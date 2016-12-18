Cordarrelle Patterson | Wide Receiver | #84 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (25) / 3/17/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 220 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (29) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Impending free agent Cordarrelle Patterson said he felt wanted by the Vikings this season. Patterson said he "didn't feel wanted" by Minnesota during Mike Zimmer's first two years in charge and was focused on "trying to get out." Patterson had a change of heart this season, likely in no small part because he actually had a role on offense, and now wants to stay. Price will likely determine if the Vikings feel the same way, but they should be interested in keeping around a guy who has led the league in kick return average three of the last four seasons. Source: ESPN 1500 Twin Cities

Cordarrelle Patterson caught 1-of-2 targets for 39 yards in the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Bears. Patterson's snaps fluctuated over the course of the year. At one point, he rose as high as the No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs, but Adam Thielen quickly emerged to pass Patterson, while Charles Johnson also remained involved out wide. Patterson's 52 catches set a new season-high for him, and he turned them into 453 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and remained one of the league's best kick returners. Patterson is headed for free agency, but the Vikings may look to bring him back for his special teams prowess. Patterson is unlikely to ever emerge as a fantasy asset on offense.

Cordarrelle Patterson caught 5-of-8 targets for 48 yards in the Vikings' Week 15 loss to the Colts. Patterson's passing-game role had diminished lately, but he was forced into more action when Adam Thielen (neck) went down. Mainly a kick return specialist, Patterson is always an intriguing DFS correlation play along with the Vikings' defense, but he lacks bankable fantasy value in standard leagues.