Ron Rivera | DT

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Vogt out at least one month with MCL sprain
Arenado out of Colorado lineup on Tuesday
McHugh (elbow) will make season debut Sat.
J.D. Martinez (back) in Tigers lineup Tuesday
Bogaerts scratched Tuesday with sore hand
Twins call up Bartolo Colon for Tuesday debut
Correa out 6-8 weeks with torn thumb ligament
Cubs activate John Lackey for Tuesday start
Bucs' Marte reinstated from PED suspension
Yankees have talked Duda, Reed with Mets
Rockies ask Orioles about Gausman, Bundy
Salazar (shoulder) could return this week
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
Panthers expected to bring back Marty Hurney
Thomas Davis: Don't blame me for GM firing
Jerry deflects on possible Zeke suspension
Report: Steelers offered Bell 'over $12M per'
Cousins 'needed more time' to assess team
Witness says Zeke Elliott didn't throw punch
Zach Miller unlikely to make Bears' roster?
Anquan Boldin has visit with undisclosed team
5-of-5 execs say Kirk Cousins is a top-15 QB
Le'Veon could hold out until mid-late August
Redskins blame Cousins for no long-term deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
Report: Manu Ginobili to re-sign with Spurs
Pels plans to start Rondo & Holiday together
Kuzma scores 30, Lakers win Summer League
Lonzo Ball, Dozier, Hart out for SL Finale
Rudy Gay (Achilles) says he's fully cleared
Lonzo Ball exits w/ calf tightness on Sunday
Jarnell Stokes racks up 22 & 15 in Vegas
Luc Mbah a Moute agrees to deal with Houston
Lonzo Ball drops a 14-9-7 line in victory
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posts 15-13 line
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Burton fourth at Loudon, keeps points lead
Purdy: 2nd at Loudon; 3rd in NKNPSE points
Grant Enfinger: Eldora Dirt Derby advance
Matt Tifft: Overton's 200 results
Bonsignore: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 results
Preece: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 runner-up
Bassett Jr.: United Site Services 70 results
Alex Labbe: Runner-up in Pinty's points
Dumoulin: Runner-up at Honda Indy Toronto
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's GP of Toronto results
Matt Crafton: Eldora Dirt Derby advance
Ryan Reed: Overton's 200 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
Byrd records first top 10 in nearly 3 years
Bryan moves target to -16; day-tying-low 64
Cabrera Bello win the 2017 AAM Scottish Open
Stricker posts 15-under with day-tying-low 64
Garrigus DQ at JDC following third-round 71
MDF jettisons eight at Deere, including Streb
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
Jeremiah comps RB Barkley to Zeke Elliott
WR Kirk declines to discuss NFL intentions
Louisville will run more NFL-like O for L-Jax
RB Johnson leaves Michigan football team
FSU S James: I'm the best player in CFB
L-Jax to Vick: Dial back the praise a little
Four-star 2019 QB Morris commits to Huskies
Texas picks up four-star WR pledge in Woodard
Nebraska CB Jones undergoes knee surgery
J.T. Barrett refutes rumor of broken wrist
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sturridge is making a big impression
Nothing the Mata with Juan and Matteo
West Ham on the verge of signing Chicarito
Lukaku opens United account vs Real Salt Lake
West Ham signs Joe Hart on loan
De Boer not interested in selling Benteke
Marko Arnautofic headed towards exit door
Ankle surgery sidelines Leicester defender
Klopp has his eye on Hull's Robertson
Dier move to Old Trafford looks unlikely
Trippier signs new 5-year deal with Spurs
Hart close to joining West Ham on loan
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Alexander Armah
(RB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
Cameron Posey
(WR)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Eric Wallace
(TE)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Graham Gano
(K)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Darrel Young
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Ron Rivera | DT
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
55
) / 1/7/1962
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 234
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he was "surprised" by the firing of GM Dave Gettleman.
Rivera, though careful not to seem to disagree with owner Jerry Richardson, said he had a good relationship with Gettleman. "No matter how tense things got, we always talked our way through it," Rivera claimed. Rivera added he does not believe his own job is in danger. Rivera is currently signed through 2018.
Jul 18 - 4:54 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Panthers signed coach Ron Rivera to a one-year extension through 2018.
The deal is reportedly worth "more than $6 million" per year, and makes Rivera one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the league. It's actually a bit underwhelming for a coach coming off three straight division championships and a 15-1 Super Bowl season. A bigger extension could be in order if 2016 goes anything like 2015.
Thu, Jun 16, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person reports the Panthers are working on an extension for coach Ron Rivera.
This is a no-brainer for Carolina. Rivera has won 19 of his last 20 regular season games and led Carolina to the playoffs each of the last three seasons. He has won two of the last three AP Coach of the Year honors. Rivera's current deal runs through 2017.
Sat, Feb 27, 2016 10:09:00 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Associated Press named Ron Rivera its 2015 Coach of the Year.
He beat out Andy Reid, who was a distant second with six votes compared to Rivera's 36.5. "Riverboat Ron" -- a nickname Rivera has fully embraced and even appears on his verified Twitter handle -- led Carolina to a 15-1 record and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, becoming the sixth team in history to finish with only one loss. The Panthers led the NFL in turnover margin and ranked as a top-five run defense, allowing just over 19 points per game. Rivera has just two losses over his last 24 games. It marks the second time he’s won Coach of the Year. The Associated Press named Broncos DC Wade Phillips its Assistant Coach of the Year.
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 09:31:00 PM
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
Jul 18 - 4:54 PM
Panthers extend Rivera through 2018 season
Thu, Jun 16, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Panthers working on extension with Ron Rivera
Sat, Feb 27, 2016 10:09:00 AM
Panthers' Rivera voted NFL Coach of the Year
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 09:31:00 PM
More Ron Rivera Player News
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
Sidelined
Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, coach Ron Rivera told Ross Tucker the Panthers want Cam Newton to run less and get rid of the ball more quickly.
Their offseason tells the same story after Carolina drafted Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, two players who should do most of their receiving damage around the line of scrimmage. That said, Newton has not been effective targeting players near the line, and it could be difficult for him to abandon his running ability, essentially his trump card, in the heat of the moment. Along with his health, Newton's ability to adapt will be an important storyline to monitor in camp.
Jul 10
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
4
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
5
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Darrel Young
2
Alexander Armah
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Brenton Bersin
Sidelined
Panthers WR Brenton Bersin underwent ankle surgery and will miss the remainder of the offseason program.
The surgery was to remove a bone spur from Bersin's ankle. He expects to be back for training camp. Already in a competition for one of the final roster spots, Bersin needs to get healthy as soon as possible.
Jun 2
3
Russell Shepard
4
Keyarris Garrett
5
Kaelin Clay
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Curtis Samuel
3
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers WR Damiere Byrd is undergoing surgery for a torn left meniscus.
A 2015 UDFA, Byrd made his NFL debut in Week 17. He's expected to be ready for training camp, where he will compete for one of the team's final 53-man roster spots.
Mar 21
4
Charles Johnson
5
Mose Frazier
WR3
1
Curtis Samuel
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
5
Eric Wallace
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Michael Oher
Sidelined
Panthers OT Michael Oher stood up for fired GM Dave Gettleman on Tuesday.
Posting on social media, Oher said Gettleman "really cares about you as a person." Oher also took a veiled shot at former and current teammates who were in favor of Gettleman's firing. "And for the people downstairs who are happy and had something to do with it downstairs, Karma’s a (blank)!!" Oher's Panthers future remains uncertain as he awaits clearance from his 2016 concussion issues.
Jul 18
3
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Chris Scott
3
David Yankey
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder surgery) could miss the entire offseason program.
"He’s still in the rehab program," coach Ron Rivera said. "He’s been doing great. He’s there every day." The Panthers have been vague on a return date for their pivot man, saying only that he will be ready for Week 1. The 11th-year pro doesn't need OTAs, or even all of camp, to be ready for 2017.
Mar 2
2
Gino Gradkowski
3
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Amini Silatolu
3
Dan France
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
3
Blaine Clausell
K
1
Graham Gano
2
Harrison Butker
Eagles Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Evan Silva continues his Team Fantasy Preview series with a breakdown of the Eagles.
»
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
»
Panthers expected to bring back Marty Hurney
»
Thomas Davis: Don't blame me for GM firing
»
Jerry deflects on possible Zeke suspension
»
Report: Steelers offered Bell 'over $12M per'
»
Cousins 'needed more time' to assess team
»
Witness says Zeke Elliott didn't throw punch
»
Zach Miller unlikely to make Bears' roster?
»
Anquan Boldin has visit with undisclosed team
»
5-of-5 execs say Kirk Cousins is a top-15 QB
»
Le'Veon could hold out until mid-late August
»
Redskins blame Cousins for no long-term deal
