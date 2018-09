Sidelined

The Dallas Morning News' David Moore reports the Cowboys will keep C Travis Frederick (illness) on the active roster.

Frederick is battling Guillain-Barré Syndrome. He would be eligible to return after Week 8 if the Cowboys decided to place him on injured reserve. Keeping him on the active roster could mean they expect him back during the first half of the season, but Moore reports "no concrete timetable exists for his return." Joe Looney will start while Frederick is sidelined.