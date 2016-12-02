Geno Smith | Quarterback | #7 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (26) / 10/10/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 221 College: West Virginia Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (39) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN's Rich Cimini doesn't think the Jets have given up on impending free agent Geno Smith. While Cimini agrees that Smith could probably benefit from a change of scenery, he also points out that it wouldn't cost much to retain him. Smith hinted at a return to New York with a cryptic tweet earlier this week: "Don't act surprised... that's all I'm going to say!" Smith could be agreeable to a one-year, prove-it deal, though the Jets may have reservations following surgery to repair a torn ACL. That could sideline Smith until September or October. Source: ESPN.com

Geno Smith (ACL) expects to be ready for training camp. "I’ll be full go during camp next year," said Smith. "Other than that, just taking it week by week. No need to rush it." An impending free agent, Smith will be eight months removed from surgery in July. With Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg under contract, Smith will likely be playing for a different team in 2017. Source: New York Daily News

Geno Smith will have his torn right ACL repaired next week. This is just for book-keeping purposes. Smith's Jets career is over. He'll hunt for No. 2/3 work if he can get healthy before next summer's training camps. Source: Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter