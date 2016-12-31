John Harbaugh | Center

MMQB's Albert Breer reports Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Saints coach Sean Payton, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera discussed adjusting the offseason work rules to allow more time with players with league officials this week.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians and Browns coach Hue Jackson also spoke on the topic during a larger session, and Breer reports almost all if not all coaches are on the same page. "Our players like when we coach them," Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. "I just think for this game to keep going the way it’s going, and it’s an awesome game, we need more time with the players." The newest CBA reduced each team's offseason program from 14 weeks to nine and limited the time coaches can spend doing on-field work with the players. Many coaches believe these limitations have hurt player development and the product on the field. With basically every coach campaigning, it will be surprising if the work rules are not adjusted in the next CBA.