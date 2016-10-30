Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
J.P. Holtz
(TE)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Gary Barnidge
(TE)
Robert Griffin III
(QB)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Rajion Neal
(RB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Josh Boyce
(WR)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Dennis Parks
(WR)
Glenn Winston
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Josh Gordon | Wide Receiver | #12
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 225
College:
Baylor
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 2) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1,068,406, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Suspended WR Josh Gordon will apply for reinstatement on Wednesday.
Gordon hasn't played since 2014, and it's becoming harder to believe he'll ever seriously commit to football. Applying for reinstatement is the most action he's seen with the NFL over the past couple years. Gordon's business manager is living with him and says Gordon is "in the best place mentally that he has been in dating back years before entering the NFL." Gordon entered rehab last September and was released from the program in late October. If he's reinstated -- a massive "if" -- the Browns aren't expected to welcome Gordon back.
Mar 1 - 10:27 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports suspended WR Josh Gordon was released from a rehab facility last week.
Schefter reports the treatment was the most intensive Gordon has gone through, and a source said the receiver is doing "a lot better." Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the league, and the Browns have already made it clear they are moving on. They could possibly trade him before Tuesday's deadline, but it is doubtful another team is willing to give up real assets to acquire a headache likely will not be reinstated this season. Perhaps this situation gains some clarity early this week, but it remains likely he misses the rest of the season.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 08:40:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Suspended WR Josh Gordon remains banned indefinitely until further notice from the NFL.
Gordon checked himself into rehab a few days ago after a recent "slip-up" with alcohol. On indefinite suspension, Gordon isn't allowed to drink or do any other drugs. We're no longer going to hold our breath waiting for Gordon to play football again. His off-field life is a mess that needs fixing first.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 06:30:00 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Appearing on
Sunday NFL Countdown
, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Browns were trying to trade suspended WR Josh Gordon as recently as last week.
The Browns were reportedly asking for as high as a first-round pick. Those plans are obviously out the window now that Gordon has checked himself into rehab after a recent "slip-up." According to the Cleveland Plan Dealer, Gordon entered rehab because of an alcohol problem. Somehow still 25 years old, Gordon is expected to be let go by the Browns in the not-so-distant future.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 11:16:00 AM
Josh Gordon again applying for reinstatement
Mar 1 - 10:27 AM
Mar 1 - 10:27 AM
Suspended WR Josh Gordon released from rehab
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 08:40:00 AM
Josh Gordon remains suspended indefinitely
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 06:30:00 PM
Report: Browns were trying to trade Gordon
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 11:16:00 AM
More Josh Gordon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CLE
16
50
805
50.3
16.1
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2013
CLE
14
87
1646
117.6
18.9
7
9
5
88
6.3
17.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CLE
5
24
303
60.6
12.6
1
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Robert Griffin III
2
Cody Kessler
3
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
5
Glenn Winston
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
Josh Gordon
Suspended
Suspended WR Josh Gordon will apply for reinstatement on Wednesday.
Gordon hasn't played since 2014, and it's becoming harder to believe he'll ever seriously commit to football. Applying for reinstatement is the most action he's seen with the NFL over the past couple years. Gordon's business manager is living with him and says Gordon is "in the best place mentally that he has been in dating back years before entering the NFL." Gordon entered rehab last September and was released from the program in late October. If he's reinstated -- a massive "if" -- the Browns aren't expected to welcome Gordon back.
Mar 1
WR2
1
Rashard Higgins
2
Jordan Payton
3
Dennis Parks
4
Rannell Hall
5
Josh Boyce
WR3
1
Ricardo Louis
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
3
Seth DeValve
4
J.P. Holtz
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns LG Joel Bitonio (injured reserve) underwent surgery Monday to repair a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.
Bitonio was already on injured reserve, but this officially rules him out for the rest of the season. He is expected to be ready for the start of 2017. Alvin Bailey replaced Bitonio against the Titans, but newly-signed Jonathan Cooper could see snaps soon.
Oct 18
2
Spencer Drango
C
1
Cameron Erving
2
Gabe Ikard
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
4
Anthony Fabiano
RG
1
John Greco
Sidelined
The Browns could move RG John Greco to center.
Moving Greco would allow Cam Erving to play right tackle after his disastrous 2016. The Browns also want to add a starter at guard with Greco and Joel Bitonio recovering from Lisfranc surgeries. Greco isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1.
Feb 24
2
Alvin Bailey
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Zach Sterup
K
1
Cody Parkey
