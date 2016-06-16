Ron Rivera | DT Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (55) / 1/7/1962 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 234 Share: Tweet

Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he was "surprised" by the firing of GM Dave Gettleman. Rivera, though careful not to seem to disagree with owner Jerry Richardson, said he had a good relationship with Gettleman. "No matter how tense things got, we always talked our way through it," Rivera claimed. Rivera added he does not believe his own job is in danger. Rivera is currently signed through 2018. Source: Charlotte Observer

Panthers signed coach Ron Rivera to a one-year extension through 2018. The deal is reportedly worth "more than $6 million" per year, and makes Rivera one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the league. It's actually a bit underwhelming for a coach coming off three straight division championships and a 15-1 Super Bowl season. A bigger extension could be in order if 2016 goes anything like 2015. Source: Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person reports the Panthers are working on an extension for coach Ron Rivera. This is a no-brainer for Carolina. Rivera has won 19 of his last 20 regular season games and led Carolina to the playoffs each of the last three seasons. He has won two of the last three AP Coach of the Year honors. Rivera's current deal runs through 2017. Source: Charlotte Observer