Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kyle Allen
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Reggie Bonnafon
(RB)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
D.J. Moore
(WR)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Alex Armah
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Ian Thomas
(TE)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker | Running Back | #43
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/2/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 205
College:
Texas
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2017: Signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal contains $500,000 guaranteed. 2018: $1.1 million (+ $50,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers placed RB Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
Whittaker suffered the injury in OTAs. Headed into his seventh season in the league, Whittaker handled the ball just 12 times in 12 games last season. He'll try to reclaim his role as a passing-down specialist in 2019. Whittaker turned 29 in February.
May 10 - 3:20 PM
Source:
Joseph Person on Twitter
Panthers RB Fozzy Whittaker is sidelined with a right ankle injury.
The Panthers' No. 3 running back went down in a heap against the Eagles on Thursday. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game after being carted off the field. It's possible Whittaker has suffered a season-ending injury.
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 10:56:00 PM
Panthers re-signed RB Fozzy Whittaker to a two-year, $2.5 million contract.
A jack-of-all-trades reserve, Whittaker will ideally be returning as the Panthers' No. 3 running back. Whittaker turned 28 last month. It's an uninspiring start for the Panthers' backfield in an offseason where an overall talent upgrade is required.
Tue, Mar 7, 2017 04:59:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Fozzy Whittaker rushed five times for 45 yards in the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the Bucs.
He caught his lone pass-game target for a gain on nine. Whittaker only received six touches to Cameron Artis-Payne's 18, and CAP also scored the two touchdowns. Whittaker's best run was a 16-yard pickup down to the one-yard line, but Derek Anderson tossed an interception on the next play. Whittaker remains a non-option in fantasy as a clear-cut backup.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:14:00 AM
Veteran Panthers RB Whittaker tears ACL
May 10 - 3:20 PM
Fozzy Whittaker suffers serious ankle injury
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 10:56:00 PM
Panthers keep Whittaker for two more years
Tue, Mar 7, 2017 04:59:00 PM
Whittaker totals 54 yards in loss to Tampa
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:14:00 AM
More Fozzy Whittaker Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Anderson
CAR
(2862)
2
D. Bryant
FA
(2477)
3
M. Ingram
NO
(2460)
4
B. Petty
MIA
(2300)
5
T. Taylor
CLE
(2252)
6
S. Darnold
NYJ
(2211)
7
B. Mayfield
CLE
(2195)
8
R. Penny
SEA
(2111)
9
O. Beckham
NYG
(2055)
10
D. Murray
FA
(2018)
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
CLE
14
29
80
5.7
2.8
0
0
21
155
11.1
7.4
0
2
0
613
0
0
0
2014
CAR
10
32
145
14.5
4.5
0
1
5
60
6.0
12.0
0
1
0
262
0
0
0
2015
CAR
15
25
108
7.2
4.3
0
1
12
64
4.3
5.3
0
0
0
209
0
0
0
2016
CAR
16
57
265
16.6
4.6
1
0
25
226
14.1
9.0
0
0
1
275
0
0
0
2017
CAR
12
7
18
1.5
2.6
0
0
5
47
3.9
9.4
0
1
0
110
0
0
0
Fozzy Whittaker's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Fozzy Whittaker's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Fozzy Whittaker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Fozzy Whittaker's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@SF
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NO
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NE
0
0
.0
0
3
34
11.3
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 12
PHI
1
-3
-3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
49
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
42
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
GB
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
1
5
5.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
19
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@ATL
1
0
.0
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Garrett Gilbert
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
C.J. Anderson
3
Fozzy Whittaker
I.L.
Panthers placed RB Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
Whittaker suffered the injury in OTAs. Headed into his seventh season in the league, Whittaker handled the ball just 12 times in 12 games last season. He'll try to reclaim his role as a passing-down specialist in 2019. Whittaker turned 29 in February.
May 10
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
5
Elijah Hood
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
C.J. Anderson
FB
1
Alex Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
2
Jarius Wright
3
Russell Shepard
4
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers re-signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.
C Tyler Larsen and P Michael Palardy also signed one-year deals. All three were exclusive rights free agents. Byrd caught 10 passes for 105 yards including two Week 15 touchdowns last season, but he ended the year on injured reserve with a knee issue. With Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright now in the fold, Byrd is likely looking at a backup role.
Apr 16
5
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
D.J. Moore
2
Torrey Smith
3
Curtis Samuel
Sidelined
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said there is no "timetable" for Curtis Samuel (ankle).
Samuel needed surgery to repair a broken bone and ligament damage in his ankle last November. "I know they’ve gotten him running around a little bit," Rivera said. "Not a lot of cutting and breaking right now. I think they’re just slowly working him back in that process." Samuel was hurt more than he was healthy last year, and now it looks like he will miss most if not all of the offseason program. With a new offense to learn, it might be tough for Samuel to earn a big role as a sophomore.
Mar 27
4
Mose Frazier
5
Fred Ross
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Chris Manhertz
3
Ian Thomas
4
Evan Baylis
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Korren Kirven
3
Blaine Clausell
LG
1
Amini Silatolu
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Zach Banner
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Greg Van Roten
3
Dorian Johnson
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
Headlines
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
Can Mike Gesicki be a fantasy asset? What about Allen Hurns? Jesse Pantuosco discusses in a mailbag edition of Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
»
Updated Best-Ball RB Tiers
May 8
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
May 7
»
Updated Best-Ball TE Tiers
May 4
»
Post-Draft Fantasy Winners
May 3
»
Updated Best-Ball WR Tiers
May 2
»
Updated Best-Ball QB Tiers
May 1
»
Draft Drama
May 1
NFL Headlines
»
Veteran Panthers RB Whittaker tears ACL
»
Lions waive second-year UDFA RB Tion Green
»
Giants waive Perkins with injured designation
»
Time is a flat circle: DeVante earning praise
»
Gruden: Guice will start out in two-down role
»
Patriots LG Thuney to undergo foot surgery
»
Gregory to apply for reinstatement this month
»
2013 first-round S Elam trying out for Saints
»
Matt Patricia says he was 'falsely accused'
»
Cowboys may extend Prescott next offseason
»
Eagles sign TE Dallas Goedert to rookie deal
»
34-year-old Brandon Marshall visits Seahawks
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Build better DFS lineups from your mobile device!
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
