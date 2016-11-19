Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Everyone asking for J.T. Miller in a trade
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
Player Page
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Chris Swain
(RB)
Brandon Bostick
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Khiry Robinson
(RB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Brandon Burks
(RB)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Ross Martin
(K)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Myles White
(WR)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Sheldon Richardson | Defensive Lineman | #91
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/29/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 294
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $8.069 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini reiterated New York will "almost certainly" try to trade DE Sheldon Richardson over the next couple weeks.
Richardson is a man without a position in New York. Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams are the Jets' top two 3-4 ends, and coach Todd Bowles was forced to move Richardson around, giving him some reps at linebacker. He's a three-technique defensive lineman and one of the better interior pass rushers in the league. The Jets will likely try to get a first-rounder in return, but ultimately may have to settle for a day-two pick. Richardson has one year left on his contract at $8.069 million, which becomes guaranteed March 9.
Feb 27 - 9:49 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, teams are only willing to trade a third-round pick for Jets RE Sheldon Richardson.
Cimini fully expects the Jets to shop Richardson, citing the team's "surplus of defensive linemen" and Richardson's immaturity. Moving Richardson would also free up $8.1 million in cap space. The Jets were hoping to get a first-rounder for Richardson leading up to the trade deadline, but nobody took the bait. If the Jets are serious about moving him, they'll need to lower their asking price.
Feb 11 - 11:08 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Rich Cimini expects the Jets to trade RE Sheldon Richardson this offseason.
"He'll go back on the trading block in the offseason," Cimini wrote. "This time, they'll get a deal done." The Jets appeared to make their choice when they gave Muhammad Wilkerson a big extension, and that decision was all but confirmed when they tried to move Richardson at the deadline. Richardson brings some off-field headaches, but he is one of the most talented defenders in the league. The Jets might be able to nab a first-round pick this offseason. Richardson is owed just over $8 million next season in the final year of his rookie deal.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Jets wanted a first-round pick for Sheldon Richardson in trade talks with the Cowboys.
It's not exactly surprising. Richardson is a recent first-rounder with monstrous upside. It's also not surprising that the Cowboys said no. Richardson is an off-the-field headache, and reportedly chronically late to team meetings. He is signed through only 2017. Someone might be more willing to pony up a first-day pick in the more hopeful times of the offseason.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 06:19:00 PM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Jets expected to try to trade DE Richardson
Feb 27 - 9:49 AM
Sheldon Richardson drawing tepid trade interest
Feb 11 - 11:08 AM
Beat writer expects Jets to trade Richardson
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Report: NYJ wanted 1st-rounder for Richardson
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 06:19:00 PM
More Sheldon Richardson Player News
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYJ
15
38
24
62
1.5
13
8.7
0
0
0
2
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
NYJ
16
42
35
77
3.5
29
8.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NYJ
16
42
24
66
8.0
41
5.1
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
2015
NYJ
11
20
15
35
5.0
27
5.4
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYJ
15
38
24
62
1.5
13
8.7
0
0
0
2
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 15
@BUF
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
5
1
6
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
SEA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BAL
6
1
7
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CLE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
1
5
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
1
7
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.
It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.
Dec 29
2
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini said Matt Forte is "staying" for 2017.
The 31-year-old is due $4 million and coming off knee surgery, but Forte's roster spot doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. With that said, there's a strong likelihood Forte's role will be scaled back after getting outplayed by Bilal Powell down the stretch. Forte's fantasy arrow is pointing down.
Feb 11
2
Bilal Powell
3
Khiry Robinson
Sidelined
Jets placed RB Khiry Robinson on injured reserve with a broken leg, ending his season.
Unfathomably, it's Robinson's third broken leg since November 2015, though this time it's in a "different spot." Playing on a one-year, $1.175 million contract, Robinson tallied eight carries in his lone appearance. Turning 27 on Wednesday, it could take a while for Robinson to find a new home in free agency.
Dec 27
4
Brandon Burks
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
4
Frankie Hammond
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano thinks it's a "good bet" the Jets will ask Eric Decker to take a pay cut.
Coming off major shoulder and hip surgeries, Decker is due a $7.25 million salary and slated to count $8.75 million against the cap. He's not expected to be ready for spring practices. If Decker declines a pay cut, the Jets could end up releasing him and save $5.75 million against the cap. Brandon Marshall seems more likely to be cut, but it's not out of the question both could be gone.
Feb 24
2
Quincy Enunwa
3
Jalin Marshall
4
Devin Smith
5
Deshon Foxx
WR3
1
Quincy Enunwa
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
5
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Brandon Shell
2
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Brent Qvale
2
Jeff Adams
K
1
Ross Martin
