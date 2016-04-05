Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Pharaoh Brown
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Keon Hatcher
(WR)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Isaac Whitney
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Giorgio Tavecchio
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andrew DePaola | Tackle | #49
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/28/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 230
College:
Rutgers
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/16/2018: Signed a four-year, $4.27 million contract. The deal includes $875,000 guaranteed.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders signed LS Andrew DePaola, formerly of the Bears, to a four-year, $4.27 million contract.
The deal includes $875,000 guaranteed, and makes DePaola the league's highest-paid player who snaps the ball a longer distance than it is usually snapped. Rarely, if ever, do you see a team signing away a long snapper. The deal comes on the heels of the Raiders' blockbuster signing of FB Keith Smith, a converted linebacker. To date, new coach Jon Gruden seems to be pursuing a decidedly old school approach.
Mar 16 - 1:40 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Bucs re-signed LS Andrew DePaola to a one-year, $600,000 contract.
DePaola has been the Bucs' long snapper since 2014. He turns 29 in July.
Tue, Apr 5, 2016 02:20:00 PM
Raiders hand out record long-snapper contract
Mar 16 - 1:40 PM
Mar 16 - 1:40 PM
Bucs keep long-snapper Andrew DePaola
Tue, Apr 5, 2016 02:20:00 PM
More Andrew DePaola Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CHI
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
FA
16
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
FA
16
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CHI
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
Connor Cook
RB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Doug Martin
3
DeAndre Washington
4
Jalen Richard
5
Elijah Hood
GLB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Doug Martin
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Isaac Whitney
4
Griff Whalen
WR2
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Seth Roberts
3
Johnny Holton
4
Keon Hatcher
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Jared Cook
2
Clive Walford
3
Derek Carrier
4
Lee Smith
5
Pharaoh Brown
LT
1
Donald Penn
Sidelined
Raiders LT Donald Penn requires foot surgery and is done for the 2017 season.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports he has ligament damage. The Raiders' blindside protector since 2014, 34-year-old Penn hasn't missed a game since coming onto the regular season scene in 2007. Even at his advanced age, he remained one of the league's best left tackles in 2017. He is under contract through 2019.
Dec 18
2
David Sharpe
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Denver Kirkland
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
James Stone
3
Ian Silberman
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Jordan Simmons
RT
1
Vadal Alexander
2
Jylan Ware
K
1
Giorgio Tavecchio
