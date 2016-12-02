Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Geno Smith | Quarterback | #7
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/10/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 221
College:
West Virginia
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 2 (39) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Rich Cimini doesn't think the Jets have given up on impending free agent Geno Smith.
While Cimini agrees that Smith could probably benefit from a change of scenery, he also points out that it wouldn't cost much to retain him. Smith hinted at a return to New York with a cryptic tweet earlier this week: "Don't act surprised... that's all I'm going to say!" Smith could be agreeable to a one-year, prove-it deal, though the Jets may have reservations following surgery to repair a torn ACL. That could sideline Smith until September or October.
Feb 26 - 9:14 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Geno Smith (ACL) expects to be ready for training camp.
"I’ll be full go during camp next year," said Smith. "Other than that, just taking it week by week. No need to rush it." An impending free agent, Smith will be eight months removed from surgery in July. With Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg under contract, Smith will likely be playing for a different team in 2017.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 08:16:00 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
Geno Smith will have his torn right ACL repaired next week.
This is just for book-keeping purposes. Smith's Jets career is over. He'll hunt for No. 2/3 work if he can get healthy before next summer's training camps.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 01:47:00 PM
Source:
Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
Geno Smith's knee injury is believed to be a torn right ACL.
It will end the star-crossed quarterback's season, and almost certainly his Jets tenure. Smith attempted 14 passes before going down against the Ravens. Smith has been a hard-luck player for Gang Green, but also woefully incapable of creating his own luck. Smith has made zero progress since being taken with the No. 39 overall pick of the 2013 draft. His field command and lack of awareness are his biggest weaknesses. The Jets will move forward with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who won't be under threat from the awful back-up brigade of Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty no matter how poorly he plays. Headed for free agency, Smith turned 26 earlier this month.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 01:24:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Cimini: Jets haven't 'given up' on Geno Smith
Feb 26 - 9:14 AM
Geno Smith says he'll be ready for camp
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 08:16:00 PM
Geno Smith going under the knife next week
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 01:47:00 PM
Geno Smith believed to have suffered torn ACL
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 01:24:00 PM
More Geno Smith Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
NYJ
2
8
14
57.1
126
63.0
9.0
0
1
1
2
9
4.5
4.5
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2013
NYJ
16
247
443
55.8
3046
190.4
6.9
1
12
21
72
366
22.9
5.1
6
0
4
2014
NYJ
14
219
367
59.7
2525
180.4
6.9
2
13
13
59
238
17.0
4.0
1
0
3
2015
NYJ
1
27
42
64.3
265
265.0
6.3
0
2
1
2
34
34.0
17.0
0
0
0
2016
NYJ
2
8
14
57.1
126
63.0
9.0
0
1
1
2
9
4.5
4.5
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
4
6
66.7
31
5.2
0
1
1
2
2.0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BAL
4
8
50.0
95
11.9
1
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.
It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.
Dec 29
2
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini said Matt Forte is "staying" for 2017.
The 31-year-old is due $4 million and coming off knee surgery, but Forte's roster spot doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. With that said, there's a strong likelihood Forte's role will be scaled back after getting outplayed by Bilal Powell down the stretch. Forte's fantasy arrow is pointing down.
Feb 11
2
Bilal Powell
3
Khiry Robinson
Sidelined
Jets placed RB Khiry Robinson on injured reserve with a broken leg, ending his season.
Unfathomably, it's Robinson's third broken leg since November 2015, though this time it's in a "different spot." Playing on a one-year, $1.175 million contract, Robinson tallied eight carries in his lone appearance. Turning 27 on Wednesday, it could take a while for Robinson to find a new home in free agency.
Dec 27
4
Brandon Burks
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
4
Frankie Hammond
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano thinks it's a "good bet" the Jets will ask Eric Decker to take a pay cut.
Coming off major shoulder and hip surgeries, Decker is due a $7.25 million salary and slated to count $8.75 million against the cap. He's not expected to be ready for spring practices. If Decker declines a pay cut, the Jets could end up releasing him and save $5.75 million against the cap. Brandon Marshall seems more likely to be cut, but it's not out of the question both could be gone.
Feb 24
2
Quincy Enunwa
3
Jalin Marshall
4
Devin Smith
5
Deshon Foxx
WR3
1
Quincy Enunwa
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
5
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Brandon Shell
2
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Brent Qvale
2
Jeff Adams
K
1
Ross Martin
