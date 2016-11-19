Sheldon Richardson | Defensive Lineman | #91 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (26) / 11/29/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 294 College: Missouri Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $8.069 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini reiterated New York will "almost certainly" try to trade DE Sheldon Richardson over the next couple weeks. Richardson is a man without a position in New York. Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams are the Jets' top two 3-4 ends, and coach Todd Bowles was forced to move Richardson around, giving him some reps at linebacker. He's a three-technique defensive lineman and one of the better interior pass rushers in the league. The Jets will likely try to get a first-rounder in return, but ultimately may have to settle for a day-two pick. Richardson has one year left on his contract at $8.069 million, which becomes guaranteed March 9. Source: ESPN.com

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, teams are only willing to trade a third-round pick for Jets RE Sheldon Richardson. Cimini fully expects the Jets to shop Richardson, citing the team's "surplus of defensive linemen" and Richardson's immaturity. Moving Richardson would also free up $8.1 million in cap space. The Jets were hoping to get a first-rounder for Richardson leading up to the trade deadline, but nobody took the bait. If the Jets are serious about moving him, they'll need to lower their asking price. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN's Rich Cimini expects the Jets to trade RE Sheldon Richardson this offseason. "He'll go back on the trading block in the offseason," Cimini wrote. "This time, they'll get a deal done." The Jets appeared to make their choice when they gave Muhammad Wilkerson a big extension, and that decision was all but confirmed when they tried to move Richardson at the deadline. Richardson brings some off-field headaches, but he is one of the most talented defenders in the league. The Jets might be able to nab a first-round pick this offseason. Richardson is owed just over $8 million next season in the final year of his rookie deal. Source: ESPN