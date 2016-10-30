Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh Gordon | Wide Receiver | #12

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 225
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 2) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Suspended WR Josh Gordon will apply for reinstatement on Wednesday.
Gordon hasn't played since 2014, and it's becoming harder to believe he'll ever seriously commit to football. Applying for reinstatement is the most action he's seen with the NFL over the past couple years. Gordon's business manager is living with him and says Gordon is "in the best place mentally that he has been in dating back years before entering the NFL." Gordon entered rehab last September and was released from the program in late October. If he's reinstated -- a massive "if" -- the Browns aren't expected to welcome Gordon back. Mar 1 - 10:27 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Josh Gordon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012CLE165080550.316.11500.0.00010000
2013CLE14871646117.618.9795886.317.60000000
2014CLE52430360.612.61000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Cody Kessler
3Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
5Glenn Winston
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5Josh Gordon
WR21Rashard Higgins
2Jordan Payton
3Dennis Parks
4Rannell Hall
5Josh Boyce
WR31Ricardo Louis
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
4J.P. Holtz
LT1Joe Thomas
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
C1Cameron Erving
2Gabe Ikard
3Austin Reiter
4Anthony Fabiano
RG1John Greco
2Alvin Bailey
RT1Shon Coleman
2Zach Sterup
K1Cody Parkey
 

 