Andrew DePaola | Tackle | #49

Raiders signed LS Andrew DePaola, formerly of the Bears, to a four-year, $4.27 million contract.

The deal includes $875,000 guaranteed, and makes DePaola the league's highest-paid player who snaps the ball a longer distance than it is usually snapped. Rarely, if ever, do you see a team signing away a long snapper. The deal comes on the heels of the Raiders' blockbuster signing of FB Keith Smith, a converted linebacker. To date, new coach Jon Gruden seems to be pursuing a decidedly old school approach.