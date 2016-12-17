Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mike Smith | DT

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (57) / 6/13/1959
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Bucs DC Mike Smith will interview for the Chargers' head-coaching vacancy.
Panthers DC Sean McDermott is another name the Bolts have reportedly added to their list. Smith was reasonably successful as the Falcons' coach, but won only one playoff game in seven seasons. He'd be about as vanilla of a hire as possible. The Jaguars are also interested. Jan 3 - 7:29 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Mike Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Mike Glennon
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Peyton Barber
3Russell Hansbrough
4Austin Johnson
GLB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Peyton Barber
3RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Peyton Barber
FB1Alan Cross
WR11Mike Evans
2Russell Shepard
3Freddie Martino
WR21Adam Humphries
2Josh Huff
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Luke Stocker
2Brandon Myers
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
C1Joe Hawley
2Evan Smith
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
3Michael Liedtke
RT1Demar Dotson
2Gosder Cherilus
K1Roberto Aguayo
 

 