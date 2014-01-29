Player Page

Weather | Roster

Gregg Williams | DT

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (58) / 7/15/1958
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Browns have offered their defensive coordinator position to Rams DC Gregg Williams.
Williams would take over for Ray Horton, who is being let go. The Browns have also reached out to former Broncos DC Wade Phillips. Williams is still employed by the Rams but maybe not for long as the next head coach will likely pick his own staff. Only the 49ers allowed more yards than Cleveland this year. Whoever the Browns end up hiring will have their work cut out for them. Jan 6 - 5:03 PM
Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter
More Gregg Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Case Keenum
2Jared Goff
3Sean Mannion
RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3Chase Reynolds
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
WR11Tavon Austin
2Brian Quick
3Mike Thomas
WR21Kenny Britt
2Pharoh Cooper
3Bradley Marquez
WR31Brian Quick
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Tyler Higbee
3Temarrick Hemingway
LT1Greg Robinson
2Pace Murphy
LG1Rodger Saffold
2David Arkin
C1Tim Barnes
2Demetrius Rhaney
RG1Cody Wichmann
2Andrew Donnal
RT1Rob Havenstein
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 