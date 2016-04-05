Player Page

Andrew DePaola | Tackle | #49

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/28/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 230
College: Rutgers
Contract: view contract details
Raiders signed LS Andrew DePaola, formerly of the Bears, to a four-year, $4.27 million contract.
The deal includes $875,000 guaranteed, and makes DePaola the league's highest-paid player who snaps the ball a longer distance than it is usually snapped. Rarely, if ever, do you see a team signing away a long snapper. The deal comes on the heels of the Raiders' blockbuster signing of FB Keith Smith, a converted linebacker. To date, new coach Jon Gruden seems to be pursuing a decidedly old school approach. Mar 16 - 1:40 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CHI161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014FA 163140.00.0000000000000
2015FA 164040.00.0000000000000
2016TB 160000.00.0000000000000
2017CHI161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Connor Cook
RB1Marshawn Lynch
2Doug Martin
3DeAndre Washington
4Jalen Richard
5Elijah Hood
GLB1Marshawn Lynch
2Doug Martin
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Keith Smith
2Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Isaac Whitney
4Griff Whalen
WR21Jordy Nelson
2Seth Roberts
3Johnny Holton
4Keon Hatcher
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Jared Cook
2Clive Walford
3Derek Carrier
4Lee Smith
5Pharaoh Brown
LT1Donald Penn
2David Sharpe
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Denver Kirkland
C1Rodney Hudson
2James Stone
3Ian Silberman
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Jordan Simmons
RT1Vadal Alexander
2Jylan Ware
K1Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 