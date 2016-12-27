E.J. Manuel | Quarterback | #3

A colossal reach by the Bills at No. 16 in the 2013 draft, Manuel busted in kind. The owner of a career 58.3 completion percentage, 6.40 YPA and 19:15 TD:INT ratio, Manuel has attempted just 110 passes since the end of the 2014 season. He'll try to earn Oakland's No. 3 job behind Derek Carr and Connor Cook.

The Bills are expected to move on from both Manuel and Tyrod Taylor. Manuel was a bust as a first-round pick but shouldn't struggle for offers as a backup. Cardale Jones is the only other Bills quarterback under contract.

E.J. Manuel completed nine-of-20 passes for 86 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for eight yards Sunday in the Bills' Week 17 loss to the Jets.

Manuel failed to impress in his first and only start of the season. His awareness was poor and his accuracy was more miss than hit. Manuel had Charles Clay open for an easy touchdown late in the second quarter but underthrew him in embarrassing fashion. He was eventually replaced by third-stringer Cardale Jones. Sunday was supposed to serve as Manuel’s audition for interested teams in free agency. It did not go well. Manuel will find work this offseason, but only as a backup.