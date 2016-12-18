Player Page

Cordarrelle Patterson | Wide Receiver | #84

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/17/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (29) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Impending free agent Cordarrelle Patterson said he felt wanted by the Vikings this season.
Patterson said he "didn't feel wanted" by Minnesota during Mike Zimmer's first two years in charge and was focused on "trying to get out." Patterson had a change of heart this season, likely in no small part because he actually had a role on offense, and now wants to stay. Price will likely determine if the Vikings feel the same way, but they should be interested in keeping around a guy who has led the league in kick return average three of the last four seasons. Jan 21 - 11:01 AM
Source: ESPN 1500 Twin Cities
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN165245328.38.7027432.76.1000792190
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013MIN164546929.310.414121589.913.20301393200
2014MIN163338424.011.601101177.311.7111871000
2015MIN16210.65.000215.97.50011019200
2016MIN165245328.38.7027432.76.1000792190
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN166.00188.00061090
2Sep 18GB00.001-2-2.00062000
3Sep 25@CAR188.0000.00040000
4Oct 3NYG5387.60122.00029000
5Oct 9HOU4399.81177.00017000
7Oct 23@PHI7679.6100.0000000
8Oct 31@CHI33612.0000.00036000
9Nov 6DET6457.5000.00087000
10Nov 13@WAS3175.7000.00044000
11Nov 20ARZ45313.3000.000104100
12Nov 24@DET5153.0012222.00020000
13Dec 1DAL2105.00263.00080000
14Dec 11@JAC3186.0000.00053000
15Dec 18IND5499.8000.000124000
16Dec 24@GB2136.5000.0000000
17Jan 1CHI13939.0000.00035000
 

 