Chris Scott
11Hugh Thornton
12Jared Smith
13Arie Kouandjio
14Tre' Jackson
15Mike Matthews
16Michael Schofield
17Jon Halapio
18Josh Walker
19Cody Wichmann
20Josue Matias
21Leon Brown
22Willie Beavers
23Landon Turner
24Clay DeBord
25Jason King
26Robert Myers
27T.J. Clemmings
28Craig Watts
29Ethan Cooper
30Andrew Tiller
31Cyril Lemon
32Geoff Schwartz
33Chase Farris
34Matt Rotheram
35Chris Muller
36Jarvis Harrison
37Donavon Clark
38Kareem Are
39Shahbaz Ahmed
40Trip Thurman
41Ruben Carter
42Kyle Kalis
43Darrell Greene
44Damien Mama
45Jarrod Pughsley
46Ryker Mathews
47Boston Stiverson
48Terran Vaughn
49Donovan Williams
50Jessamen Dunker
51Kristjan Sokoli
52Adam Redmond
53Alvin Bailey
54Adam Replogle
55Will Pericak
56Michael Ola
57Antoine McClain
58David Quessenberry
59Tony Hills
60Mitchell Kirsch
61Tyler Johnstone
62Avery Gennesy
63Mike McQueen
64Cameron Hunt
65Thomas Evans
66Jordan Mudge
67Kent Perkins
68Chris Barker
RT1Jah Reid
2Tyler Marz
3Sebastian Vollmer
4Mitchell Van Dyk
5William Poehls
6Adrian Bellard
7Korren Kirven
8Sam Young
9J'Marcus Webb
10Vinston Painter
11Ian Silberman
12Eric Winston
13Stephane Nembot
14Tayo Fabuluje
15Erik Pears
16Taylor Hart
17Norman Price
18Darryl Baldwin
19Brian Mihalik
20De'Ondre Wesley
21Darrell Williams
22Zeth Ramsay
23Justin Murray
24Kevin Bowen
25Josh James
26Ryan Mack
27Torian White
28Adam Bisnowaty
29Brad Seaton
30Michael Williams
31Luke Marquardt
32Martin Wallace
33Colin Kelly
34Pierce Burton
35Kona Schwenke
36Lamar Holmes
37Daniel Brunskill
38Nick Ritcher
39Patrick Miller
40Dan Skipper
41Storm Norton
42Isiah Cage
43Robert Leff
44Nick Becton
45Andreas Knappe
46Andrew Lauderdale
47Jonah Pirsig
48Keavon Milton
49Laurence Gibson
K1Josh Lambo
2Jake Elliott
3Josh Brown
4Nick Novak
5Dan Carpenter
6Patrick Murray
7Mike Meyer
8Cody Parkey
9Ross Martin
10Giorgio Tavecchio
11Andrew Furney
12Justin Manton
13Corey Acosta
14Marshall Morgan
15John Lunsford
16Nick Rose
17Marshall Koehn
18Roberto Aguayo
19Carey Spear
20Billy Cundiff
21Jaden Oberkrom
22Kyle Brindza
23Taylor Bertolet
24Brad Craddock
25Devon Bell
26Andy Phillips
27Jordan Gay
28Zach Hocker
29Shayne Graham
30Mike Nugent
31Shaun Suisham
32Brandon Bogotay
33Brett Maher
34Tom Obarski
35Jonathan Brown
36Ty Long
 

 