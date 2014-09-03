Sebastian Janikowski | Place Kicker | #11

The Raiders have asked K Sebastian Janikowski to rework his contract, but Janikowski has declined.

Janikowski is set to earn a base salary of $4.05 million in the final year of his deal, and it becomes guaranteed on Saturday if he's still on the roster. It explains why the Raiders hosted free agent Ks Josh Lambo, Mike Nugent, and Marshall Koehn on Monday. Janikowski is by far the longest-tenured Raiders player and turned 39 this year. He's been in Oakland since 2000.