D.J. Fluker | Guard | #76

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 339
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 1 (11) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Chargers released RG D.J. Fluker.
The Chargers picked up Fulker's fifth-year option last April, but they clearly do not still think he is worth the $8.821 million he was owed in 2017. Fluker now heads into a surprisingly strong guard market, although it is possible teams give him a look at right tackle, which is where he began his career. This could just be the first cut as the Chargers look to remake their offensive line. Mar 7 - 10:36 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAC160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2013LAC150000.00.0000000000000
2014LAC161010.00.0000000000000
2015LAC120000.00.0000000000000
2016LAC160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

