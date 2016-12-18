Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Shaun Hill
(QB)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
David Morgan
(TE)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Zach Line
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Cordarrelle Patterson | Wide Receiver | #84
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/17/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 220
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 1 (29) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Impending free agent Cordarrelle Patterson said he felt wanted by the Vikings this season.
Patterson said he "didn't feel wanted" by Minnesota during Mike Zimmer's first two years in charge and was focused on "trying to get out." Patterson had a change of heart this season, likely in no small part because he actually had a role on offense, and now wants to stay. Price will likely determine if the Vikings feel the same way, but they should be interested in keeping around a guy who has led the league in kick return average three of the last four seasons.
Jan 21 - 11:01 AM
Source:
ESPN 1500 Twin Cities
Cordarrelle Patterson caught 1-of-2 targets for 39 yards in the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Bears.
Patterson's snaps fluctuated over the course of the year. At one point, he rose as high as the No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs, but Adam Thielen quickly emerged to pass Patterson, while Charles Johnson also remained involved out wide. Patterson's 52 catches set a new season-high for him, and he turned them into 453 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and remained one of the league's best kick returners. Patterson is headed for free agency, but the Vikings may look to bring him back for his special teams prowess. Patterson is unlikely to ever emerge as a fantasy asset on offense.
Jan 1 - 5:31 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson caught 5-of-8 targets for 48 yards in the Vikings' Week 15 loss to the Colts.
Patterson's passing-game role had diminished lately, but he was forced into more action when Adam Thielen (neck) went down. Mainly a kick return specialist, Patterson is always an intriguing DFS correlation play along with the Vikings' defense, but he lacks bankable fantasy value in standard leagues.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:25:00 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson caught 2-of-3 targets for 10 yards in the Vikings' Week 13 loss to the Cowboys.
Patterson was called for offensive pass interference, and had a night to forget on special teams, the lowlight being a fourth quarter muff. Patterson simply isn't an effective player when he's doing anything other than returning kickoffs.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 12:14:00 AM
C-Patt: I felt wanted by Vikings this season
Jan 21 - 11:01 AM
Cordarrelle Patterson catches 39-yard pass
Jan 1 - 5:31 PM
C-Pat sees 8 targets against Colts
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:25:00 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson has night to forget
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 12:14:00 AM
More Cordarrelle Patterson Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIN
16
52
453
28.3
8.7
0
2
7
43
2.7
6.1
0
0
0
792
1
9
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
MIN
16
45
469
29.3
10.4
1
4
12
158
9.9
13.2
0
3
0
1393
2
0
0
2014
MIN
16
33
384
24.0
11.6
0
1
10
117
7.3
11.7
1
1
1
871
0
0
0
2015
MIN
16
2
10
.6
5.0
0
0
2
15
.9
7.5
0
0
1
1019
2
0
0
2016
MIN
16
52
453
28.3
8.7
0
2
7
43
2.7
6.1
0
0
0
792
1
9
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
1
6
6.0
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
61
0
9
0
2
Sep 18
GB
0
0
.0
0
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
62
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CAR
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
40
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
NYG
5
38
7.6
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
29
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
HOU
4
39
9.8
1
1
7
7.0
0
0
17
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
7
67
9.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
@CHI
3
36
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
36
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
6
45
7.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
87
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@WAS
3
17
5.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
44
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ARZ
4
53
13.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
104
1
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DET
5
15
3.0
0
1
22
22.0
0
0
20
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
DAL
2
10
5.0
0
2
6
3.0
0
0
80
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@JAC
3
18
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
53
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
IND
5
49
9.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
124
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@GB
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CHI
1
39
39.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
35
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Shaun Hill
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Asiata
3
Bishop Sankey
4
Adrian Peterson
GLB
1
Matt Asiata
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Adrian Peterson
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Jarius Wright
4
Cayleb Jones
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Charles Johnson
3
Laquon Treadwell
WR3
1
Cordarrelle Patterson
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
Rhett Ellison
3
David Morgan
LT
1
T.J. Clemmings
2
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
3
Austin Shepherd
C
1
Joe Berger
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
2
Willie Beavers
RT
1
Jeremiah Sirles
2
Marquis Lucas
K
1
Kai Forbath
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 21
Raymond Summerlin dives into the injury reports to bring you all the fantasy-relevant news for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.
