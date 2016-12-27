Player Page

E.J. Manuel | Quarterback | #3

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 237
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (16) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Raiders agreed to terms with QB E.J. Manuel, formerly of the Bills.
A colossal reach by the Bills at No. 16 in the 2013 draft, Manuel busted in kind. The owner of a career 58.3 completion percentage, 6.40 YPA and 19:15 TD:INT ratio, Manuel has attempted just 110 passes since the end of the 2014 season. He'll try to earn Oakland's No. 3 job behind Derek Carr and Connor Cook. Mar 16 - 6:43 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016BUF6112642.313121.85.00008223.72.8001
Career Stats
2013BUF1018030658.81972197.26.401195318618.63.5203
2014BUF57613158.0838167.66.4053165210.43.3100
2015BUF7528461.956180.16.703317649.13.8101
2016BUF6112642.313121.85.00008223.72.8001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 15NYJ11100.01010.000221.000
6Oct 16SF02.00.0003113.700
8Oct 30NE1250.03517.50000.000
13Dec 4@OAK00.00.00000.000
15Dec 18CLE01.00.000111.000
17Jan 1@NYJ92045.0864.300284.001

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Connor Cook
RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
3Taiwan Jones
GLB1Jamize Olawale
2Jalen Richard
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Johnny Holton
4Jaydon Mickens
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
3K.J. Brent
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Jared Cook
2Clive Walford
3Lee Smith
4Gabe Holmes
5Cooper Helfet
LT1Donald Penn
2Marshall Newhouse
3Denver Kirkland
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Oni Omoile
C1Rodney Hudson
2Jon Feliciano
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Ian Silberman
RT1Austin Howard
2Vadal Alexander
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 