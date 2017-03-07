Player Page

Shane Lechler | Punter | #9

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (42) / 8/7/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 240
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 5 (142) / OAK
Texans released P Shane Lechler.
Lechler, 42, spent the previous five seasons in Houston after 13 with the Raiders. The move saves the Texans $1.4 million against the cap, but it's possible they bring him back after Week 1 when Lechler's salary won't be guaranteed for the whole season. For now, UDFA Trevor Daniel has the gig. Aug 31 - 10:29 AM
Source: John McClain on Twitter
Career Stats
YearPuntsField GoalsPat.
YearTeamGPuntsYardsTBsFGMFGA % XPMXPA %
2000OAK16652705001.077100.0
2001OAK16732873000.000.0
2002OAK145319751200.000.0
2003OAK169638341300.000.0
2004OAK167329961400.000.0
2005OAK16823284900.000.0
2006OAK167732231900.000.0
2007OAK16733140700.000.0
2008OAK169039661300.000.0
2009OAK169644501200.000.0
2010OAK16773218400.000.0
2011OAK16783367900.000.0
2012OAK16813376900.000.0
2013HOU16883659700.000.0
2014HOU168334491000.000.0
2015HOU169538851000.000.0
2016HOU16722946300.000.0
2017HOU16923899500.000.0
