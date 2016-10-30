Josh Gordon | Wide Receiver | #12 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (25) / 4/13/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 225 College: Baylor Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 2) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1,068,406, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Suspended WR Josh Gordon will apply for reinstatement on Wednesday. Gordon hasn't played since 2014, and it's becoming harder to believe he'll ever seriously commit to football. Applying for reinstatement is the most action he's seen with the NFL over the past couple years. Gordon's business manager is living with him and says Gordon is "in the best place mentally that he has been in dating back years before entering the NFL." Gordon entered rehab last September and was released from the program in late October. If he's reinstated -- a massive "if" -- the Browns aren't expected to welcome Gordon back. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports suspended WR Josh Gordon was released from a rehab facility last week. Schefter reports the treatment was the most intensive Gordon has gone through, and a source said the receiver is doing "a lot better." Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the league, and the Browns have already made it clear they are moving on. They could possibly trade him before Tuesday's deadline, but it is doubtful another team is willing to give up real assets to acquire a headache likely will not be reinstated this season. Perhaps this situation gains some clarity early this week, but it remains likely he misses the rest of the season. Source: ESPN

Suspended WR Josh Gordon remains banned indefinitely until further notice from the NFL. Gordon checked himself into rehab a few days ago after a recent "slip-up" with alcohol. On indefinite suspension, Gordon isn't allowed to drink or do any other drugs. We're no longer going to hold our breath waiting for Gordon to play football again. His off-field life is a mess that needs fixing first. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer