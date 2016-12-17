Mike Smith | DT Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (57) / 6/13/1959 Share: Tweet

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Bucs DC Mike Smith will interview for the Chargers' head-coaching vacancy. Panthers DC Sean McDermott is another name the Bolts have reportedly added to their list. Smith was reasonably successful as the Falcons' coach, but won only one playoff game in seven seasons. He'd be about as vanilla of a hire as possible. The Jaguars are also interested. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Bucs DC Mike Smith will interview for the Jaguars' coaching vacancy. Pro Football Weekly believes Smith is one of the top candidates for the job. Smith led the Falcons to a 66-46 record and four playoff appearances in seven seasons with the team from 2008-2014, and he helped spark a defensive turnaround in his first season in Tampa Bay this year. The Jaguars have also been linked with Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan. Source: Rick Stroud on Twitter

Pro Football Weekly reports Bucs DC Mike Smith is a top candidate for Jacksonville's head coaching job. The Jaguars are expected to wait until after the season to fire Gus Bradley. Multiple sources tell PFW that Smith "believes the job is his," and has "already begun reaching out to put a staff together." The Jaguars want a retread and have strong ties to Smith, who was their defensive coordinator for five years and worked with GM Dave Caldwell in Atlanta. Smith has turned around the Bucs defense over their five-game win streak, but they still rank in the bottom half of the league. His hiring would be a questionable fit for a team that already has a defense in place. Jacksonville has also been linked to ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin. Source: Pro Football Weekly