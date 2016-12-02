Player Page

Weather | Roster

Geno Smith | Quarterback | #7

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 221
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (39) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Rich Cimini doesn't think the Jets have given up on impending free agent Geno Smith.
While Cimini agrees that Smith could probably benefit from a change of scenery, he also points out that it wouldn't cost much to retain him. Smith hinted at a return to New York with a cryptic tweet earlier this week: "Don't act surprised... that's all I'm going to say!" Smith could be agreeable to a one-year, prove-it deal, though the Jets may have reservations following surgery to repair a torn ACL. That could sideline Smith until September or October. Feb 26 - 9:14 AM
Source: ESPN.com
More Geno Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016NYJ281457.112663.09.0011294.54.5000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2013NYJ1624744355.83046190.46.9112217236622.95.1604
2014NYJ1421936759.72525180.46.9213135923817.04.0103
2015NYJ1274264.3265265.06.302123434.017.0000
2016NYJ281457.112663.09.0011294.54.5000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
6Oct 17@ARZ4666.7315.201122.000
7Oct 23BAL4850.09511.910177.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Khiry Robinson
4Brandon Burks
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
4Frankie Hammond
5Myles White
WR21Eric Decker
2Quincy Enunwa
3Jalin Marshall
4Devin Smith
5Deshon Foxx
WR31Quincy Enunwa
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
4Braedon Bowman
5Jason Vander Laan
LT1Brandon Shell
2Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Brent Qvale
2Jeff Adams
K1Ross Martin
 

 