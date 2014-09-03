Welcome,
Sebastian Janikowski | Place Kicker | #11
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 3/2/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 265
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 1 (17) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/2/2013: Signed a five-year, $18.9 million contract. The deal contains $8 million guaranteed. 2017: $4.05 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Raiders have asked K Sebastian Janikowski to rework his contract, but Janikowski has declined.
Janikowski is set to earn a base salary of $4.05 million in the final year of his deal, and it becomes guaranteed on Saturday if he's still on the roster. It explains why the Raiders hosted free agent Ks Josh Lambo, Mike Nugent, and Marshall Koehn on Monday. Janikowski is by far the longest-tenured Raiders player and turned 39 this year. He's been in Oakland since 2000.
Sep 4 - 8:22 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Sebastian Janikowski (quad) is practicing in full this week.
Janikowski was held out of Oakland's final two preseason games. He returned to practice Wednesday and will be fine for Week 1 against the Jets.
Wed, Sep 3, 2014 07:25:00 PM
Sebastian Janikowski will miss Friday night's preseason game with a quad injury.
He should be considered day to day. Kevin Goessling will handle kicking duties.
Fri, Aug 22, 2014 07:12:00 PM
Source:
Scott Bair on Twitter
Sebastian Janikowski is now just 15-of-22 on field goals this season.
Janikowski missed two more big ones against the Titans in Week 12 and his 68.2 conversion rate is by far the worst of his career. He's also missed twice from inside 40 yards this season, a spot in which he's made 85-of-86 across the previous five campaigns. "We're not making them, not consistently enough," said coach Dennis Allen. "We have to continue to work to get better there." Janikowski has a big name, but he's not a fantasy option while struggling in an inconsistent Raiders offense.
Mon, Nov 25, 2013 08:40:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Raiders and K Janikowski in contract standoff
Sep 4 - 8:22 PM
Sebastian Janikowski returns to practice
Wed, Sep 3, 2014 07:25:00 PM
Sebastian Janikowski dealing with quad injury
Fri, Aug 22, 2014 07:12:00 PM
Sebastian Janikowski has missed seven FGs
Mon, Nov 25, 2013 08:40:00 AM
More Sebastian Janikowski Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(12953)
2
A. Luck
IND
(12694)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(11303)
4
D. Woodhead
BAL
(10893)
5
D. Martin
TB
(10758)
6
M. Bryant
PIT
(10495)
7
M. Forte
NYJ
(10388)
8
J. Hill
CIN
(10133)
9
K. Hunt
KC
(10116)
10
J. Mixon
CIN
(9805)
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2000
OAK
14
7 - 7
6 - 7
8 - 14
1 - 4
22
32
68.8
46
46
100.0
0
2001
OAK
15
7 - 7
9 - 10
6 - 9
1 - 2
23
28
82.1
42
42
100.0
0
2002
OAK
16
10 - 11
7 - 8
7 - 12
2 - 2
26
33
78.8
50
50
100.0
22
2003
OAK
16
6 - 6
6 - 6
9 - 10
1 - 3
22
25
88.0
28
29
96.6
8
2004
OAK
16
8 - 8
7 - 8
8 - 10
2 - 2
25
28
89.3
31
32
96.9
12
2005
OAK
16
8 - 9
5 - 6
7 - 12
0 - 3
20
30
66.7
30
30
100.0
11
2006
OAK
16
3 - 4
9 - 11
3 - 3
3 - 7
18
25
72.0
16
16
100.0
7
2007
OAK
16
4 - 4
6 - 7
7 - 10
6 - 11
23
32
71.9
28
28
100.0
22
2008
OAK
16
11 - 11
8 - 8
2 - 4
3 - 7
24
30
80.0
25
26
96.2
22
2009
OAK
16
3 - 3
8 - 8
9 - 10
6 - 8
26
29
89.7
17
17
100.0
17
2010
OAK
16
8 - 8
13 - 14
8 - 12
4 - 7
33
41
80.5
43
43
100.0
29
2011
OAK
15
9 - 9
5 - 5
10 - 11
7 - 10
31
35
88.6
36
36
100.0
32
2012
OAK
16
10 - 10
10 - 10
5 - 5
6 - 9
31
34
91.2
25
25
100.0
38
2013
OAK
16
6 - 6
4 - 6
8 - 11
3 - 7
21
30
70.0
37
37
100.0
38
2014
OAK
16
2 - 2
5 - 5
9 - 10
3 - 5
19
22
86.4
28
28
100.0
34
2015
OAK
16
7 - 7
5 - 6
5 - 8
4 - 5
21
26
80.8
38
39
97.4
44
2016
OAK
16
10 - 10
6 - 6
10 - 11
3 - 8
29
35
82.9
37
39
94.9
43
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 11
@NO
0 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
1
1
100.0
2
2
Sep 18
ATL
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
0
1
.0
4
4
100.0
4
3
Sep 25
@TEN
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
1
1
100.0
2
2
100.0
4
4
Oct 2
@BAL
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
4
4
100.0
1
5
Oct 9
LAC
2 - 2
0 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 2
4
5
80.0
2
2
100.0
3
6
Oct 16
KC
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 1
1
2
50.0
1
1
100.0
1
7
Oct 23
@JAC
1 - 1
1 - 1
1 - 1
1 - 1
4
4
100.0
3
3
100.0
4
8
Oct 30
@TB
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 2
1
3
33.3
3
3
100.0
3
9
Nov 6
DEN
2 - 2
1 - 1
0 - 1
0 - 0
3
4
75.0
3
3
100.0
3
11
Nov 21
HOU
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
3
3
100.0
4
12
Nov 27
CAR
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
3
3
100.0
5
13
Dec 4
BUF
0 - 0
0 - 0
3 - 3
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
3
3
100.0
3
14
Dec 8
@KC
0 - 0
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
1
1
100.0
1
15
Dec 18
@LAC
1 - 1
1 - 1
2 - 2
0 - 0
4
4
100.0
1
1
100.0
2
16
Dec 24
IND
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
3
5
60.0
3
17
Jan 1
@DEN
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Connor Cook
RB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
GLB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Seth Roberts
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Jared Cook
2
Lee Smith
3
Clive Walford
LT
1
Donald Penn
2
Jylan Ware
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Denver Kirkland
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Jon Feliciano
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Vadal Alexander
RT
1
Marshall Newhouse
2
David Sharpe
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
Headlines
Dose: Making the Cut
Sep 4
Ryan McDowell sums up a huge weekend of NFL news in Monday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Making the Cut
Sep 4
»
Positional Tiers Preview
Sep 3
»
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
»
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
»
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
»
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
»
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
NFL Headlines
»
Raiders and K Janikowski in contract standoff
»
Jeremy Langford signs to Ravens' taxi squad
»
Jonathan Williams not claimed on waivers
»
Report: No Zeke ruling will be made on Monday
»
Texans RBs Foreman, Blue uncertain for Week 1
»
Chiefs to use RB committee against Patriots?
»
Cowboys place TE Gathers on inj. reserve
»
Vance Joseph: Broncos Trevor Siemian's team
»
Le'Veon Bell ready for 'full load' in opener
»
Demaryius Thomas (groin) sitting out Monday
»
Duane Brown says he's 'definitely' playing
»
Nuk Hopkins (hand) says he is '1,000 percent'
