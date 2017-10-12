Fozzy Whittaker | Running Back | #43

Whittaker suffered the injury in OTAs. Headed into his seventh season in the league, Whittaker handled the ball just 12 times in 12 games last season. He'll try to reclaim his role as a passing-down specialist in 2019. Whittaker turned 29 in February.

The Panthers' No. 3 running back went down in a heap against the Eagles on Thursday. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game after being carted off the field. It's possible Whittaker has suffered a season-ending injury.

A jack-of-all-trades reserve, Whittaker will ideally be returning as the Panthers' No. 3 running back. Whittaker turned 28 last month. It's an uninspiring start for the Panthers' backfield in an offseason where an overall talent upgrade is required.

Fozzy Whittaker rushed five times for 45 yards in the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the Bucs.

He caught his lone pass-game target for a gain on nine. Whittaker only received six touches to Cameron Artis-Payne's 18, and CAP also scored the two touchdowns. Whittaker's best run was a 16-yard pickup down to the one-yard line, but Derek Anderson tossed an interception on the next play. Whittaker remains a non-option in fantasy as a clear-cut backup.