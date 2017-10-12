Player Page

Fozzy Whittaker | Running Back | #43

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 205
College: Texas
Contract: view contract details
Panthers placed RB Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
Whittaker suffered the injury in OTAs. Headed into his seventh season in the league, Whittaker handled the ball just 12 times in 12 games last season. He'll try to reclaim his role as a passing-down specialist in 2019. Whittaker turned 29 in February. May 10 - 3:20 PM
Source: Joseph Person on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013CLE1429805.72.8002115511.17.4020613000
2014CAR103214514.54.5015606.012.0010262000
2015CAR15251087.24.30112644.35.3000209000
2016CAR165726516.64.6102522614.19.0001275000
2017CAR127181.52.6005473.99.4010110000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@SF111.0000.0000000
2Sep 17BUF00.0000.0000000
3Sep 24NO2126.0000.0000000
4Oct 1@NE00.0033411.3100000
5Oct 8@DET00.0000.0000000
6Oct 12PHI1-3-3.0000.0000000
12Nov 26@NYJ00.0000.00049000
13Dec 3@NO00.0000.00042000
14Dec 10MIN00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17GB133.0000.0000000
16Dec 24TB155.00144.00019000
17Dec 31@ATL10.00199.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Garrett Gilbert
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2C.J. Anderson
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
5Elijah Hood
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2C.J. Anderson
FB1Alex Armah
WR11Devin Funchess
2Jarius Wright
3Russell Shepard
4Damiere Byrd
5Rasheed Bailey
WR21D.J. Moore
2Torrey Smith
3Curtis Samuel
4Mose Frazier
5Fred Ross
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Greg Olsen
2Chris Manhertz
3Ian Thomas
4Evan Baylis
LT1Matt Kalil
2Korren Kirven
3Blaine Clausell
LG1Amini Silatolu
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Zach Banner
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Greg Van Roten
3Dorian Johnson
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
 

 