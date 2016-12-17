Mike Smith | DT

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ty Lawson (face) will not play Tuesday
Patrick Patterson (ankle) ruled out Tuesday
Goran Dragic (back) will play Tuesday
Tyler Johnson (migraine) doubtful Tuesday
James Johnson (illness) is now doubtful
Kenneth Faried (back) not expected to play
Bradley Beal's minutes will be 'monitored'
Aron Baynes (ankle) out Tuesday vs. Indiana
Jeff Teague (ankle) will play Tuesday vs. DET
Avery Bradley (illness) will play on Tuesday
Gerald Henderson (hip) ruled out for Tuesday
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out vs. NYK
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mac Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Alexander Steen tops 500 career points
Chicago sends Tyler Motte to the AHL
Stamkos making progress, off of crutches
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Mike Smith | DT
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 6/13/1959
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Bucs DC Mike Smith will interview for the Chargers' head-coaching vacancy.
Panthers DC Sean McDermott is another name the Bolts have reportedly added to their list. Smith was reasonably successful as the Falcons' coach, but won only one playoff game in seven seasons. He'd be about as vanilla of a hire as possible. The Jaguars are also interested.
Jan 3 - 7:29 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Bucs DC Mike Smith will interview for the Jaguars' coaching vacancy.
Pro Football Weekly believes Smith is one of the top candidates for the job. Smith led the Falcons to a 66-46 record and four playoff appearances in seven seasons with the team from 2008-2014, and he helped spark a defensive turnaround in his first season in Tampa Bay this year. The Jaguars have also been linked with Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan.
Jan 2 - 11:16 AM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Pro Football Weekly reports Bucs DC Mike Smith is a top candidate for Jacksonville's head coaching job.
The Jaguars are expected to wait until after the season to fire Gus Bradley. Multiple sources tell PFW that Smith "believes the job is his," and has "already begun reaching out to put a staff together." The Jaguars want a retread and have strong ties to Smith, who was their defensive coordinator for five years and worked with GM Dave Caldwell in Atlanta. Smith has turned around the Bucs defense over their five-game win streak, but they still rank in the bottom half of the league. His hiring would be a questionable fit for a team that already has a defense in place. Jacksonville has also been linked to ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Weekly
Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds says DC Mike Smith is on the hot seat.
Smith is under fire after getting badly exposed the last two weeks. The Bucs have been among the worst defenses in the league, giving up a 500-plus yard game to Derek Carr Week 8 and not forcing a punt in Thursday night’s loss. This entire season has been a regression from Smith, who’s coaching under his former coordinator. There's rumors his scheme is "too complicated" from last season's Tampa-2. Smith’s ties with Dirk Koetter are strong, but there's potential for an in-season firing.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Source:
Pewter Report
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Jan 3 - 7:29 PM
Mike Smith will interview for Jaguars job
Jan 2 - 11:16 AM
Report: Mike Smith could replace Gus Bradley
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Bucs DC Mike Smith could be on hot seat
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 06:39:00 PM
More Mike Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4192)
2
S. Ware
KC
(4118)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(3902)
4
L. Miller
HOU
(3769)
5
D. Johnson
ARZ
(3764)
6
B. Powell
NYJ
(3618)
7
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3529)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(3391)
9
T. Riddick
DET
(3382)
10
L. McCoy
BUF
(3380)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Mike Glennon
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Peyton Barber
3
Russell Hansbrough
4
Austin Johnson
GLB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Peyton Barber
3RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Peyton Barber
FB
1
Alan Cross
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Russell Shepard
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Josh Huff
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Luke Stocker
2
Brandon Myers
Sidelined
The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman believes TE Brandon Myers is competing for the Bucs' final tight-end spot.
Myers has one year left on his contract at a $1.75 million salary. He's behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, youngster Cameron Brate, and Luke Stocker on the depth chart. Myers posted a 12-127-0 line on 321 snaps last season.
May 1
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
C
1
Joe Hawley
Questionable
Buccaneers C Joe Hawley left Thursday's Week 9 game against the Falcons with a left knee injury and is questionable to return.
He went down in the second quarter. Evan Smith will assume center duties with Hawley sidelined.
Nov 3
2
Evan Smith
Sidelined
Bucs G/C Evan Smith (knee) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Early reports gave Smith a three-week timetable from his MCL sprain. He'll miss at least the next two games. Bucs C Joe Hawley (questionable, knee) is expected to return this week.
Nov 18
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
3
Michael Liedtke
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Gosder Cherilus
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
