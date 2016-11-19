Player Page

Sheldon Richardson | Defensive Lineman | #91

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 294
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (13) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini reiterated New York will "almost certainly" try to trade DE Sheldon Richardson over the next couple weeks.
Richardson is a man without a position in New York. Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams are the Jets' top two 3-4 ends, and coach Todd Bowles was forced to move Richardson around, giving him some reps at linebacker. He's a three-technique defensive lineman and one of the better interior pass rushers in the league. The Jets will likely try to get a first-rounder in return, but ultimately may have to settle for a day-two pick. Richardson has one year left on his contract at $8.069 million, which becomes guaranteed March 9. Feb 27 - 9:49 AM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ153824621.5138.7000201200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013NYJ164235773.5298.3000001100000
2014NYJ164224668.0415.1000101110000
2015NYJ112015355.0275.4000002200000
2016NYJ153824621.5138.7000201200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 15@BUF4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@KC5160.548.0000000000000
4Oct 2SEA2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@PIT1120.00.0000100000000
6Oct 17@ARZ7070.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BAL6171.099.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CLE0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIA1560.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13LAR3470.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27NE2130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5IND0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@SF1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17MIA2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NE1780.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1BUF3360.00.0000101100000

