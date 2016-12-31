John Harbaugh | Center

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Girardi: Aaron Judge to get 'couple days off'
Scherzer activated for Monday start vs. MIA
Blue Jays DFA veteran outfielder Nori Aoki
Nationals activate Jayson Werth from the DL
Judge not in Yankees lineup on Monday night
SF, TEX, PHI, STL have called about Stanton
Adam Lind goes deep as Nationals earn split
Logan Morrison launches pair of HRs vs. STL
Rhys Hoskins homers again, Phils beat Cubs
Erick Fedde struggles in no-decision Sunday
Brach earns five-out save Sunday vs. Boston
Jon Gray fans seven over six shutout innings
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens give John Harbaugh contract extension
Jets end charade, confirm McCown will start
Hue Jax: DeShone Kizer will have long leash
Leonard Fournette ramping up practice reps
Cameron Meredith has torn ACL, 'other damage'
Eric Ebron finally back at Lions practice
Derek Wolfe expected to be ready for Week 1
Gareon Conley expected to be ready for Week 1
Giants 'hopeful' Beckham is ready for Week 1
Brandon Marshall returns to Giants practice
Redskins still trying to trade Matt Jones
Chuck Pagano cryptic on Andrew Luck's status
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: CLE not sure Thomas can avoid surgery
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Woj: Cavs seeking more compensation in trade
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Woj: Cavs and C's to discuss status of trade
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic heading to CLE
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
D.J. Kennington: CTMP Double-duty
Dakoda Armstrong: Johnsonville 180 results
Chris Eggleston: Runner-up in K&N West points
Derek Kraus 3rd at Roseburg, 3rd in points
J.J. Yeley: Johnsonville 180 results
Ross Chastain: Johnsonville 180 results
Will Rodgers: 4th at Roseburg, 4th in points
Ryan Sieg: Johnsonville 180 results
Michael Self: 7th at Roseburg, 5th in points
Ryan Preece leads points after Seekonk 150
Pennink: 12th at Seekonk, 3rd in NWMT points
Solomito loses points lead after Seekonk 150
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
Suri hunts Horsey; wins the Made in Denmark
Dustin Johnson closest pursuer at The NT
Spieth third-round 64; forges 3-shot lead
First-timer Rahm in the mix after R3 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hicks (undisclosed) questionable for opener
Arden Key (shoulder) ruled out against BYU
Hurricane Harvey forcing BYU-LSU to move
Former Baylor HC Art Briles resurfaces in CFL
Richards (hamstring) increasingly unlikely
Kent State HC Haynes (medical) takes leave
Hawkeyes tab QB Nathan Stanley as starter
Badgers freshman Taylor emerges as co-starter
Wisconsin loses OLB Baun (foot) for season
No McCaffrey, no problem: Love runs over Rice
Stanford frosh WR Wedington flashes vs. Rice
Stray bullet strikes Tide DT Davis in the leg
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Iwobi misses disastrous Anfield defeat
Wanyama out as THFC fail to win away from WHL
Liverpool attack crushes Arsenal
Wood scores late as Clarets grind out draw
Spurs feeling cursed after dropping points
Alexis' return can't galvanize Arsenal
Morata shines as Chelsea defeat Everton
Newcastle grab first win of the season
West Ham still winless after three matches
Huddersfield draw 0-0 with SOU
Sterling seals late win before seeing red
Miguel Britos sees red early as Hornets draw
Player Page
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Tim White
(WR)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Thad Lewis
(QB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
John Harbaugh | Center
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
54
) / 9/23/1962
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens signed coach John Harbaugh to a one-year extension through 2019.
Aug 28 - 3:53 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
MMQB's Albert Breer reports Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Saints coach Sean Payton, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera discussed adjusting the offseason work rules to allow more time with players with league officials this week.
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians and Browns coach Hue Jackson also spoke on the topic during a larger session, and Breer reports almost all if not all coaches are on the same page. "Our players like when we coach them," Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. "I just think for this game to keep going the way it’s going, and it’s an awesome game, we need more time with the players." The newest CBA reduced each team's offseason program from 14 weeks to nine and limited the time coaches can spend doing on-field work with the players. Many coaches believe these limitations have hurt player development and the product on the field. With basically every coach campaigning, it will be surprising if the work rules are not adjusted in the next CBA.
Mar 30 - 10:03 AM
Source:
MMQB
The Baltimore Sun reports the Ravens are "highly unlikely" to move on from John Harbaugh after the season.
There’s been rumblings over Harbaugh’s future after missing the playoffs three of the last four years. The Ravens haven’t given any indication his job's in question. Harbaugh is safe for at least one more year after an extension last offseason, but will be on the spot in 2017.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 03:12:00 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports Ravens coach John Harbaugh is signed beyond 2017.
There was some speculation Harbaugh was entering a contract year, but that's not the case. Wrapping up his ninth year as head coach, Harbaugh has had one losing season, though the Ravens have made the playoffs just once in the past four years. Harbaugh won't necessarily be on the hot seat in 2017, but it will be a critical year.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 05:13:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ravens give John Harbaugh contract extension
Aug 28 - 3:53 PM
Coaches lobbying for more time with players
Mar 30 - 10:03 AM
Ravens 'unlikely' to move on from Harbaugh
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 03:12:00 PM
Report: John Harbaugh signed beyond 2017
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 05:13:00 PM
More John Harbaugh Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Ware
KC
(10351)
2
K. Hunt
KC
(10212)
3
A. Luck
IND
(9957)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(9774)
5
D. Martin
TB
(8670)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(8665)
7
D. Cook
MIN
(8620)
8
J. Mixon
CIN
(8504)
9
M. Bryant
PIT
(8363)
10
O. Beckham
NYG
(8318)
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
Sidelined
Speaking after Saturday's preseason game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh insisted Joe Flacco (back) would be ready for Week 1.
"He will be back for the Bengals game, I promise you that," a defiant Harbaugh said. Harbaugh feigned ignorance as to why the media was pressing Flacco's status. It's because they sat through the same three Ryan Mallett disasters Harbaugh has. The Ravens won't be competitive if Flacco misses time. We haven't seen a reason to doubt Harbaugh's Week 1 promise.
Aug 26
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Thad Lewis
4
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
Sidelined
Danny Woodhead (hamstring) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game.
It's not a surprise with Woodhead missing practice this week. Woodhead could sit out the rest of the preseason and isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1. The Ravens are also expected to hold out WR Breshad Perriman.
Aug 23
3
Buck Allen
4
Bobby Rainey
5
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Lorenzo Taliaferro
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Quincy Adeboyejo
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
Sidelined
Breshad Perriman (hamstring) won't play in the Ravens' third preseason game.
He's been out since August 1. At this point, the Ravens can't be counting on Perriman for a Week 1 role, although he was spotted participating in pre-game warmups ahead of Saturday night's regular season dress rehearsal. Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin remain locked in as the Ravens' top-two wide receivers.
Aug 26
3
Chris Moore
4
Vince Mayle
5
Griff Whalen
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
2
Nick Boyle
3
Maxx Williams
4
Larry Donnell
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
LG
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Jarell Broxton
3
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
3
Jarrod Pughsley
RT
1
Austin Howard
2
James Hurst
3
De'Ondre Wesley
K
1
Justin Tucker
