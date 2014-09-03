Player Page

Sebastian Janikowski | Place Kicker | #11

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (39) / 3/2/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 265
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (17) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
The Raiders have asked K Sebastian Janikowski to rework his contract, but Janikowski has declined.
Janikowski is set to earn a base salary of $4.05 million in the final year of his deal, and it becomes guaranteed on Saturday if he's still on the roster. It explains why the Raiders hosted free agent Ks Josh Lambo, Mike Nugent, and Marshall Koehn on Monday. Janikowski is by far the longest-tenured Raiders player and turned 39 this year. He's been in Oakland since 2000. Sep 4 - 8:22 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2000OAK147 - 76 - 78 - 141 - 4223268.84646100.00
2001OAK157 - 79 - 106 - 91 - 2232882.14242100.00
2002OAK1610 - 117 - 87 - 122 - 2263378.85050100.022
2003OAK166 - 66 - 69 - 101 - 3222588.0282996.68
2004OAK168 - 87 - 88 - 102 - 2252889.3313296.912
2005OAK168 - 95 - 67 - 120 - 3203066.73030100.011
2006OAK163 - 49 - 113 - 33 - 7182572.01616100.07
2007OAK164 - 46 - 77 - 106 - 11233271.92828100.022
2008OAK1611 - 118 - 82 - 43 - 7243080.0252696.222
2009OAK163 - 38 - 89 - 106 - 8262989.71717100.017
2010OAK168 - 813 - 148 - 124 - 7334180.54343100.029
2011OAK159 - 95 - 510 - 117 - 10313588.63636100.032
2012OAK1610 - 1010 - 105 - 56 - 9313491.22525100.038
2013OAK166 - 64 - 68 - 113 - 7213070.03737100.038
2014OAK162 - 25 - 59 - 103 - 5192286.42828100.034
2015OAK167 - 75 - 65 - 84 - 5212680.8383997.444
2016OAK1610 - 106 - 610 - 113 - 8293582.9373994.943
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 11@NO0 - 01 - 11 - 10 - 022100.011100.02
2Sep 18ATL0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 101.044100.04
3Sep 25@TEN0 - 00 - 00 - 01 - 111100.022100.04
4Oct 2@BAL0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.044100.01
5Oct 9LAC2 - 20 - 01 - 11 - 24580.022100.03
6Oct 16KC0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 11250.011100.01
7Oct 23@JAC1 - 11 - 11 - 11 - 144100.033100.04
8Oct 30@TB0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 21333.333100.03
9Nov 6DEN2 - 21 - 10 - 10 - 03475.033100.03
11Nov 21HOU2 - 20 - 00 - 00 - 022100.033100.04
12Nov 27CAR2 - 20 - 00 - 00 - 022100.033100.05
13Dec 4BUF0 - 00 - 03 - 30 - 033100.033100.03
14Dec 8@KC0 - 01 - 11 - 10 - 022100.011100.01
15Dec 18@LAC1 - 11 - 12 - 20 - 044100.011100.02
16Dec 24IND0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.03560.03
17Jan 1@DEN0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.000.00
 

 