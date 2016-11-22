Bruce Arians | Center

Arians had multiple health scares this year, leading to speculation he will step down after the season. Arians has consistently squashed those rumors, however, saying, "I ain't going nowhere." The two-time Coach of the Year will be back to attempt a rebound from his first losing season as a head coach in the NFL.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he will be back in 2017.

The salty sea captain of a coach was back at work on Tuesday. Now 64, Arians has dealt with stomach and chest pains this season. Coaching professional football takes a toll.

Coach Bruce Arians (chest pains) was released from the hospital and sent home on Monday.

Great news. Arians has had a couple of hospital visits over the course of this year, but neither has resulted in anything serious. He should be back to work shortly and will probably be coaching the team in Week 12.