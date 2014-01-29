Gregg Williams | DT Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (58) / 7/15/1958 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Browns have offered their defensive coordinator position to Rams DC Gregg Williams. Williams would take over for Ray Horton, who is being let go. The Browns have also reached out to former Broncos DC Wade Phillips. Williams is still employed by the Rams but maybe not for long as the next head coach will likely pick his own staff. Only the 49ers allowed more yards than Cleveland this year. Whoever the Browns end up hiring will have their work cut out for them. Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Rams' defensive coaching staff is hoping to keep their jobs if the team hires an offensive-minded head coach. The defense is the least of the Rams' worries and is where all the talent resides on the team. DC Gregg Williams has led an aggressive, attacking unit the past few years, but one could argue it's also a very undisciplined group. The Rams finished 15th in team defense DVOA this season and No. 6 against the run. The problem the past couple years has been the defense getting worn down late in the season because the offense can't stay on the field. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Rams hired Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator. Just as we all expected. Williams and coach Jeff Fisher are longtime pals, and Williams was originally Fisher's handpicked defensive coordinator when Fisher was hired ahead of the 2012 season. Williams then got caught up in the BountyGate scandal and was suspended indefinitely by the NFL. He was reinstated ahead of the 2013 season and spent the year as a senior defensive assistant under Titans coach Mike Munchak. Williams, by all accounts, ran the defense. DC Jerry Gray just had the title. Williams adheres to an aggressive, blitz-heavy 4-3 defensive scheme. The Rams should continue to rack up sacks. Source: Chris Mortensen on Twitter